<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="426740987" data-article-version="1.0">Dorian triggers massive flooding in Bahamas; at least 5 dead</h1>

By RAMON ESPINOSA and DANICA COTO, Associated Press

Posted Sep 02 2019 07:05AM EDT

Video Posted Sep 02 2019 05:49PM EDT

Updated Sep 02 2019 09:57PM EDT  McLEAN'S TOWN CAY, Bahamas (AP) - NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) - Hurricane Dorian unleashed massive flooding across the Bahamas on Monday, pummeling the islands with so much wind and water that authorities urged people to find floatation devices and grab hammers to break out of their attics if necessary. At least five deaths were blamed on the storm.</p><p>"We are in the midst of a historic tragedy," Prime Minister Hubert Minnis said in announcing the fatalities. He called the devastation "unprecedented and extensive."</p><p>The fearsome Category 4 storm slowed almost to a standstill as it shredded roofs, hurled cars and forced even rescue crews to take shelter until the onslaught passed.</p><p>Officials said they received a "tremendous" number of calls from people in flooded homes. A radio station received more than 2,000 distress messages, including reports of a 5-month-old baby stranded on a roof and a grandmother with six grandchildren who cut a hole in a roof to escape rising floodwaters. Other reports involved a group of eight children and five adults stranded on a highway and two storm shelters that flooded.</p><p>The deaths in the Bahamas came after a previous storm-related fatality in Puerto Rico. At least 21 people were hurt in the Bahamas and evacuated by helicopters, the prime minster said.</p> <div id='continue-text-426740987' class='continue-text hidden'>Continue reading below</div><section id='mobile-inline-banner-426740987' class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-426740987' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-426740987', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/weather/tropics', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/weather/tropics', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/weather/tropics', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/weather/tropics', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/weather/tropics', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mobile-inline-banner').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '426740987'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <p>Police Chief Samuel Butler urged people to remain calm and share their GPS coordinates, but he said rescue crews had to wait until weather conditions improved.</p><p>"We simply cannot get to you," he told Bahamas radio station ZNS.</p><p>Forecasters warned that Dorian could generate a storm surge as high as 23 feet (7 meters).</p><p>Meanwhile in the United States, the National Hurricane Center extended watches and warnings across the Florida and Georgia coasts. Forecasters expected Dorian to stay off shore, but meteorologist Daniel Brown cautioned that "only a small deviation" could draw the storm's dangerous core toward land.</p><p>By 7 p.m. EDT Monday, the storm's top sustained winds had fallen to 145 mph (230 kph). It was virtually stationary - actually slipping a bit eastward, according to the Hurricane Center.</p><p>The water reached roofs and the tops of palm trees. One woman filmed water lapping at the stairs of her home's second floor.</p><p>In Freeport, Dave Mackey recorded video showing water and floating debris surging around his house as the wind shrieked outside.</p><p><strong>LINK: <a href="http://www.myfoxhurricane.com">Track Dorian on MyFoxHurricane.com</a></strong></p><p>"Our house is 15 feet up, and right now where that water is is about 8 feet. So we're pretty concerned right now because we're not at high tide," said Mackey, who shared the video with The Associated Press. "Our garage door has already come off. ... Once we come out of it with our lives, we're happy."</p><p>On Sunday, Dorian churned over Abaco Island with battering winds and surf and heavy flooding.</p><p>Parliament member Darren Henfield described the damage as "catastrophic" and said officials did not have information on what happened on nearby cays. "We are in search-and-recovery mode. ... Continue to pray for us."</p><p>A spokesman for Bahamas Power and Light told ZNS that there was a blackout in New Providence, the archipelago's most populous island. He said the company's office in Abaco island was flattened.</p><p>"The reports out of Abaco as everyone knows," spokesman Quincy Parker said, pausing for a deep sigh, "were not good."</p><p>Most people went to shelters as the storm neared. Tourist hotels shut down, and residents boarded up their homes. Many people were expected to be left homeless.</p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">My front yard!! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HurricaneDorian2019?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HurricaneDorian2019</a> keep praying!! We waiting for the eye of the hurricane so they can come save us!! <a href="https://t.co/xpNoksbvyG">pic.twitter.com/xpNoksbvyG</a></p>— LaToy Williams (@Toy242) <a href="https://twitter.com/Toy242/status/1168482526249328640?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 2, 2019</a></blockquote><script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script><p>On Sunday, Dorian's maximum sustained winds reached 185 mph (297 kph), with gusts up to 220 mph (354 kph), tying the record for the most powerful Atlantic hurricane ever to make landfall. That equaled the Labor Day hurricane of 1935, before storms were named. The only recorded storm that was more powerful was Hurricane Allen in 1980, with 190 mph (305 kph) winds, though it did not make landfall at that strength.</p><p>The Bahamas archipelago is no stranger to hurricanes. Homes are required to have metal reinforcements for roof beams to withstand winds into the upper limits of a Category 4 hurricane, and compliance is generally tight for those who can afford it. Risks are higher in poorer neighborhoods that have wooden homes in low-lying areas.</p><p>Dorian was likely to begin pulling away from the Bahamas early Tuesday and curving to the northeast parallel to the southeastern coast of the U.S. The system is expected to spin 40 to 50 miles (64 to 80 kilometers) off Florida, with hurricane-force wind speeds extending about 35 miles (56 kilometers) to the west.</p><p>An advisory from the hurricane center warned that Florida's east-central coast could see a brief tornado sometime Monday afternoon or evening.</p><p>A mandatory evacuation of entire South Carolina coast took effect Monday covering about 830,000 people.</p><p> </p><p>Transportation officials reversed all lanes of Interstate 26 from Charleston to head inland earlier than planned after noticing traffic jams from evacuees and vacationers heading home on Labor Day, Gov. Henry McMaster said.</p><p>"We can't make everybody happy, but we believe we can keep everyone alive," the governor said.</p><p>A few hours later, Georgia's governor, Brian Kemp, ordered mandatory evacuations for that state's Atlantic coast, also starting at midday Monday.</p><p>Authorities in Florida ordered mandatory evacuations in some vulnerable coastal areas. North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper warned his state that it could see heavy rain, winds and floods later in the week.</p><p>A hurricane watch was in effect for Florida's East Coast from Deerfield Beach north to South Santee River in South Carolina. A storm surge watch was extended northward to South Santee River in South Carolina. Lake Okeechobee was under a tropical storm watch.</p><p>A National Guard official, John Anderson, said many people were complying with the evacuation orders.</p><p>"We have not seen much resistance at all," he said in a phone call with reporters. People do understand that Dorian is nothing to mess around with."</p><table border="0" cellpadding="2" width="100%"> <tbody> <tr> <td width="50%"><a href="http://www.myfoxhurricane.com/" target="_blank"><img alt="Dorian track map" src="http://www.myfoxhurricane.com/custom/tropical/trackmap_storm3.jpg"></a></td> <td width="50%"><a href="http://www.myfoxhurricane.com/" target="_blank"><img alt="Dorian spaghetti models" src="http://www.myfoxhurricane.com/custom/tropical/models_storm3.jpg"></a></td> </tr> <tr> <td width="50%"><a href="http://www.myfoxhurricane.com/" target="_blank"><img alt="Dorian satellite" src="http://www.myfoxhurricane.com/custom/tropical/ir_enhanced_storm3_1.jpg"></a></td> <td width="50%"><a href="http://www.myfoxhurricane.com/" target="_blank"><img alt="Dorian watches and warnings" src="http://www.myfoxhurricane.com/custom/omni/tropical_warnings_storm3.jpg"></a></td> </tr> </tbody></table><p>On Sunday, Dorian's maximum sustained winds reached 185 mph (297 kph), with gusts up to 220 mph (354 kph), tying the record for the most powerful Atlantic hurricane ever to make landfall. That equaled the Labor Day hurricane of 1935, before storms were named. The only recorded storm that was more powerful was Hurricane Allen in 1980, with 190 mph (305 kph) winds, though it did not make landfall at that strength.</p><p>The Bahamas archipelago is no stranger to hurricanes. Homes are required to have metal reinforcements for roof beams to withstand winds into the upper limits of a Category 4 hurricane, and compliance is generally tight for those who can afford it. Risks are higher in poorer neighborhoods that have wooden homes in low-lying areas.</p><p>Dorian was likely to begin pulling away from the Bahamas early Tuesday and curving to the northeast parallel to the southeastern coast of the U.S. The system is expected to spin 40 to 50 miles (64 to 80 kilometers) off Florida, with hurricane-force wind speeds extending about 35 miles (56 kilometers) to the west.</p><p>An advisory from the hurricane center warned that Florida's east-central coast could see a brief tornado sometime Monday afternoon or evening.</p><p><strong>LINK: <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/live">Watch live coverage from FOX 35 News</a></strong></p><p>South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster issued an order Sunday for the mandatory evacuation of his state's entire coast. The order, which covers about 830,000 people, was to take effect at noon Monday, at which point state troopers were to make all lanes on major coastal highways one-way heading inland.</p><p>"We can't make everybody happy, but we believe we can keep everyone alive," McMaster said.</p><p>A few hours later, Georgia's governor, Brian Kemp, ordered mandatory evacuations for that state's Atlantic coast, also starting at midday Monday.</p><p>Authorities in Florida ordered mandatory evacuations in some vulnerable coastal areas. North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper warned his state that it could see heavy rain, winds and floods later in the week.</p><p>A hurricane watch was in effect for Florida's East Coast from Deerfield Beach north to Altamaha Sound in Georgia. A storm surge watch was extended northward along the Georgia coast to the Savannah River. Lake Okeechobee was under a tropical storm watch.</p><p>A National Guard official, John Anderson, said many people were complying with the evacuation orders.</p><p>"We have not seen much resistance at all," he said in a phone call with reporters. People do understand that Dorian is nothing to mess around with."</p><p> ------</p><p>Coto reported from San Juan, Puerto Rico. More Tropics Stories

Disney pledges $1 million for Dorian relief in Bahamas
By FOX 13 News staff
Posted Sep 03 2019 08:30PM EDT

The Walt Disney Company is sending much-needed help to residents and its employees in the Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian.

Disney, which owns a private island in the Bahamas - Castaway Cay - has pledged $1 million in donations, plus assistance to employees in immediate need.

The company said its first priority was to take care of about 60 Castaway Cay employees who live on Abaco, Grand Bahama and other Bahamian islands.

Officials: If possible, do not return hurricane supplies
By Aaron Mesmer, FOX 13 News
Posted Sep 03 2019 06:05PM EDT
Updated Sep 03 2019 06:53PM EDT

Emergency management officials are urging home and business owners to hang onto supplies they bought in preparation for Hurricane Dorian.

Generators, batteries, wood, water, and non-perishable groceries now fill homes across Florida and beyond. data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/26/Disney%27s%20Castaway%20Cay%20-%20Disney%20Parks%20Blog_1553629789109.jpg_6944031_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/26/Disney%27s%20Castaway%20Cay%20-%20Disney%20Parks%20Blog_1553629789109.jpg_6944031_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/26/Disney%27s%20Castaway%20Cay%20-%20Disney%20Parks%20Blog_1553629789109.jpg_6944031_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/26/Disney%27s%20Castaway%20Cay%20-%20Disney%20Parks%20Blog_1553629789109.jpg_6944031_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/26/Disney%27s%20Castaway%20Cay%20-%20Disney%20Parks%20Blog_1553629789109.jpg_6944031_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Courtesy: Disney Parks Blog" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Disney pledges $1 million for Dorian relief in Bahamas</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 03 2019 08:30PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Walt Disney Company is sending much-needed help to residents and its employees in the Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian.</p><p>Disney, which owns a private island in the Bahamas - Castaway Cay - has pledged $1 million in donations, plus assistance to employees in immediate need.</p><p>The company said its first priority was to take care of about 60 Castaway Cay employees who live on Abaco, Grand Bahama and other Bahamian islands. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/consumer/officials-if-possible-do-not-return-hurricane-supplies" title="Officials: If possible, do not return hurricane supplies" data-articleId="427168737" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/03/Officials__Hang_on_to_hurricane_supplies_0_7636047_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/03/Officials__Hang_on_to_hurricane_supplies_0_7636047_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/03/Officials__Hang_on_to_hurricane_supplies_0_7636047_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/03/Officials__Hang_on_to_hurricane_supplies_0_7636047_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/03/Officials__Hang_on_to_hurricane_supplies_0_7636047_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Emergency management officials are urging home and business owners to hang onto supplies they bought in preparation for Hurricane Dorian." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Officials: If possible, do not return hurricane supplies</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Aaron Mesmer, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 03 2019 06:05PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 03 2019 06:53PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Emergency management officials are urging home and business owners to hang onto supplies they bought in preparation for Hurricane Dorian.</p><p>Generators, batteries, wood, water, and non-perishable groceries now fill homes across Florida and beyond. Cities and counties also gave out tens of thousands of sandbags.</p><p>But as Dorian moves away, there have been reports that some people are trying to return their supplies.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/70-volunteer-pilots-take-relief-items-to-bahamas-from-st-pete" title="70 volunteer pilots take relief items to Bahamas from St. Pete" data-articleId="427168731" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/03/Volunteers_sort_donations_bound_for_Baha_0_7635976_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/03/Volunteers_sort_donations_bound_for_Baha_0_7635976_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/03/Volunteers_sort_donations_bound_for_Baha_0_7635976_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/03/Volunteers_sort_donations_bound_for_Baha_0_7635976_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/03/Volunteers_sort_donations_bound_for_Baha_0_7635976_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Bay Area organizations are flying into action helping those devastated by Hurricane Dorian. A group of 70 pilots has offered their time and expertise to Sol Relief, a group dedicated to disaster relief in the US and Caribbean." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>70 volunteer pilots take relief items to Bahamas from St. Pete</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Dan Matics, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 03 2019 06:02PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 03 2019 06:54PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Bay Area organizations are flying into action helping those devastated by Hurricane Dorian.</p><p>A group of 70 pilots has offered their time and expertise to Sol Relief, a group dedicated to disaster relief in the US and Caribbean.</p><p>They will take flight from Albert Whitted Airport in St. Pete, with the most essential supplies Featured Videos

Owners plead for return of stolen horses

Early-morning workout group spreads good to others

Officials: If possible, do not return hurricane supplies

70 volunteer pilots take relief items to Bahamas from St. Pete </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/what-s-right-with-tampa-bay/early-morning-workout-group-spreads-good-to-others"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/03/Workout_group_spreads_good_to_others_1_7636113_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Workout_group_spreads_good_to_others_1_20190903230451"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Early-morning workout group spreads good to others</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/consumer/officials-if-possible-do-not-return-hurricane-supplies"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/03/P-RETURN%20HURRICANE%20SUPPLIES_WTVT66e9_146.mxf.00_00_37_40.Still001_1567550658725.jpg_7636042_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="P-RETURN HURRICANE SUPPLIES_WTVT66e9_146.mxf.00_00_37_40.Still001_1567550658725.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Officials: If possible, do not return hurricane supplies</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/70-volunteer-pilots-take-relief-items-to-bahamas-from-st-pete"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/03/sol%20relief_1567548584166.jpg_7635685_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" Most Recent

Owners plead for return of stolen horses

Disney pledges $1 million for Dorian relief in Bahamas

Orioles end Rays' 5-game win streak to open doubleheader

Early-morning workout group spreads good to others

Officials: If possible, do not return hurricane supplies 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/03/Owners_plead_for_return_of_stolen_horses_1_7636824_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/03/Owners_plead_for_return_of_stolen_horses_1_7636824_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/03/Owners_plead_for_return_of_stolen_horses_1_7636824_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Owners plead for return of stolen horses</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/florida-news/disney-pledges-1-million-for-dorian-relief-in-bahamas" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/26/Disney%27s%20Castaway%20Cay%20-%20Disney%20Parks%20Blog_1553629789109.jpg_6944031_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/26/Disney%27s%20Castaway%20Cay%20-%20Disney%20Parks%20Blog_1553629789109.jpg_6944031_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/26/Disney%27s%20Castaway%20Cay%20-%20Disney%20Parks%20Blog_1553629789109.jpg_6944031_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/26/Disney%27s%20Castaway%20Cay%20-%20Disney%20Parks%20Blog_1553629789109.jpg_6944031_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/26/Disney%27s%20Castaway%20Cay%20-%20Disney%20Parks%20Blog_1553629789109.jpg_6944031_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Courtesy&#x3a;&#x20;Disney&#x20;Parks&#x20;Blog" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Disney pledges $1 million for Dorian relief in Bahamas</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/rays/orioles-end-rays-5-game-win-streak-to-open-doubleheader" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Orioles end Rays' 5-game win streak to open doubleheader</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/what-s-right-with-tampa-bay/early-morning-workout-group-spreads-good-to-others" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/03/Workout_group_spreads_good_to_others_1_7636113_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/03/Workout_group_spreads_good_to_others_1_7636113_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/03/Workout_group_spreads_good_to_others_1_7636113_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/03/Workout_group_spreads_good_to_others_1_7636113_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/03/Workout_group_spreads_good_to_others_1_7636113_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Early-morning workout group spreads good to others</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/consumer/officials-if-possible-do-not-return-hurricane-supplies" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/03/P-RETURN%20HURRICANE%20SUPPLIES_WTVT66e9_146.mxf.00_00_37_40.Still001_1567550658725.jpg_7636042_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/03/P-RETURN%20HURRICANE%20SUPPLIES_WTVT66e9_146.mxf.00_00_37_40.Still001_1567550658725.jpg_7636042_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/03/P-RETURN%20HURRICANE%20SUPPLIES_WTVT66e9_146.mxf.00_00_37_40.Still001_1567550658725.jpg_7636042_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/03/P-RETURN%20HURRICANE%20SUPPLIES_WTVT66e9_146.mxf.00_00_37_40.Still001_1567550658725.jpg_7636042_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 