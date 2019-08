- The National Hurricane Center says Tropical Storm Dorian has formed in the Atlantic.

The storm began as Tropical Depression 5 Saturday morning. The center of the storm is moving toward the west at about 12 mph. It's expected to move west-northwest on Sunday and last throughout Tuesday, where it is forecast to be near the central Lesser Antilles.

The system is predicted to grow to near-hurricane strength by Tuesday, NHC said in its 5 p.m. update.

Meanwhile, an area of low pressure located inland over South Florida is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms that extend to the Bahamas and the adjacent.

The National Hurricane Center says chances of this system developing remain at 70 percent over the next 48 hours and 90 percent over the next 5 days. The system is expected to bring heavy rain to Florida over the weekend.

Continue reading below

TROPICAL UPDATES: MyFoxHurricane.com