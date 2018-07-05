Season's second tropical depression forms in Atlantic

- The season’s second tropical depression has formed way out in the Atlantic, but forecasters say it won’t impact the U.S. anytime soon -- if at all.

The first National Hurricane Center advisories for Tropical Depression 2 will begin at 11 a.m. It’s currently just west of the Cabo Verde Islands, heading west.

Meteorologists expect the depression will encounter stronger wind shear as it approaches the Lesser Antilles, preventing much strengthening in the short term and likely dissipating it entirely.

Meanwhile, closer to the U.S., a weak trough of low pressure off the East Coast remains disorganized, though it may form into a tropical system before the weekend. A front moving east off the East Coast should slow development and sweep it to the north.