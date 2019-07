- A tropical depression is likely to form late Wednesday or on Thursday.

As of 11 a.m. Wednesday, a broad area of low pressure was located about 170 miles east-southeast of the mouth of the Mississippi River. Hurricane Hunter aircraft is scheduled to investigate the area Wednesday afternoon.

The National Hurricane Center is now referred it to as Potential Tropical Cyclone Two – which signifies the expectation of a tropical storm forming and affecting land areas within 48 hours.

Models are in very good agreement that this disturbance will move west toward Louisiana/Texas over the next two to three days, before making a northward turn. Current guidance leaves little question that Tropical Storm Barry will form, but how much it will intensify thereafter remains to be seen.

We should get a better idea of this once recon gathers more data and an actual system forms. It should be noted that the current forecast from the National Hurricane Center intensifies this into a category 1 hurricane.

Tropical Storm watches are now up from the mouth of Mississippi River to Morgan City, Louisiana, meaning that tropical storm conditions are possible within 48 hours. The watches will likely be expanded in the coming days.

It's important to note that regardless of intensity, the main threat from this is going to be heavy rainfall that will likely lead to flooding in some areas of the central and western Gulf Coast.

