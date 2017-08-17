Tropical Storm Harvey forms; heads toward eastern Caribbean

Posted: Aug 17 2017 05:45PM EDT

Updated: Aug 17 2017 05:45PM EDT

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (AP) - Shops and government offices are closing early in Barbados and flights have been canceled as Tropical Storm Harvey approaches the eastern Caribbean.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said Harvey had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph) on Thursday as it headed toward Barbados and St. Lucia. It was on track to pass near or over Barbados early Friday on a path toward Central America.

LINK: Track Harvey on MyFoxHurricane.com

Regional airline LIAT canceled flights Thursday in and out of Barbados and elsewhere in the eastern Caribbean.

The government of Barbados directed public agencies and the public bus service to shut down early Thursday. The Chamber of Commerce and Industry urged all retail businesses to gradually close down in anticipation of the storm.

Up Next:


Up Next

  • Tropical Storm Harvey forms; heads toward eastern Caribbean
  • Tropical Storm Cindy comes ashore in southwest Louisiana
  • Boy killed by log in surf as tropical storm churns in Gulf
  • Tropical Storm Cindy forms in Gulf of Mexico
  • Tropical Storm Bret forms in Atlantic
  • Hurricane season arrives after 2016 wakeup call
  • Forecasters predict above-normal Atlantic hurricane season
  • Rare April tropical storm forms in Atlantic
  • Record-setting 2016 hurricane season comes to an end
  • Late-season hurricane Otto makes landfall on coast of Nicaragua