Local News</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/consumer">Consumer</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/health">Health</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/fox13-investigates">FOX 13 Investigates</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/politics">Politics</a></li> href="/web/wtvt/news/koala-joey-makes-adorable-debut-at-australian-zoo">Koala joey makes adorable debut at Australian zoo</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wtvt/news/politics/president-signs-medicare-order-during-appearance-in-the-villages"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/03/President_signs_order_on_Medicare_in_The_2_7686503_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="President signs Medicare order during appearance in The Villages"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wtvt/news/politics/president-signs-medicare-order-during-appearance-in-the-villages">President signs Medicare order during appearance in The Villages</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wtvt/news/local-news/f-18-super-hornet-training-flights-underway-over-tampa-bay"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/03/Military_training_flights_underway_over__1_7686445_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="F/A-18 Super Hornet training flights underway over Tampa Bay"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wtvt/news/local-news/f-18-super-hornet-training-flights-underway-over-tampa-bay">F/A-18 Super Hornet training flights underway over Tampa Bay</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wtvt/news/local-news/polk-aircraft-mosaic-crash"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/03/still-2019-10-03-16h38m18s457_1570135167196_7686283_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Pilots rescued after two helicopters crash into rural Polk swamp"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wtvt/news/local-news/polk-aircraft-mosaic-crash">Pilots rescued after two helicopters crash into rural Polk swamp</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/wtvt/news/koala-joey-makes-adorable-debut-at-australian-zoo">Koala joey makes adorable debut at Australian zoo</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wtvt/news/politics/president-signs-medicare-order-during-appearance-in-the-villages">President signs Medicare order during appearance in The Villages</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wtvt/news/local-news/f-18-super-hornet-training-flights-underway-over-tampa-bay">F/A-18 Super Hornet training flights underway over Tampa Bay</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wtvt/news/local-news/polk-aircraft-mosaic-crash">Pilots rescued after two helicopters crash into rural Polk swamp</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wtvt/news/tripadvisor-will-no-longer-sell-tickets-to-attractions-that-breed-or-import-whales-or-dolphins">TripAdvisor will no longer sell tickets to attractions that breed or import whales or dolphins</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wtvt/news/florida-news/fhp-trooper-honored-after-fatal-crash">FHP trooper killed in crash to be laid to rest Thursday</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-live" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox13news.com/live" data-dropdown="drop-nav-live" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Live</a> <ul id="drop-nav-live" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/live">FOX 13 Broadcasts</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/radar-stream">SkyTower Radar Feed</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-weather" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather" data-dropdown="drop-nav-weather" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Weather</a> <ul id="drop-nav-weather" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/skytower-radar">SkyTower Radar Views</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/radar-stream">Live Radar Feed</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/interactive-radar">Interactive Radar</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/marine-conditions">Marine Weather</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/webcams">Live Webcams</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather">Video Forecast</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/tropics">Tropics</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/tropics/hurricane-prep">Hurricane Prep</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.myfoxhurricane.com">MyFoxHurricane</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-goodday" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox13news.com/good-day" data-dropdown="drop-nav-goodday" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Good Day</a> <ul id="drop-nav-goodday" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/good-day/charleys-world">Charley's World</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/good-day/recipes">Recipes</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/good-day/hometown-heroes">Hometown Heroes</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/good-day/babies-first-birthday-photos-on-good-day-tampa-bay">First Birthdays</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-sports" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox13news.com/sports" data-dropdown="drop-nav-sports" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Sports</a> <ul id="drop-nav-sports" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/sports/buccaneers">Buccaneers</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/sports/lightning">Lightning</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/sports/rays">Rays</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/sports/prep">High School</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-welivehere" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox13news.com/we-live-here" data-dropdown="drop-nav-welivehere" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">We Live Here</a> <ul id="drop-nav-welivehere" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/community">Care Force</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/whats-right">What's Right</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/good-day/one-tank-trips">One Tank Trips</a></li> </ul> </li> <li><a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox13news.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li class="nav-more"> <a class="top-nav-item nav-more-link" href="javascript:void(0)" data-dropdown="drop-nav-more" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000"> More <span class="more-special-circles"></span> </a> <ul id="drop-nav-more" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/seen-on-tv">Seen on TV</a></li> <li><a Begin:Fox Zoomd Search 3--> <!-- *** Zoomd: Widget Script *** --> <script async="async" src="//zdwidget3-bs.sphereup.com/zoomd/SearchUi/Script?clientId=24976767"></script> <!-- *** /Zoomd *** --> <script type="text/javascript">(function(e,b,f){var d=false,a=function(){if(!d){d=true;var j=e("zoomd-widget-root"),k=0,h="";var i=new EP.Util.Debounce(function(m){k=!!m.totalResults?m.totalResults:0;h=!!m.query?m.query:"";f.track("Search Completed",{page_search_term:h,page_num_search_results:k})},500);Zoomd.Widget.events.subscribe("firstPageSearchAndRendered",i);var l="Search Result Selected",g="";j.on("click",".zoomd-widget-search-container-box",function(){g=e(this).find("h4 .zd-result-title").html();f.track(l,{page_search_term:h,page_num_search_results:k,page_item_title:g})})}},c=function(){if(!!window.Zoomd&&!!window.Zoomd.Widget&&!!window.Zoomd.Widget.events){Zoomd.Widget.events.subscribe("widgetOpened",function(g,h){f.track("Search October outlook for tropical development</h1> </header> 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-430868766-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Climatology-October_1569898653937.png"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/30/Lynx_1569898654064_7681945_ver1.0_160_90.png) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-430868766-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Lynx_1569898654064.png"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/30/2018-Atlantic-Hurricane-Tracks_1569898661603_7681946_ver1.0_160_90.png) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-430868766-0"> <img (FOX 13) - This time of year, the main area for development in the tropics shifts from the Central Atlantic to the Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico. In some ways, it can be one of the more dangerous parts of the hurricane season, as this ‘home-grown' development can happen quickly, leaving little time for preparation.</p><p>Even though tropical activity overall is winding down across the Atlantic basin this time of year, the ingredients are there for storms to rapidly develop in this part of the world.</p><p>Sea-surface temperatures are about as warm as they get at any point in the season and wind shear isn't quite as abundant. Areas of disturbed weather sparked by Central American Gyres (broad areas of low pressure of Central America), as well early Fall cold fronts moving south off the Continental U.S., can rapidly develop in this favorable environment.</p><p>This happened in 2017 with Hurricane Nate, and again last year with Hurricane Michael. Other notable October storms in recent memory include Hurricane Opal (1995), Hurricane Mitch (1998), Hurricane Wilma (2005), Hurricane Matthew (2016).</p><p>The are some signs in long-term models that we will have something trying to spin up in the Western Caribbean during the third week of October, but as you know, anything beyond 5-7 days is nearly impossible to predict when it comes to tropical forecasting. More Tropics Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/weather/tropics/tropical-storm-karen-expected-to-loop-around-may-then-move-west" title="Tropical Storm Karen expected to loop around; may then move west" data-articleId="430270222" > <h4>Tropical Storm Karen expected to loop around; may then move west</h4> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/weather/tropics/jerry-karen-and-lorenzo-3-tropical-systems-are-churning-in-the-atlantic" title="Jerry, Karen and Lorenzo: 3 tropical systems are churning in the Atlantic" data-articleId="430086387" > <h4>Jerry, Karen and Lorenzo: 3 tropical systems are churning in the Atlantic</h4> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/weather/tropics/3-weeks-after-dorian-the-smell-of-death-hangs-heavy-in-the-bahamas-as-1300-remain-missing" title="3 weeks after Dorian, the smell of death hangs heavy in the Bahamas as 1,300 remain missing" data-articleId="430020495" > <h4>3 weeks after Dorian, the smell of death hangs heavy in the Bahamas as 1,300 remain missing</h4> may then move west" data-articleId="430270222" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/25/Today_s_tropics_update_0_7675326_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/25/Today_s_tropics_update_0_7675326_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/25/Today_s_tropics_update_0_7675326_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/25/Today_s_tropics_update_0_7675326_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/25/Today_s_tropics_update_0_7675326_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Meteorologist Tyler Eliasen" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Tropical Storm Karen expected to loop around; may then move west</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Tyler Eliasen, FOX 13 meteorologist </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 25 2019 02:38PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 25 2019 04:00PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Tropical storms Jerry, Karen, and Lorenzo are all on the map today, along with an area of interest in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico. While it’s busy, there are no immediate threats to the United States.</p><p>Jerry, now a post-tropical cyclone, will slide just north of Bermuda over the next 24 hours. Impacts will be limited to a few tropical storm-force wind gusts and a few downpours.</p><p>Lorenzo is likely to become a major hurricane in the coming days over open ocean. It will pose no threat to land.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/weather/tropics/jerry-karen-and-lorenzo-3-tropical-systems-are-churning-in-the-atlantic" title="Jerry, Karen and Lorenzo: 3 tropical systems are churning in the Atlantic" data-articleId="430086387" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/23/Three_tropical_systems_are_churning_over_0_7672669_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/23/Three_tropical_systems_are_churning_over_0_7672669_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/23/Three_tropical_systems_are_churning_over_0_7672669_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/23/Three_tropical_systems_are_churning_over_0_7672669_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/23/Three_tropical_systems_are_churning_over_0_7672669_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Tropical storms Jerry and Lorenzo and tropical depression Karen are all churning over different parts of the Atlantic Ocean simultaneously. Karen was downgraded Monday from a tropical storm to a tropical depression, but just because it has weakened d" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Jerry, Karen and Lorenzo: 3 tropical systems are churning in the Atlantic</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 23 2019 07:51PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 24 2019 08:21AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Tropical storms Jerry and Lorenzo and tropical depression Karen are all churning over different parts of the Atlantic Ocean.</p><p>Forecasters say tropical storm Jerry is whipping up rough seas along Bermuda's shoreline as it approaches the island.The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Jerry has top sustained winds near 65 mph and is expected to be near the island late Tuesday. As of Monday afternoon, Jerry's core was about 340 miles southwest of Bermuda. The storm is moving to the north-northwest at 6 mph.</p><p>Karen downgraded Monday from a tropical storm to a tropical depression, but just because it has weakened doesn’t mean that it won’t still be dangerous and destructive.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/weather/tropics/3-weeks-after-dorian-the-smell-of-death-hangs-heavy-in-the-bahamas-as-1300-remain-missing" title="3 weeks after Dorian, the smell of death hangs heavy in the Bahamas as 1,300 remain missing" data-articleId="430020495" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/23/As_the_Bahamas_recover_three_weeks_after_0_7672049_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/23/As_the_Bahamas_recover_three_weeks_after_0_7672049_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/23/As_the_Bahamas_recover_three_weeks_after_0_7672049_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/23/As_the_Bahamas_recover_three_weeks_after_0_7672049_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/23/As_the_Bahamas_recover_three_weeks_after_0_7672049_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Bodies are still being found, including two discovered last weekend under debris in Marsh Harbor on Grand Abaco, just on the other side of the street from where an emergency agency has set up temporary headquarters in a grocery store." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>3 weeks after Dorian, the smell of death hangs heavy in the Bahamas as 1,300 remain missing</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 23 2019 03:31PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 23 2019 05:47PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>They scan social media, peer under rubble, or try to follow the smell of death in an attempt to find family and friends.</p><p>They search amid alarming reports that 1,300 people remain listed as missing nearly three weeks after Hurricane Dorian hit the northern Bahamas.</p><p>The government, which has put the official death toll at 50, has cautioned that the list is preliminary and many could be staying in shelters and just haven't been able to connect with loved ones.</p> </div> <div Most Recent</h3> </header> data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/03/President_signs_order_on_Medicare_in_The_2_7686503_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/03/President_signs_order_on_Medicare_in_The_2_7686503_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/03/President_signs_order_on_Medicare_in_The_2_7686503_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/03/President_signs_order_on_Medicare_in_The_2_7686503_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>President signs Medicare order during appearance in The Villages</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/elderly-brother-and-sister-recovering-after-truck-crashes-through-living-room" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/03/Mesmer%205pm%20pkg%20truck%20into%20house_WTVT1e08_186.mp4.00_00_23_40.Still004_1570136588562.jpg_7686168_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/03/Mesmer%205pm%20pkg%20truck%20into%20house_WTVT1e08_186.mp4.00_00_23_40.Still004_1570136588562.jpg_7686168_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/03/Mesmer%205pm%20pkg%20truck%20into%20house_WTVT1e08_186.mp4.00_00_23_40.Still004_1570136588562.jpg_7686168_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/03/Mesmer%205pm%20pkg%20truck%20into%20house_WTVT1e08_186.mp4.00_00_23_40.Still004_1570136588562.jpg_7686168_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/03/Mesmer%205pm%20pkg%20truck%20into%20house_WTVT1e08_186.mp4.00_00_23_40.Still004_1570136588562.jpg_7686168_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Elderly brother and sister recovering after truck crashes through living room</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/f-18-super-hornet-training-flights-underway-over-tampa-bay" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/03/Military_training_flights_underway_over__1_7686445_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/03/Military_training_flights_underway_over__1_7686445_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/03/Military_training_flights_underway_over__1_7686445_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/03/Military_training_flights_underway_over__1_7686445_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/03/Military_training_flights_underway_over__1_7686445_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>F/A-18 Super Hornet training flights underway over Tampa Bay</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/polk-aircraft-mosaic-crash" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/03/still-2019-10-03-16h38m18s457_1570135167196_7686283_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/03/still-2019-10-03-16h38m18s457_1570135167196_7686283_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/03/still-2019-10-03-16h38m18s457_1570135167196_7686283_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/03/still-2019-10-03-16h38m18s457_1570135167196_7686283_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/03/still-2019-10-03-16h38m18s457_1570135167196_7686283_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Pilots rescued after two helicopters crash into rural Polk swamp</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/florida-news/sea-turtle-dies-after-eating-over-100-pieces-of-plastic-south-florida-nature-center-says" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/03/71498054_2634520879938627_6673243614400741376_o_1570132192500_7686252_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/03/71498054_2634520879938627_6673243614400741376_o_1570132192500_7686252_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/03/71498054_2634520879938627_6673243614400741376_o_1570132192500_7686252_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/03/71498054_2634520879938627_6673243614400741376_o_1570132192500_7686252_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/03/71498054_2634520879938627_6673243614400741376_o_1570132192500_7686252_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Courtesy&#x3a;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;City&#x20;of&#x20;Boca&#x20;Raton&#x2c;&#x20;Gumbo&#x20;Limbo&#x20;Nature&#x20;Center" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Sea turtle dies after eating over 100 pieces of plastic, South Florida nature center says</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone 