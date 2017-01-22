Severe weather threatens Florida on Sunday

- FOX 13 meteorologists are monitoring the threat of severe weather on Sunday afternoon and evening.

The National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center has issued a high risk of severe weather for Citrus County, and a moderate risk for most of the Tampa Bay area. Counties south of Hillsborough are under an enhanced risk.

Chief Meteorologist Paul Dellegatto, this is the first 'high risk' issued by the Storm Prediction Center in January since 1999. It's also the first 'high risk' ever to be issued for portions of Florida.

State and local officials are urging residents to stay indoors and stay safe during severe weather.

