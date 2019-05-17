"The biggest concern is more rain," Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt said during a news conference following an aerial tour with Tulsa Mayor G.W. Bynum and other officials Wednesday morning.
Officials encouraged residents in the Tulsa suburbs of Sand Springs and Bixby; in Fort Gibson, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) southwest of Tulsa; and in Webbers Falls, some 70 miles (113 kilometers) southeast of Tulsa, to leave. All four communities are along the Arkansas River. Residents in low-lying areas along creeks north and south of Okmulgee, about 35 miles (56 kilometers) south of Tulsa were also advised to leave their homes.
Near Crescent, about 34 miles (55 kilometers) north of Oklahoma City, erosion left several homes hanging over the swollen Cimarron River. One unoccupied home rolled into the river Tuesday, and authorities say others could collapse.
In Kansas, residents in parts of the city of Iola, along the Neosho River, were being urged to evacuate and officials had set up on emergency shelter at a community college, said Corey Schinstock, assistant city administrator. If the river reaches its predicted crest of 27.8 feet (8.47 meters) Thursday, it would be the second-worst flood ever for the town of about 5,400 residents.
The National Weather Service issued flood warnings for northeastern Oklahoma through the weekend and in southeastern Kansas and southwestern Missouri through Thursday afternoon.
The deluge inundated roadways, closing highways in 22 Oklahoma counties and 17 Kansas counties, along with more than 330 Missouri roads. Amtrak suspended train service Wednesday and Thursday along a route between St. Louis and Kansas City because of congestion and flood-related delays.
More than 9 inches (23 centimeters) of rain has fallen since Sunday in parts of Oklahoma after an already rainy spring.
"Any rainfall we get just continues to saturate the soils that are already saturated. Especially rivers and streams," said Oklahoma State Climatologist Gary McManus.
"There is simply nowhere for this water to go" as it flows downstream from Kansas, according to McManus.
Posted May 17 2019 10:00PM EDT
Updated May 17 2019 11:07PM EDT
Storm chasers in Kansas followed as black clouds sprouted tornadoes Friday night.
News 9 Storm Trackers Val and Amy Castor from KWTV/KOTV were driving near Meade, Kansas when clouds began to swirl.
As they drove down a highway, the beginnings of a twister tossed a semi tractor-trailer onto its side, right in front of them. The driver seemed to be alert inside the truck as bystanders checked on him.
Posted Apr 19 2019 05:38AM EDT
Updated Apr 19 2019 10:36PM EDT
A round of strong and severe storms passed through Central Florida Friday, downing trees and damaging homes in the Bay Area.
A handful of severe thunderstorm warnings and a tornado watch were issued for the Tampa Bay area.
The wind ended up being the main concern and cause of damage. The Florida Highway Patrol closed the Sunshine Skyway Bridge just after noon Friday, citing the high winds.
Posted Apr 18 2019 11:57AM EDT
Updated Apr 18 2019 09:07PM EDT
A cold front is expected to blow through the Bay Area on Friday, bringing a chance of severe storms and even the possibility of some tornados.
It’s the same front that is currently powering a line of storms from Chicago all the way down through Texas, dropping egg-sized hail in some places.
“There’s a lot of energy from this front and eventually it’s all going to slide our way,” FOX 13 meteorologist Dave Osterberg explained, pointing to the very active radar map.