What you need to know before you go scalloping By FOX 13 News staff
Posted Jul 03 2019 04:09PM EDT
Video Posted Jul 03 2019 04:49PM EDT
Updated Jul 03 2019 05:06PM EDT b=d.slot.getSlotElementId(),c=a("#"+b);if(c.length&&c.parents("#mobile-inline-banner-416137882").length&&!d.isEmpty){a("#continue-text-416137882").removeClass("hidden")}}})})})(jQuery);</script> <div id="relatedHeadlines-416137882" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>TAMPA, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - Florida bay scallop season is here for some Florida counties. Here are somethings to remember before scalloping. </p><p><strong>Seasons: </strong></p><p>Franklin County all the way to Northwest Taylor County: July 1 to September 24.</p><p>Dixie and the rest of Taylor County: June 15 to September 24. </p><p>Levy, Citrus and Hernando County: July 1 to September 24. </p> <div id='continue-text-416137882' class='continue-text hidden'>Continue reading below</div><section id='mobile-inline-banner-416137882' class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-416137882' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-416137882', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/we_live_here', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/we_live_here', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/we_live_here', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/we_live_here', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/we_live_here', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mobile-inline-banner').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '416137882'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <p>Pasco County: July 19 to July 28. </p><p>Gulf County: August 16 to September 15.</p><p><strong>Limits: </strong></p><p>According to the FWC, This year’s daily bag limit is two gallons in the shell per person. There is a 10-gallon limit in the shell per boat. </p><p><strong>What do I need? </strong></p><p>In order to legally collect scallops, you must have a valid Florida fishing license. You can get one through the FWC, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.</p><p>You will also need a boat or a float, mask, snorkel, fins, a dive flag and a bag. </p><p><strong>Where do I find the Florida bay scallops? </strong></p><p>Captain Gary of River Adventure Tours says bay scallops are usually found living in sea grass beds in shallow water. Often times they can be hard to see so it is important you take your time looking for them. </p><p><strong>Are they easy to catch? </strong></p><p>They are not as easy to catch as you might think. Bay scallops can actually swim. They open and close their shell very fast creating a thrust that makes it hard to catch them. While small, the Pasco County city has a long history." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>San Antonio, Florida: A city with a 'community feel'</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 01 2019 04:23PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 01 2019 05:07PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>San Antonio is a small city nestled between Interstate 75 and Dade City. While small, the Pasco County city has a long history. </p><p>“There’s been families that have lived here for over 100 years and the city was actually founded in 1882,” said Mayor Mark Anderson. </p><p>San Antonio was a German-Catholic colony which led to the opening of the oldest school of its kind in 1884, St. Anthony Catholic School. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/we-live-here/family-s-history-is-as-good-as-the-food-at-boulevard-beef-ale-bay-area-best" title="Family's history is as good as the food at Boulevard Beef & Ale" data-articleId="414884465" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/26/Family_s_40_year_history_with_Boulevard__0_7447355_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/26/Family_s_40_year_history_with_Boulevard__0_7447355_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/26/Family_s_40_year_history_with_Boulevard__0_7447355_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/26/Family_s_40_year_history_with_Boulevard__0_7447355_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/26/Family_s_40_year_history_with_Boulevard__0_7447355_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The cheesesteak is a favorite at Boulevard Beef and Ale in New Port Richey, but one family&rsquo;s history with the restaurant might make you appreciate this mouth-watering sandwich even more." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Family's history is as good as the food at Boulevard Beef & Ale</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Chip Brewster, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 26 2019 04:40PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 27 2019 09:56AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The cheesesteak is a favorite at Boulevard Beef and Ale in New Port Richey, but one family's history with the restaurant might make you appreciate this mouth-watering sandwich even more.</p><p>Robbie Burke credits the restaurant for his existence.</p><p>Before the building housed Boulevard, about 40 years back, it called Top of the Round. It's the spot Robbie's dad has his first beer, and it's where his dad met his mom a few years later.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/we-live-here/dade-city-a-little-piece-of-heaven-" title="Dade City: "A little piece of heaven"" data-articleId="414455087" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/24/Drone_Zone__Dade_City_2_7437358_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/24/Drone_Zone__Dade_City_2_7437358_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/24/Drone_Zone__Dade_City_2_7437358_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/24/Drone_Zone__Dade_City_2_7437358_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/24/Drone_Zone__Dade_City_2_7437358_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Dade City is a small suburb located northeast of Tampa. While it may be small, there is more than enough for residents and visitors to do and see. " /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Dade City: "A little piece of heaven"</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 24 2019 03:15PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 24 2019 04:24PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Dade City is a small suburb located northeast of Tampa. While it may be small, there is more than enough for residents and visitors to do and see. </p><p>“We really look a lot into the quality of life and I think that’s what sets us apart from other communities,” said Mayor Camille Hernandez.</p><p>Dade City has numerous restaurants, trails, parks, and antique stores. 