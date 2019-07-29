< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- begin: STORY --> Forecasters monitor tropical wave with low chance of development Forecasters monitor tropical wave with low chance of development 29 2019 12:36PM By Brittany Rainey, FOX 13 meteorologist
Posted Jul 29 2019 12:33PM EDT
Video Posted Jul 29 2019 12:36PM EDT
Updated Jul 29 2019 03:31PM EDT TAMPA, Fla. (FOX 13) (FOX 13)</strong> - Forecasters are monitoring a tropical wave in the eastern Caribbean Sea that has a small chance to develop as it heads closer to Florida.</p><p>The tropical wave is currently just a disorganized cluster of showers and storms. It has minimal chances of development over the next five days, and will have to overcome dry air and strong winds in order to organize.</p><p>“Right now, the main impact looks to be heavy rain for the Greater Antilles and the potential for additional moisture in our area late week,” FOX 13 <a href="https://blog.myfoxhurricane.com/2019/07/29/heavy-rain-for-the-caribbean/">meteorologist Brittany Rainey explained</a>.</p><p>The wave will take a general northwest track, moving over land, which further limits its chance of development. </p><p>Some models are moving the cluster of storms more west, others more north. More Tropics Stories

Forecasters monitoring tropical disturbance in Caribbean Sea
By FOX 13 News staff
Posted Jul 28 2019 06:11PM EDT
Updated Jul 28 2019 08:24PM EDT
A tropical disturbance in the Caribbean could affect Florida over the next few days.
The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a tropical wave located over the eastern Caribbean Sea. It is expected to move in a west-northwestward direction.
The wave could produce heavy rain and flash flooding as it moves over Puerto Rico and Hispaniola. data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/28/NHC_tropical%20disturbance_072819_1564345967962.png_7554828_ver1.0_1280_720_1564351846878.jpg_7554755_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/28/NHC_tropical%20disturbance_072819_1564345967962.png_7554828_ver1.0_1280_720_1564351846878.jpg_7554755_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/28/NHC_tropical%20disturbance_072819_1564345967962.png_7554828_ver1.0_1280_720_1564351846878.jpg_7554755_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/28/NHC_tropical%20disturbance_072819_1564345967962.png_7554828_ver1.0_1280_720_1564351846878.jpg_7554755_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/28/NHC_tropical%20disturbance_072819_1564345967962.png_7554828_ver1.0_1280_720_1564351846878.jpg_7554755_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. Forecasters monitoring tropical disturbance in Caribbean Sea
By FOX 13 News staff
Posted Jul 28 2019 06:11PM EDT
Updated Jul 28 2019 08:24PM EDT A tropical disturbance in the Caribbean could affect Florida over the next few days.
The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a tropical wave located over the eastern Caribbean Sea. It is expected to move in a west-northwestward direction.
The wave could produce heavy rain and flash flooding as it moves over Puerto Rico and Hispaniola. But now there's a small chance of something developing in the Gulf of Mexico in the next few days.</p><p>East of Florida, an Air Force Reserve reconnaissance plane found evidence of a closed circulation in Tropical Depression Three earlier this morning. But the most recent trip showed no evidence of a surface circulation. </p><p>The remnants will continue moving north today before turning northeast as it interacts with a cold front coming off the East Coast. Some gusty winds of 35 mph along with some showers and storms near the state's east coast will be the main impacts. Tropical Depression Three forms off Bahamas
By FOX 13 News staff
Posted Jul 22 2019 10:28AM EDT
Updated Jul 22 2019 05:27PM EDT
A tropical wave in the Caribbean is developing into a tropical system, forecasters now say, but it will still likely only brush Florida as it curves out into the Atlantic.
Forecasters with the National Hurricane Center say the area of showers and storms, currently located over the northwestern Bahamas, is now organized enough to become Tropical Depression Three.
LINK: Maps & models on MyFoxHurricane.com

Tropical Depression 3 dissipates, but forecasters watch Gulf
By Brittany Rainey & FOX 13 News staff
Posted Jul 23 2019 11:53AM EDT
Updated Jul 23 2019 02:52PM EDT
Less than a day after forming, Tropical Depression 3 has weakened into a trough of low pressure. But now there's a small chance of something developing in the Gulf of Mexico in the next few days.
East of Florida, an Air Force Reserve reconnaissance plane found evidence of a closed circulation in Tropical Depression Three earlier this morning. But the most recent trip showed no evidence of a surface circulation.
The remnants will continue moving north today before turning northeast as it interacts with a cold front coming off the East Coast. Some gusty winds of 35 mph along with some showers and storms near the state's east coast will be the main impacts. No more advisories will be issued. Most Recent data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/30/Primary_voting_could_change_in_Florida_1_7560739_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/30/Primary_voting_could_change_in_Florida_1_7560739_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/30/Primary_voting_could_change_in_Florida_1_7560739_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/30/Primary_voting_could_change_in_Florida_1_7560739_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Proposal would allow Florida voters to cast primary ballots without party affiliation</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/police-baby-abandoned-in-philadelphia-suburb" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/30/File%20from%20iOS%20_OP_2_CP_.00_00_02_28.Still002_1564534654082.jpg_7560997_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/30/File%20from%20iOS%20_OP_2_CP_.00_00_02_28.Still002_1564534654082.jpg_7560997_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/30/File%20from%20iOS%20_OP_2_CP_.00_00_02_28.Still002_1564534654082.jpg_7560997_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/30/File%20from%20iOS%20_OP_2_CP_.00_00_02_28.Still002_1564534654082.jpg_7560997_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/30/File%20from%20iOS%20_OP_2_CP_.00_00_02_28.Still002_1564534654082.jpg_7560997_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Police: Baby abandoned in Philadelphia suburb</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/florida-news/3-shark-bites-in-3-days-reported-on-florida-s-east-coast1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/30/shark%20bites_1564531824021.jpg_7560969_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/30/shark%20bites_1564531824021.jpg_7560969_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/30/shark%20bites_1564531824021.jpg_7560969_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/30/shark%20bites_1564531824021.jpg_7560969_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/30/shark%20bites_1564531824021.jpg_7560969_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>3 shark bites in 3 days reported on Florida's east coast</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/on-stand-brother-recalls-nicole-nachtman-s-murder-confession" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/30/Brother_testifies__Nachtman_heard_voices_7_7560725_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/30/Brother_testifies__Nachtman_heard_voices_7_7560725_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/30/Brother_testifies__Nachtman_heard_voices_7_7560725_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/30/Brother_testifies__Nachtman_heard_voices_7_7560725_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/30/Brother_testifies__Nachtman_heard_voices_7_7560725_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>On stand, brother recalls Nicole Nachtman's murder confession</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/bad-experience-with-trooper-inspired-36-year-career-in-law-enforcement" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/30/still-2019-07-30-17h34m15s730_1564522503920_7560567_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/30/still-2019-07-30-17h34m15s730_1564522503920_7560567_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/30/still-2019-07-30-17h34m15s730_1564522503920_7560567_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/30/still-2019-07-30-17h34m15s730_1564522503920_7560567_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/30/still-2019-07-30-17h34m15s730_1564522503920_7560567_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Bad experience with trooper inspired her 36-year career in Liferay.Util.addInputFocus(); 