</div> </section> <section class="row-wrapper bg-blue-bar"> <div class="portlet-layout row" data-equalizer data-equalizer-mq="large-up"> <div class="portlet-column column large-8" id="column-2" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-2"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_101_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-asset-publisher " id="p_p_id_101_" > <span id="p_101"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div> <div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title"> <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- VIDEO PLAYER STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var Another #WeLiveHere moment: SkyFOX spots Pasco sunrise id="story-headline0" data-article-id="421324546" data-article-version="1.0">Another #WeLiveHere moment: SkyFOX spots Pasco sunrise</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-421324546" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Another #WeLiveHere moment: SkyFOX spots Pasco sunrise&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox13news.com/we-live-here/skyfox-spots-stunning-pasco-sunrise" data-title="Another #WeLiveHere moment: SkyFOX spots Pasco sunrise" addthis:url="http://www.fox13news.com/we-live-here/skyfox-spots-stunning-pasco-sunrise" addthis:title="Another #WeLiveHere moment: SkyFOX spots Pasco sunrise"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-421324546.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-421324546");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_421324546_421324699_117568"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WTVT"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_421324546_421324699_117568";this.videosJson='[{"id":"421324699","video":"589899","title":"SkyFOX%20spots%20stunning%20sunrise","caption":"After%20last%20week%E2%80%99s%20amazing%20round%20rainbow%2C%20SkyFOX%20this%20morning%20spotted%20a%20gorgeous%20sunrise%20along%20with%20some%20company%20in%20the%20air.%20Over%20the%20Wesley%20Chapel%20area%2C%20the%20rising%20morning%20sun%20silhouetted%20a%20hot%20air%20balloon.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox13news.com%2Fmedia.fox13news.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F07%2F31%2FSkyFOX_spots_stunning_sunrise_0_7562908_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wtvt.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F07%2F31%2FSkyFOX_spots_stunning_sunrise_589899_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1659199180%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DTNAf4rT16hl94Iz_Hf74sh-yf10","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wtvt/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox13news.com%2Fwe-live-here%2Fskyfox-spots-stunning-pasco-sunrise"}},"createDate":"Jul 31 2019 12:39PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WTVT"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_421324546_421324699_117568",video:"589899",poster:"https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/31/SkyFOX_spots_stunning_sunrise_0_7562908_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"After%2520last%2520week%25E2%2580%2599s%2520amazing%2520round%2520rainbow%252C%2520SkyFOX%2520this%2520morning%2520spotted%2520a%2520gorgeous%2520sunrise%2520along%2520with%2520some%2520company%2520in%2520the%2520air.%2520Over%2520the%2520Wesley%2520Chapel%2520area%252C%2520the%2520rising%2520morning%2520sun%2520silhouetted%2520a%2520hot%2520air%2520balloon.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wtvt.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/07/31/SkyFOX_spots_stunning_sunrise_589899_1800.mp4?Expires=1659199180&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=TNAf4rT16hl94Iz_Hf74sh-yf10",eventLabel:"SkyFOX%20spots%20stunning%20sunrise-421324699",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wtvt/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox13news.com%2Fwe-live-here%2Fskyfox-spots-stunning-pasco-sunrise"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new By FOX 13 News staff
Posted Jul 31 2019 12:40PM EDT
Video Posted Jul 31 2019 12:39PM EDT
Updated Jul 31 2019 12:56PM EDT b=d.slot.getSlotElementId(),c=a("#"+b);if(c.length&&c.parents("#mobile-inline-banner-421324546").length&&!d.isEmpty){a("#continue-text-421324546").removeClass("hidden")}}})})})(jQuery);</script> <div id="relatedHeadlines-421324546" style="display: none;"> <aside id='related-headlines421324546' class="mod-inline headlines-related"> <h4>Related Headlines</h4> <ul class="list thumbs"> <li> <a href="/we-live-here/skyfox-spots-full-circle-rainbow-over-tampa"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/24/still-2019-07-24-15h36m48s557_1563997984128_7545154_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>SkyFOX spots full-circle rainbow over Tampa</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>TAMPA, Fla. TAMPA, Fla. (FOX 13) - Another morning, another beautiful Bay Area scene.

After last week's amazing round rainbow, SkyFOX this morning spotted a gorgeous sunrise along with some company in the air. Over the Wesley Chapel area, the rising morning sun silhouetted a hot air balloon.

The helicopter tracked the balloon for 10 minutes as it floated serenely through the Pasco County air. There's no word on where the balloonist were heading.

Ballooning is a popular pastime for many in Florida, though this time of year, weather conditions are at their best and most calm in the mornings. The state's summertime storms can make afternoon trips a bit dicey, and this week is no exception.

A tropical wave passing off the state's east coast is expected to increase our rain chances over the next few days. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)" title="lottery-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>‘BOOM! DeSantis defends resume of Florida's first resilience officer</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/woman-walks-into-animal-shelter-asking-for-2-dogs-with-the-most-special-needs-then-adopts-them" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/02/20190802_104507%20THUMB_1564790121651.jpg_7569577_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/02/20190802_104507%20THUMB_1564790121651.jpg_7569577_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/02/20190802_104507%20THUMB_1564790121651.jpg_7569577_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/02/20190802_104507%20THUMB_1564790121651.jpg_7569577_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/02/20190802_104507%20THUMB_1564790121651.jpg_7569577_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;woman&#x20;adopted&#x20;two&#x20;dogs&#x2c;&#x20;Sam&#x20;&#x28;R&#x29;&#x20;and&#x20;Brutus&#x2c;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;after&#x20;walking&#x20;through&#x20;a&#x20;North&#x20;Carolina&#x20;humane&#x20;society&#x26;rsquo&#x3b;s&#x20;front&#x20;doors&#x20;and&#x20;saying&#x2c;&#x20;&#x26;ldquo&#x3b;which&#x20;two&#x20;dogs&#x20;have&#x20;been&#x20;here&#x20;the&#x20;longest&#x2c;&#x20;with&#x20;the&#x20;most&#x20;special&#x20;needs&#x3f;&#x26;rdquo&#x3b;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;Courtesy&#x3a;&#x20;Asheville&#x20;Humane&#x20;Society&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Woman walks into animal shelter asking for 2 dogs with the most special needs, then adopts them</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/florida-news/us-coast-guard-stops-27-cuban-migrants-south-of-florida" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/02/EA6xWtiUYAE_pRr_1564790883319_7569592_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/02/EA6xWtiUYAE_pRr_1564790883319_7569592_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/02/EA6xWtiUYAE_pRr_1564790883319_7569592_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/02/EA6xWtiUYAE_pRr_1564790883319_7569592_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/02/EA6xWtiUYAE_pRr_1564790883319_7569592_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;US&#x20;Coast&#x20;Guard&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Coast Guard stops 27 Cuban migrants south of Florida</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/boom-i-won-94-year-old-veteran-wins-65-million-from-lottery-ticket-he-almost-threw-away" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/02/lottery_1564788136001_7569468_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/02/lottery_1564788136001_7569468_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/02/lottery_1564788136001_7569468_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/02/lottery_1564788136001_7569468_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/02/lottery_1564788136001_7569468_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Lottery&#x20;balls&#x20;are&#x20;seen&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;box&#x20;at&#x20;Kavanagh&#x20;Liquors&#x20;on&#x20;January&#x20;13&#x2c;&#x20;2016&#x20;in&#x20;San&#x20;Lorenzo&#x2c;&#x20;California&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Justin&#x20;Sullivan&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>‘BOOM! I won!': 94-year-old veteran wins $6.5 million from lottery ticket he almost threw away</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/florida-news/florida-senator-files-bill-that-would-ban-declawing-cats" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/04/cat%20kitty_1559669882200.png_7350894_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/04/cat%20kitty_1559669882200.png_7350894_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/04/cat%20kitty_1559669882200.png_7350894_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/04/cat%20kitty_1559669882200.png_7350894_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/04/cat%20kitty_1559669882200.png_7350894_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Florida senator files bill that would ban declawing cats</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " 