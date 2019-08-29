< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. "A big deal:" Florida braces for Hurricane Dorian By FREIDA FRISARO and ADRIANA GOMEZ LICON 29 2019 11:59AM Posted Aug 29 2019 08:19AM EDT
Video Posted Aug 29 2019 11:59AM EDT
Updated Aug 29 2019 10:11PM EDT <p><strong class='dateline'>MIAMI (AP)</strong> - Florida residents picked the shelves clean of bottled water and lined up at gas stations Thursday as an increasingly menacing-looking Hurricane Dorian threatened to broadside the state over Labor Day weekend.</p><p>Leaving lighter-than-expected damage in its wake in Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, the second hurricane of the 2019 season swirled toward the U.S., with forecasters warning it will draw energy from the warm, open waters as it closes in.</p><p>The National Hurricane Center said the Category 1 storm is expected to strengthen into a potentially catastrophic Category 4 with winds of 130 mph (209 kph) and slam into the U.S. on Monday somewhere between the Florida Keys and southern Georgia - a 500-mile (805-kilometer) stretch that reflected the high degree of uncertainty this far out.</p><p>"If it makes landfall as a Category 3 or 4 hurricane, that's a big deal," said University of Miami hurricane researcher Brian McNoldy. A lot of people are going to be affected. Some fuel shortages were reported in the Cape Canaveral area.</p><p>Josefine Larrauri, a retired translator, went to a Publix supermarket in Miami only to find empty shelves in the water section and store employees unsure of when more cases would arrive.</p><p>"I feel helpless because the whole coast is threatened," she said. "What's the use of going all the way to Georgia if it can land there?"</p><p>Tiffany Miranda of Miami Springs waited well over 30 minutes in line at BJ's Wholesale Club in Hialeah to buy hurricane supplies. Some 50 vehicles were bumper-to-bumper, waiting to fill up at the store's 12 gas pumps.</p><p>"You never know with these hurricanes. It could be good, it could be bad. You just have to be prepared," she said.</p><p>As of Thursday evening, Dorian was centered about 330 miles (531 kilometers) east of the Bahamas, its winds blowing at 85 mph (137 kph) as it moved northwest at 13 mph (21 kph).</p><p>It is expected to pick up steam as it pushes out into warm waters with favorable winds, the University of Miami's McNoldy said, adding: "Starting tomorrow, it really has no obstacles left in its way."</p><p>The National Hurricane Center's projected track had the storm blowing ashore midway along the Florida peninsula, southeast of Orlando and well north of Miami or Fort Lauderdale. But because of the difficulty of predicting its course this far ahead, the "cone of uncertainty" covered nearly the entire state.</p><p>Forecasters said coastal areas of the Southeast could get 5 to 10 inches (13 to 25 centimeters) of rain, with 15 inches (38 centimeters) in some places, triggering life-threatening flash floods.</p><p>Also imperiled were the Bahamas, with Dorian's expected track running just to the north of Great Abaco and Grand Bahama islands.</p><p>Jeff Byard, an associate administrator at the Federal Emergency Management Agency, warned that Dorian is likely to "create a lot of havoc with infrastructure, power and roads," but gave assurances FEMA is prepared to handle it, even though the Trump administration is shifting hundreds of millions of dollars from FEMA and other agencies to deal with immigration at the Mexican border.</p><p>"This is going to be a big storm. We're prepared for a big response," Byard said.</p><p>Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency, clearing the way to bring in more fuel and call out the National Guard if necessary, and Georgia's governor followed suit.</p><p>Royal Caribbean, Carnival and Norwegian began rerouting their cruise ships. Major airlines began allowing travelers to change their reservations without a fee.</p><p>At the Kennedy Space Center at Cape Canaveral, NASA decided to move indoors the mobile launch platform for its new mega rocket under development.</p><p>A Rolling Stones concert Saturday at the Hard Rock Stadium near Miami was moved up to Friday night.</p><p>The hurricane season typically peaks between mid-August and late October. One of the most powerful storms ever to hit the U.S. was on Labor Day 1935. The unnamed Category 5 hurricane crashed ashore along Florida's Gulf Coast on Sept. 2. It was blamed for over 400 deaths.</p><p>Dorian rolled through the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico as a Category 1 hurricane on Wednesday.</p><p>The initial blow did not appear to be as bad as expected in Puerto Rico, which is still recovering from the devastation wrought by Hurricane Maria two years ago. Blue tarps cover some 30,000 homes, and the electrical grid is in fragile condition.</p><p>But the tail end of the storm unleashed heavy flooding along the eastern and southern coasts of Puerto Rico. Cars, homes and gravestones in the coastal town of Humacao became halfway submerged after a river burst its banks.</p><p>Police said an 80-year-old man in the town of Bayamón died after he fell trying to climb to his roof to clear it of debris ahead of the storm.</p><p>Dorian caused an island-wide blackout in St. Thomas and St. John in the U.S. Virgin Islands and scattered outages in St. Croix, government spokesman Richard Motta said.</p><p>No serious damage was reported in the British Virgin Islands, where Gov. Augustus Jaspert said crews were already clearing roads and inspecting infrastructure by late Wednesday afternoon.</p><p>Back in Florida, Mark and Gisa Emeterio enjoyed a peaceful afternoon sunbathing and wading in the ocean at Vero Beach. The newly retired couple from Sacramento, California, wanted to relax after spending the morning shuttering their home.</p><p>Mark, a retired pipe layer, and Gina, a retired state employee, planned to wait it out the storm with local friends more experienced with hurricanes.</p><p>"We got each other," Mark Emeterio said. More Tropics Stories

Online retailers still selling storm prep items, but delivery times uncertain
By Jordan Bowen, FOX 13 News
Posted Aug 30 2019 12:23AM EDT
Updated Aug 30 2019 12:37AM EDT
If stores are sold out of your hurricane preparation needs, you might try online retailers or delivery services, like Amazon or Instacart.</p><p>Some hurricane supplies, such as flashlights and batteries were still fully-stocked Thursday night and could still arrive before the storm. data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/30/Delivery_times_for_online_orders_uncerta_0_7626349_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/30/Delivery_times_for_online_orders_uncerta_0_7626349_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/30/Delivery_times_for_online_orders_uncerta_0_7626349_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/30/Delivery_times_for_online_orders_uncerta_0_7626349_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/30/Delivery_times_for_online_orders_uncerta_0_7626349_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="If stores are sold out of your hurricane preparation needs, you might try online retailers or delivery services, like Amazon or Instacart." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Online retailers still selling storm prep items, but delivery times uncertain</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Jordan Bowen, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 30 2019 12:23AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 30 2019 12:37AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>If stores are sold out of your hurricane preparation needs, you might try online retailers or delivery services, like Amazon or Instacart.</p><p>Some hurricane supplies, such as flashlights and batteries were still fully-stocked Thursday night and could still arrive before the storm. But some online retailers and delivery services were already warning consumers: deliveries might not make it in time.</p><p>Amazon says it is still able to make deliveries in Florida, but it's unclear for how much longer. We could start seeing effects from the storm as early as Monday, which means now is the time to place your orders if you want to get them before the storm hits.

Preparing documents before the storm can help with insurance claims after
By Catherine Hawley, FOX 13 News
Posted Aug 30 2019 12:15AM EDT
Updated Aug 30 2019 12:36AM EDT
To fully prepare for a major storm, experts say you need to do more than buy water, batteries, and food.</p><p>Taking some simple steps now will make filing insurance claims quicker and easier if disaster strikes. To protect your property, insurance agent, Melissa Ems says the best place to start is knowing what you own.</p><p>"One of the biggest things I encourage is to take an inventory of all the contents in your house," she said.

FPL secures nearly 13,000 workers to restore power after Dorian
By FOX 13 News staff
Posted Aug 29 2019 11:57PM EDT
Updated Aug 30 2019 12:02AM data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/10/10/FPL_crews_head_to_Panhandle_0_6184288_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/10/10/FPL_crews_head_to_Panhandle_0_6184288_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/10/10/FPL_crews_head_to_Panhandle_0_6184288_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/10/10/FPL_crews_head_to_Panhandle_0_6184288_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>FPL secures nearly 13,000 workers to restore power after Dorian</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 29 2019 11:57PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 30 2019 12:02AM EDT
Florida's largest utility company says it is already making preparations to restore power after Hurricane Dorian makes landfall.</p><p>Florida Power and Light announced they have activated their emergency response plan in advance of the storm.</p><p>The company said they have secured nearly 13,000 employees and additional personnel for restoration efforts. f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0923_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0923"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/cholesterade-aims-to-lower-cholesterol-naturally"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/30/Drink_aims_to_lower_cholesterol_naturall_1_7626372_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Drink_aims_to_lower_cholesterol_naturall_1_20190830043838"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Cholesterade aims to lower cholesterol naturally</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/consumer/online-retailers-still-selling-storm-prep-items-but-delivery-times-uncertain"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/30/Delivery_times_for_online_orders_uncerta_1_7626350_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Delivery_times_for_online_orders_uncerta_1_20190830043333"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Online retailers still selling storm prep items, but delivery times uncertain</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/preparing-documents-before-the-storm-can-help-with-insurance-claims-after"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/30/Prepare_insurance_documents_before_the_s_1_7626361_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Prepare_insurance_documents_before_the_s_1_20190830043359"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Preparing documents before the storm can help with insurance claims after</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/polk-county-residents-weary-as-another-potentially-devastating-storm-moves-toward-florida"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/29/Polk_County_has_a_history_of_storm_devas_1_7626224_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Polk_County_has_a_history_of_storm_devas_1_20190830022211"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Polk County residents weary as another potentially-devastating storm moves toward Florida</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> id="article_10155_401385_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/consumer/online-retailers-still-selling-storm-prep-items-but-delivery-times-uncertain" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/30/Delivery_times_for_online_orders_uncerta_1_7626350_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/30/Delivery_times_for_online_orders_uncerta_1_7626350_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/30/Delivery_times_for_online_orders_uncerta_1_7626350_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/30/Delivery_times_for_online_orders_uncerta_1_7626350_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/30/Delivery_times_for_online_orders_uncerta_1_7626350_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Online retailers still selling storm prep items, but delivery times uncertain</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/preparing-documents-before-the-storm-can-help-with-insurance-claims-after" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/30/Prepare_insurance_documents_before_the_s_1_7626361_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/30/Prepare_insurance_documents_before_the_s_1_7626361_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/30/Prepare_insurance_documents_before_the_s_1_7626361_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/30/Prepare_insurance_documents_before_the_s_1_7626361_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/30/Prepare_insurance_documents_before_the_s_1_7626361_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Preparing documents before the storm can help with insurance claims after</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/buccaneers/testaverdes-son-debuts-bucs-top-cowboys-17-15-in-preseason" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/08/17/84068_Bucs_Red_Sports_Base_1439838567131_110174_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/08/17/84068_Bucs_Red_Sports_Base_1439838567131_110174_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/08/17/84068_Bucs_Red_Sports_Base_1439838567131_110174_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/08/17/84068_Bucs_Red_Sports_Base_1439838567131_110174_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/08/17/84068_Bucs_Red_Sports_Base_1439838567131_110174_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Testaverde's son debuts, Bucs top Cowboys 17-15 in preseason</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/fpl-secures-nearly-13-000-workers-to-restore-power-after-dorian" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/10/10/FPL_crews_head_to_Panhandle_0_6184288_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/10/10/FPL_crews_head_to_Panhandle_0_6184288_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/10/10/FPL_crews_head_to_Panhandle_0_6184288_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/10/10/FPL_crews_head_to_Panhandle_0_6184288_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/10/10/FPL_crews_head_to_Panhandle_0_6184288_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>FPL secures nearly 13,000 workers to restore power after Dorian</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/polk-county-residents-weary-as-another-potentially-devastating-storm-moves-toward-florida" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/29/Polk_County_has_a_history_of_storm_devas_1_7626224_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/29/Polk_County_has_a_history_of_storm_devas_1_7626224_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/29/Polk_County_has_a_history_of_storm_devas_1_7626224_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/29/Polk_County_has_a_history_of_storm_devas_1_7626224_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/29/Polk_County_has_a_history_of_storm_devas_1_7626224_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Polk County residents weary as another potentially-devastating storm moves toward Florida</h3> 