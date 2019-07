- Florida summers are hot, but this season, temperatures have felt significantly higher causing another heat advisory issued by the National Weather Service.

The temperatures for the Sunshine State rarely reach the higher 90s during the summertime because the typical afternoon rain brings some relief, but the advisory has been issued for Wednesday afternoon – from noon to 6 p.m.

Basically, temperatures may be in the mid-90s, the heat index values – which means the temperature it feels like outside -- is going to be more than 100 degrees. It can feel as high as 112 degrees for the interior counties, and up to 108 degrees along the coast, says FOX 13's meteorologist Dave Osterberg.

"The forecast heat index is going to get us again this afternoon," he explained. "When we see purple on this map – no good."

"You just need to take it easy outside," he added. "Try to find a way to stay cool. Don't go for those 5-mile runs like you're used to. I'm going to stay inside, but that's just me."

Continue reading below

There may be some strong thunderstorms in the afternoon to help certain areas of Tampa Bay cool off, Osterberg said.

"We're going to get to a point during the day where it's going to get hot, hot and hot, and the air is going to start to rise. It's going to reach a point where it continues to rise, and produce these isolated scattered thunderstorms," he explained. "A few of those may be on the strong side. It's not going to sneak upon you either, you'll hear that thunder coming."

By Friday, rain chances will increase.