Weeki Wachee Springs State Park: More than just mermaids WEEKI WACHEE, Fla. (FOX 13) - From mermaid shows to up-close encounters with wildlife in crystal-clear water, Weeki Wachee Springs State Park is one of Florida's most unique family destinations.</p><p>"Weeki Wachee State Park is one of Florida's oldest original roadside attractions," park spokesman John Athanason said. "But yet it's also one of Florida's newest state parks."</p><p>The park, of course, is most famous for the underwater mermaid performances. As they have since 1947, their shows take place in the historic theater right above the source of the spring.</p><p>"Weeki Wachee Springs is a natural resource, a natural attraction. Everything is centered around this first-magnitude spring," Athanason explained. "About 70 to 80 feet beneath where the mermaids perform is the opening of the aquifer. It's a very small opening, and out of that opening comes 117-million gallons of water each and every day, feeding the 12-mile Weeki Wachee River that eventually ends up in the Gulf of Mexico."</p><p>But it's not just mermaids. A variety of Florida wildlife can be seen, from birds to fish to manatees, and even the occasional alligator. The park offers a small riverboat cruise, while kayaks and stand-up paddleboards are available for solo trips.</p><p>Athanason says it's a great way to experience the Sunshine State the way it used to be.</p> It really represents old Florida. It represents how the state really should be seen, with the beautiful natural resources of the spring, the habitat that surrounds it," he added. "If you've never been here before, it's such a unique magical place that you have to experience it."</p><p>Weeki Wachee Springs State Park is located along U.S. 19 at Cortez Boulevard in Hernando County, about an hour's drive north of Tampa.</p><p><strong>LINK: for more information, visit <a href="https://weekiwachee.com/">www.weekiwachee.com</a></strong></p><p><strong>VIDEO:</strong> Drones aren't usually allowed at the park, but FOX 13 received special access to fly. Snake swimming in Gulf of Mexico brought to shore by canoeist
A non-venomous snake was lucky to come across a canoeist as it swam far off the shore of Fort De Soto Park in the Gulf of Mexico. 
The snake swam along with the See Through Canoe before the boater plucked it from the water and took it back to dry land.
Canoeist Michael McCarthy said it's rare to see a snake swimming so far offshore and in salt water.

Eating clean and local in Temple Terrace
If knowing how your food is grown is as important to you as how it tastes, then FOX 13 viewer Lynn Fanizadeh has got the perfect spot to check out. She took Chip Brewster and his Bay Area Best segment to Temple Terrace and the Windmill Natural Cafe.
"Organic, non-GMO, there's vegan choices, vegetarian choices.  You can even get soy-free, dairy free; there's a lot of choices to eat clean," Lynn explained.
The café has only been open about a year and a half and features a wide variety of menu items, including serving breakfast all day.

Sarasota company lifts lives with mobility and independence products
For more than 20 years, a Sarasota-based company has been helping people stay independent.
Harmar specializes in mobility products like wheelchair lifts, stair lifts, and transport vehicle modifications.
Harmar Vice President of Product Strategy Dave Baxter says their motto is "we lift lives," making mobility and independence possible for everyone.  Harmar specializes in mobility products like wheelchair lifts, stair lifts, transport vehicles, and other mobility devices." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Sarasota company lifts lives with mobility and independence products</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Photojournalist Barry Wong, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 01 2019 04:36PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 01 2019 04:44PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>For more than 20 years, a Sarasota-based company has been helping people stay independent.</p><p>Harmar specializes in mobility products like wheelchair lifts, stair lifts, and transport vehicle modifications.</p><p>Harmar Vice President of Product Strategy Dave Baxter says their motto is "we lift lives," making mobility 