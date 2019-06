- It was a normal workday for door-to-door salesman Joshua Davidson when he noticed a new restaurant coming to his hometown, Tarpon Springs. Johnny’s Tap House and Grill was in the construction process when Davidson first stopped by.

When he walked in, the first person he saw was a man named Johnny. Being a salesman, Davidson ended up helping the restaurant with his services.

Johnny’s Tap House and Grill opened its doors not long after and Davidson has been enjoying it ever since. He loves the food so much that he decided to share the local hotspot with FOX 13’s Chip Brewster.

“I sold the sales guy,” Johnny told Chip when discussing his relationship with Davidson.

Featuring pub food, live music and a great atmosphere, Davidson is not the only person who was sold.

Continue reading below

With the slogan “Where the locals go,” Johnny’s has become a neighborhood favorite.

If you would like to see for yourself, Johnny’s Tap House and Tavern is located at 224 E Tarpon Ave.

Phone number: (727) 940-8851

LINK: https://www.johnnystaphousegrill.com/

Want to see where else Chip has been? Check out the map for his other Bay Area Best segments: http://bit.ly/BABMap