Perseid meteor shower 'warm-up act' for this month's eclipse

By: MARCIA DUNN, AP Aerospace Writer

Posted: Aug 10 2017 07:00PM EDT

Updated: Aug 10 2017 10:59PM EDT

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) - Consider this weekend's Perseid meteor shower an opening act for the total solar eclipse on Aug. 21.

Astronomers are projecting a slightly higher than normal rate of 150 meteors per hour across North America. But the bright moon will wash out the finer Perseids. So the viewing rate will be more like 30 to 40 meteors an hour. Peak viewing will be Friday night, early Saturday, Saturday night and early Sunday.

The real cosmic show will be the total solar eclipse - the first to cross the U.S. coast to coast in 99 years.

NASA's meteor expert, Bill Cooke, says the Perseids "can be the warm-up act."

Last year's Perseids excelled with 200 meteors an hour.

