Season's second tropical depression forms in Atlantic

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted: Jul 05 2018 10:27AM EDT

Updated: Jul 05 2018 10:45AM EDT

TAMPA (FOX 13) - The season’s second tropical depression has formed way out in the Atlantic, but forecasters say it won’t impact the U.S. anytime soon -- if at all.

The first National Hurricane Center advisories for Tropical Depression 2 will begin at 11 a.m. It’s currently just west of the Cabo Verde Islands, heading west.

Meteorologists expect the depression will encounter stronger wind shear as it approaches the Lesser Antilles, preventing much strengthening in the short term and likely dissipating it entirely.

LINK: Track T.D. 2 on MyFoxHurricane.com

Meanwhile, closer to the U.S., a weak trough of low pressure off the East Coast remains disorganized, though it may form into a tropical system before the weekend. A front moving east off the East Coast should slow development and sweep it to the north.

Up Next:


Up Next

  • Season's second tropical depression forms in Atlantic
  • Tropical Storm Warning issued for parts of Bay Area as Alberto heads north
  • 2017 hurricane season comes to an end; one for the record books
  • Tropical depression expected to strengthen
  • Disturbance likely to become Tropical Storm Philippe
  • Hurricane Ophelia's remnants batter UK, Ireland; 3 dead
  • Ophelia becomes remarkable 10th hurricane of season
  • Nate makes 2nd landfall outside Biloxi, Mississippi
  • Hurricane Nate forms, moves into Gulf of Mexico
  • Tropical Storm Nate targets Gulf Coast