Related Headlines SkyFOX spots full-circle rainbow over Tampa

- Another morning, another beautiful Bay Area scene.

After last week’s amazing round rainbow, SkyFOX this morning spotted a gorgeous sunrise along with some company in the air. Over the Wesley Chapel area, the rising morning sun silhouetted a hot air balloon.

The helicopter tracked the balloon for 10 minutes as it floated serenely through the Pasco County air. There’s no word on where the balloonist were heading.

Ballooning is a popular pastime for many in Florida, though this time of year, weather conditions are at their best and most calm in the mornings. The state’s summertime storms can make afternoon trips a bit dicey, and this week is no exception.

A tropical wave passing off the state’s east coast is expected to increase our rain chances over the next few days.

Continue reading below