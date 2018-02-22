Game warden lets bald eagle's frozen wings thaw in his truck

- An Oklahoma game warden took an ice-covered eagle into his truck to warm it up, before releasing it back into the wild on February 20.

In a video posted on Facebook, Warden Spencer Grace can be heard saying that the bird’s wings were covered in ice following an ice storm, leaving it unable to fly.

The eagle was apparently spotted by ranchers in the area.

The Facebook post said Grace took the bird into his truck for around 45 minutes to warm it up. He can be seen in the video releasing it.

Grace said it flew back to its normal perch where local ranchers are used to seeing it.