Hurricane Franklin, first of 2017 season, forms east of Mexico

- The first named hurricane of the 2017 season has formed in the Bay of Campeche to the east of Mexico.

Hurricane Franklin had winds of 75 miles per hour and was moving west at 12 miles per hour, as of 5 p.m. Wednesday.

We now have Hurricane #Franklin in the Bay of Campeche. The first hurricane of the 2017 season. #tropics pic.twitter.com/hSg0ry4yQ9 — Tyler Eliasen FOX 13 (@FOX13Tyler) August 9, 2017

Franklin made landfall late Monday night on the east coast of the Yucatan Peninsula, as a tropical storm, with 60 mph.

Franklin weakened over land, but deep moisture continued to fuel torrential rains. Franklin recharged over the southern Gulf of Mexico Tuesday night and early Wednesday.

A second landfall is likely by early Thursday in mountainous east Mexico. Mudslides and flash flooding are possible in this region. Up to 15 inches of rain is possible through the late work week.

