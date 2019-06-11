This winter, Tropicana Field will become home to the world’s largest Christmas light maze, event planners announced Tuesday. The ‘Enchant Christmas’ event will make its Florida debut on November 22.

“Enchant Christmas is an immersive holiday light experience that will transport guests to a world of Christmas wonder, with trees up to 80 feet tall, larger-than-life ornaments, twinkling snowflakes and, of course, Santa in a glittering sleigh,” Tuesday’s press release boasted.

The giant Christmas light display has previously been held in Seattle, Vancouver, and Dallas. This year, Enchant Christmas is adding Washington D.C. and St. Pete to the mix.