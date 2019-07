- Nothing is better during hard times than eating at your favorite restaurant. It can take your mind off whatever is going on and leave you to truly enjoy your meal.

Charlie and Laura learned this the hard way. They have been coming to Anna Maria Oyster Bar multiple times a week for over 15 years. Their loyalty and kindness have led them to a strong relationship with the restaurant and its staff.

One day, Laura was in the hospital and Charlie thought he would stop by the Oyster Bar for a quick meal. Staff immediately asked “Where is Laura?” He explained she was in the hospital. Anna Maria Oyster Bar responded by sending a massive bouquet of flowers to her hospital room.

Years later, Charlie was in the hospital having knee surgery. When the Oyster Bar’s staff found out they cooked his favorite meal for him and had it taken to the hospital.

“It tells you that we come in a lot,” Laura said jokingly.

The couple loves Anna Maria Oyster Bar so much they decided to invite FOX 13’s Chip Brewster to check it out.

The menu features oysters prepared and cooked just about any way you can imagine. Some options include steamed, chipotle, garlic, fried or in a stew. The menu also has a large selection of shrimp, scallops, and chicken and pasta skillets.

“I don’t know what I’d do if they closed, I’d go into withdrawal,” Laura added.