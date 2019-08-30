< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- REGULAR STORY --> h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> Hurricane Dorian strengthens to Category 4 storm class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Hurricane Dorian strengthens to Category 4 storm&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/tropics/slow-moving-hurricane-dorian-expected-to-intensify-in-the-next-24-hours" data-title="Hurricane Dorian strengthens to Category 4 storm" addthis:url="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/tropics/slow-moving-hurricane-dorian-expected-to-intensify-in-the-next-24-hours" addthis:title="Hurricane Dorian strengthens to Category 4 storm"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-426329983.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-426329983");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_426329983_426419815_111542"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WTVT"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_426329983_426419815_111542";this.videosJson='[{"id":"426419815","video":"600289","title":"Friday%20evening%20tropical%20weather%20forecast","caption":"Chief%20meteorologist%20Paul%20Dellegatto","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox13news.com%2Fmedia.fox13news.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F08%2F30%2FFriday_evening_tropical_weather_forecast_0_7627805_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wtvt.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F08%2F30%2FFriday_evening_tropical_weather_forecast_600289_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1661809245%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3D9HZIjfNGidALBuMhPTsvhXWhyKA","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wtvt/tropics&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox13news.com%2Fweather%2Ftropics%2Fslow-moving-hurricane-dorian-expected-to-intensify-in-the-next-24-hours%3Ffbclid%3DIwAR0iLCbfxs0O-V0rGdcRDsnZr_-sC0GFY3z6JYBuAeNwPUhslL-gfs7R_ds"}},"createDate":"Aug 30 2019 05:40PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WTVT"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_426329983_426419815_111542",video:"600289",poster:"https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/30/Friday_evening_tropical_weather_forecast_0_7627805_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Chief%2520meteorologist%2520Paul%2520Dellegatto",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wtvt.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/08/30/Friday_evening_tropical_weather_forecast_600289_1800.mp4?Expires=1661809245&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=9HZIjfNGidALBuMhPTsvhXWhyKA",eventLabel:"Friday%20evening%20tropical%20weather%20forecast-426419815",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wtvt/tropics&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox13news.com%2Fweather%2Ftropics%2Fslow-moving-hurricane-dorian-expected-to-intensify-in-the-next-24-hours%3Ffbclid%3DIwAR0iLCbfxs0O-V0rGdcRDsnZr_-sC0GFY3z6JYBuAeNwPUhslL-gfs7R_ds"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new By FOX 13 News staff
Posted Aug 30 2019 06:15AM EDT
Video Posted Aug 30 2019 05:40PM EDT
Updated Aug 30 2019 08:46PM EDT addthis:url="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/tropics/slow-moving-hurricane-dorian-expected-to-intensify-in-the-next-24-hours" addthis:title="Hurricane Dorian strengthens to Category 4 storm" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">function storyPhotosVP(){var c=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(c){var a="/virtual/weather/tropics/slow-moving-hurricane-dorian-expected-to-intensify-in-the-next-24-hours?fbclid=IwAR0iLCbfxs0O-V0rGdcRDsnZr_-sC0GFY3z6JYBuAeNwPUhslL-gfs7R_ds";var b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"FOX\x2013\x20News\x20staff"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-426329983" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>TAMPA, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - Slow-moving Hurricane Dorian continued to intensify Friday, strengthening to a Category 4 storm just before 8:30 p.m.</p><p>As of Friday evening, Dorian was fewer than 600 miles east of West Palm Beach with winds of 130 mph – Category 4 strength. The storm was crawling west at 9 mph, the slow pace giving the hurricane more of a chance to strengthen.</p><p><strong>LINK: <a href="http://www.myfoxhurricane.com">Track Dorian on MyFoxHurricane.com</a></strong></p><p>Forecasters are still unsure of Dorian's exact track, but recent forecast models have increasingly suggested a turn to the north and a track up the east coast of the state, but it’s still too early to see if that scenario will hold.</p><p>“The thing that we really have to do tonight and through the weekend is really see if the trend of a turn to the north sooner rather than later becomes the norm in [model] run after run after run,” FOX 13 chief meteorologist Paul Dellegatto explained.</p> <div id='continue-text-426329983' class='continue-text hidden'>Continue reading below</div><section id='mobile-inline-banner-426329983' class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-426329983' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-426329983', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/weather/tropics', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/weather/tropics', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/weather/tropics', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/weather/tropics', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/weather/tropics', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mobile-inline-banner').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '426329983'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <p>A high pressure system in the Atlantic is the main factor in Dorian’s eventual path. If the high pressure remains in place, it will shove the storm west on a more direct path into Florida. But if it weakens, it will allow Dorian to slide to the north sooner, riding up the state’s east coast with dangerous winds and surge.</p><p>Such a track would reduce the risk on the state’s west coast, though.</p><p>“The good news for us here in Tampa Bay is that, unless the storm cuts across the peninsula to the west coast – which is still a possibility – if we stay on the west side of a track up the east coast, the weather here is not going to be all that bad,” Paul continued. “A track difference of 20 or 30 miles really makes a big difference.”</p><p>For now, forecasters expect tropical storm-force winds to arrive in the Bay Area overnight Monday into Tuesday. Hurricane conditions are possible after that, but the actual timing and details of Dorian’s local impact will depend on how far inland the storm travels, with conditions obviously worse in the eastern counties.</p><p>With that in mind, Polk and Highlands counties announced Friday that school would remain closed for two days after Labor Day – through Wednesday. Schools in Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco, Hernando, Citrus, and Sumter counties will be closed through Tuesday.</p><p><strong>LINK: <a href="http://www.myfoxhurricane.com">Track Dorian on MyFoxHurricane.com</a></strong></p><p>The Labor Day holiday itself could be stormy in the Tampa Bay area, but it will have nothing to do with Dorian – just the usual summertime pattern.</p><p>“With this thing slowing down, it may not even make landfall until early Tuesday morning -- by the time we are all back from the holiday weekend,” FOX 13 meteorologist Dave Osterberg said Friday. “This is a slow process. Don’t wear yourself out. Don’t stress yourself out. Just wait and watch and do your best to enjoy your holiday weekend.”</p><table border="0" cellpadding="2" width="100%"> <tbody> <tr> <td width="50%"><a href="http://www.myfoxhurricane.com/" target="_blank"><img alt="Dorian track map" src="http://www.myfoxhurricane.com/custom/tropical/trackmap_storm3.jpg" /></a></td> <td width="50%"><a href="http://www.myfoxhurricane.com/" target="_blank"><img alt="Dorian spaghetti models" src="http://www.myfoxhurricane.com/custom/tropical/models_storm3.jpg" /></a></td> </tr> <tr> <td width="50%"><a href="http://www.myfoxhurricane.com/" target="_blank"><img alt="Dorian satellite" src="http://www.myfoxhurricane.com/custom/tropical/ir_enhanced_storm3_1.jpg" /></a></td> <td width="50%"><a href="http://www.myfoxhurricane.com/" target="_blank"><img alt="Dorian watches and warnings" src="http://www.myfoxhurricane.com/custom/omni/tropical_warnings_storm3.jpg" /></a></td> </tr> </tbody></table> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script 