Severe weather threatens Florida on Sunday

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted:Jan 22 2017 12:03PM EST

Updated:Jan 22 2017 12:11PM EST

TAMPA (FOX 13) - FOX 13 meteorologists are monitoring the threat of severe weather on Sunday afternoon and evening.

The National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center has issued a high risk of severe weather for Citrus County, and a moderate risk for most of the Tampa Bay area. Counties south of Hillsborough are under an enhanced risk.

A band of storms is moving through south Georgia and north Florida, and is expected to head south through Florida late afternoon or early evening.

According to FOX 13 Chief Meteorologist Paul Dellegatto, this is the first 'high risk' issued by the Storm Prediction Center in January since 1999. It's also the first 'high risk' ever to be issued for portions of Florida.

State and local officials are urging residents to stay indoors and stay safe during severe weather.

