<!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox13news.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story428339025" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="428339025" data-article-version="1.0">Forecast: Tropical wave likely to bring rain</h1> </header> 11 2019 11:32AM <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:wtvtwebteam@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox13news.com/weather/tropics/forecast-tropical-wave-likely-to-bring-rain">FOX 13 News staff</a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 11 2019 12:29PM EDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-428339025"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Sep 11 2019 11:32AM EDT<span></p> </div> </div> <div id="photoCarousel-428339025" style="display: none;"> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-428339025-428331625"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/11/Today_s_tropics_update_8_7651333_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/11/Today_s_tropics_update_8_7651333_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/11/Today_s_tropics_update_8_7651333_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/11/Today_s_tropics_update_8_7651333_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/11/Today_s_tropics_update_8_7651333_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-428339025-428331625" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/11/Today_s_tropics_update_8_7651333_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/11/Today_s_tropics_update_8_7651333_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/11/Today_s_tropics_update_8_7651333_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, <strong class='dateline'>TAMPA, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - A tropical wave moving towards Florida will likely make for a rainy weekend, but it's unlikely to develop into anything more substantial until it enters the Gulf of Mexico.</p><p>Forecasters say the area of showers and storms, currently sitting near the Turks and Caicos Islands, will move over the state late this week, enhancing the chance of rain through the weekend. Anywhere from 1 to 3 inches of rain is possible by early next week.</p><p>"We could have a developing tropical depression work its way into the Gulf of Mexico as we get into next week," FOX 13 meteorologist Jim Weber explained. "All we're really talking about for us is an increase in our rain chances over Florida."</p><p>Because the system is still so disorganized, there is not a lot of agreement among forecast models about where it will go after that, but most suggest it will continue on towards the northern Gulf Coast.</p><p>Two other areas further out in the Atlantic are also being watched. $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <p>A further tropical wave, just off of Africa, is not organized now, but conditions will be favorable for it to develop and intensify as it moves west across the warm Atlantic.</p><p>"Still a long ways off and this is way out in the Atlantic, but this is an area we'll watch pretty closely as we get into next week," Weber added.</p><p><strong>LINK: <a href="http://www.myfoxhurricane.com">Track the tropics on MyFoxHurricane.com</a></strong></p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WTVT_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Tropics" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"4453414" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Tropics Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/weather/tropics/hurricane-dorian-s-eye-makes-us-landfall-on-north-carolina-s-outer-banks" title="Hurricane Dorian's eye makes U.S. landfall on North Carolina's Outer Banks" data-articleId="427662478" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/06/Friday_morning_tropical_update_0_7642745_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/06/Friday_morning_tropical_update_0_7642745_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/06/Friday_morning_tropical_update_0_7642745_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/06/Friday_morning_tropical_update_0_7642745_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/06/Friday_morning_tropical_update_0_7642745_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Meteorologist Dave Osterberg" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Hurricane Dorian's eye makes U.S. landfall on North Carolina's Outer Banks</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">JEFFREY COLLINS, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 06 2019 09:23AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 06 2019 10:11AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Hurricane Dorian howled over North Carolina's Outer Banks on Friday - a much weaker but still dangerous version of the storm that wreaked havoc in the Bahamas - flooding homes in the low-lying ribbon of islands and throwing a scare into year-round residents who tried to tough it out.</p><p>Its winds down to 90 mph (145 kph), the Category 1 hurricane lashed communities with wind, rain and floodwaters as it hugged the islands. Around midmorning, it blew ashore at Cape Hatteras, making its first landfall on the U.S. mainland.</p><p>"It's bad," Ann Warner, who owns Howard's Pub on Ocracoke Island, said by telephone. "The water came up to the inside of our bottom floor, which has never had water." She said a skylight blew out and whitecaps coursed through her front yard and underneath her elevated house.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/dorian-drops-the-rain-chances-heat-advisory-issued-for-tampa-bay" title="Dorian drops the rain chances; heat advisory issued for Tampa Bay" data-articleId="427446822" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/05/Thursday_afternoon_weathercast_0_7640785_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/05/Thursday_afternoon_weathercast_0_7640785_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/05/Thursday_afternoon_weathercast_0_7640785_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/05/Thursday_afternoon_weathercast_0_7640785_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/05/Thursday_afternoon_weathercast_0_7640785_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Meteorologist Jim Weber" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Dorian drops the rain chances; heat advisory issued for Tampa Bay</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 05 2019 04:40AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 05 2019 12:20PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>As Hurricane Dorian moves away from Florida, the storm is bringing the heat to Tampa Bay. On Thursday, it's going to feel like its over 100 degrees for most of the area. For Florida, that's hot.</p><p>Residents from the coastal to interior counties within Tampa Bay woke up to a warmer morning, says FOX 13's meteorologist Dave Osterberg. Not only will it feel warm outside, but the humidity is "sky-high."</p><p>Because of that, the National Weather Service issued a heat advisory from noon to 6 p.m. Thursday. During those hours, the heat index forecast -- which is how warm it feels outside -- will be between 105 and 110 degrees. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/hurricane-dorian-death-toll-climbs-to-20-in-bahamas" title="Hurricane death toll climbs to 20 in devastated Bahamas" data-articleId="427390869" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/04/GettyImages-1172294410_1567641774487_7638964_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/04/GettyImages-1172294410_1567641774487_7638964_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/04/GettyImages-1172294410_1567641774487_7638964_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/04/GettyImages-1172294410_1567641774487_7638964_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/04/GettyImages-1172294410_1567641774487_7638964_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Hurricane death toll climbs to 20 in devastated Bahamas</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 04 2019 08:03PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 04 2019 08:04PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The ground crunched under Greg Alem's feet on Wednesday as he walked over the ruins of his home, laid waste by Hurricane Dorian. He touched a splintered beam of wood and pointed to the fallen trees, overcome by memories.</p><p>"We planted those trees ourselves. Everything has a memory, you know," he said. "It's so, so sad. ... In the Bible there is a person called Job, and I feel like Job right now. He's lost everything, but his faith kept him strong."</p><p>The devastation wrought by Dorian - and the terror it inflicted during its day-and-a-half mauling of the Bahamas - came into focus Wednesday as the passing of the storm revealed a muddy, debris-strewn landscape of smashed and flooded-out homes on Abaco and Grand Bahama islands. <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Tropics" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"4453414" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Tropics Stories</h3> </header> 