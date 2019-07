- Forecasters are monitoring a tropical wave in the eastern Caribbean Sea that has a small chance to develop as it heads closer to Florida.

The tropical wave is currently just a disorganized cluster of showers and storms. It has minimal chances of development over the next five days, and will have to overcome dry air and strong winds in order to organize.

“Right now, the main impact looks to be heavy rain for the Greater Antilles and the potential for additional moisture in our area late week,” FOX 13 meteorologist Brittany Rainey explained.

The wave will take a general northwest track, moving over land, which further limits its chance of development.

Some models are moving the cluster of storms more west, others more north. Either way, the next few days do not look conducive to organization; it could better organized once it gets to the Florida Straits and Bahamas this weekend.

