Tropical depression soon to form; likely to strengthen and move west fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Tropical depression soon to form; likely to strengthen and move west&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/tropics/tropical-depression-soon-to-form-likely-to-strengthen-and-move-west" data-title="Tropical depression soon to form; likely to strengthen and move west" addthis:url="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/tropics/tropical-depression-soon-to-form-likely-to-strengthen-and-move-west" addthis:title="Tropical depression soon to form; likely to strengthen and move west"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-417276490.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-417276490");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <div class="wrapper-photo"> <aside class="mod-inline photo-gallery-thumb full"> <h4>Image Gallery <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-417276490-0">5 PHOTOS</a> </h4> <figure data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-417276490-0" class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background: url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/10/TD-2-track_1562772153714_7498678_ver1.0_640_360.png) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-417276490-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/10/TD-2-track_1562772153714_7498678_ver1.0_160_90.png) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-417276490-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="TD-2-track_1562772153714.png"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/10/D_H4eayXoAAH5Fn_1562772158767_7498679_ver1.0_160_90.png) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-417276490-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="D_H4eayXoAAH5Fn_1562772158767.png"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/10/Tropical-Watches_1562772149463_7498677_ver1.0_160_90.png) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-417276490-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Tropical-Watches_1562772149463.png"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/10/Invest-91L-Models_1562772143527_7498675_ver1.0_160_90.png) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-417276490-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Invest-91L-Models_1562772143527.png"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/10/7-Day-WPC-QPF-1_1562772143647_7498676_ver1.0_160_90.png) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-417276490-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="7-Day-WPC-QPF-1_1562772143647.png"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-417276490-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-WTVT_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/10/TD-2-track_1562772153714_7498678_ver1.0_640_360.png" alt="" title="TD-2-track_1562772153714.png"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/10/D_H4eayXoAAH5Fn_1562772158767_7498679_ver1.0_640_360.png" alt="" title="D_H4eayXoAAH5Fn_1562772158767.png"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/10/Tropical-Watches_1562772149463_7498677_ver1.0_640_360.png" alt="" title="Tropical-Watches_1562772149463.png"/> </figure> TAMPA, Fla. (FOX 13) - A tropical depression is likely to form late Wednesday or on Thursday. (FOX 13)</strong> - A tropical depression is likely to form late Wednesday or on Thursday.</p><p>As of 11 a.m. Wednesday, a broad area of low pressure was located about 170 miles east-southeast of the mouth of the Mississippi River. Hurricane Hunter aircraft is scheduled to investigate the area Wednesday afternoon.</p><p>The National Hurricane Center is now referred it to as Potential Tropical Cyclone Two – which signifies the expectation of a tropical storm forming and affecting land areas within 48 hours.</p><p>Models are in very good agreement that this disturbance will move west toward Louisiana/Texas over the next two to three days, before making a northward turn. Current guidance leaves little question that Tropical Storm Barry will form, but how much it will intensify thereafter remains to be seen.</p><p>We should get a better idea of this once recon gathers more data and an actual system forms. The watches will likely be expanded in the coming days.</p><p>It's important to note that regardless of intensity, the main threat from this is going to be heavy rainfall that will likely lead to flooding in some areas of the central and western Gulf Coast.</p><p><strong>LINK: Interests in these areas should monitor the progress of this storm closely and check back in with us here at <a href="http://MyFoxHurricane.com">MyFoxHurricane.com</a>.</strong></p> More Tropics Stories data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/Today_s_tropics_update_0_7492158_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/Today_s_tropics_update_0_7492158_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/Today_s_tropics_update_0_7492158_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/Today_s_tropics_update_0_7492158_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/Today_s_tropics_update_0_7492158_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Meteorologist Dave Osterberg" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>NHC: Chance of tropical depression forming in Gulf at 80 percent</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p The area of low pressure in Georgia is expected to travel into the Gulf of Mexico and begin some tropical development by Wednesday, predicts the National Hurricane Center . 

"It's very odd for something to come from the southeast U.S. that's on land out into the Gulf and develop," says FOX 13's meteorologist Dave Osterberg. "That is indeed going to likely be the case."

This means rain will be the theme for Tampa Bay. The amount of rain – with the heaviest being along the coast – will be determined by where the trough develops. However, it is projected to begin moving west and away from the Bay Area, says FOX 13's meteorologist Dave Osterberg. The amount of rain – with the heaviest being along the coast – will be determined by where the trough develops. There is a high probability of a tropical depression forming in the Gulf of Mexico. It is forecasted to move west -- away from Tampa Bay -- but not before dumping rain along the coast.

There is a trough, or a weak piece of energy, near Atlanta that will drift south and into the northeastern portion of the Gulf of Mexico between Tuesday and Wednesday, the National Hurricane Center predicts , where it will encounter warmer waters. There is a 80 percent chance it will develop into a tropical system in the next five days.

"It's going to start to create a little spin," said FOX 13's meteorologist Dave Osterberg. "It's going to start to create, perhaps, a tropical system." It is forecasted to move west -- away from Tampa Bay -- but not before dumping rain along the coast.</p><p>There is a trough, or a weak piece of energy, near Atlanta that will drift south and into the northeastern portion of the Gulf of Mexico between Tuesday and Wednesday, the National Hurricane Center predicts , where it will encounter warmer waters. Hurricane season hasn't officially begun but the first named storm of the season has formed in the Atlantic Ocean, though it shouldn't impact the U.S.

Subtropical Storm Andrea has formed in the western Atlantic Ocean with sustained winds of 40 miles per hour. 

It is moving north and the National Hurricane Center says it will move away from the U.S. id="article_10155_401385_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/trending/mom-arrested-after-letting-children-ride-in-an-inflatable-pool-on-top-of-a-vehicle" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/10/DIXON%20PD_pool%20on%20car_071019_1562771669539.png_7498673_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/10/DIXON%20PD_pool%20on%20car_071019_1562771669539.png_7498673_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/10/DIXON%20PD_pool%20on%20car_071019_1562771669539.png_7498673_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/10/DIXON%20PD_pool%20on%20car_071019_1562771669539.png_7498673_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/10/DIXON%20PD_pool%20on%20car_071019_1562771669539.png_7498673_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Mom arrested after letting children ride in an inflatable pool on top of a vehicle</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/consumer/recall-issued-for-hot-dog-hamburger-buns-sold-at-publix-walmart" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/09/18/GETTY_cheeseburgers_091818_1537261707488_6087511_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/09/18/GETTY_cheeseburgers_091818_1537261707488_6087511_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/09/18/GETTY_cheeseburgers_091818_1537261707488_6087511_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/09/18/GETTY_cheeseburgers_091818_1537261707488_6087511_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/09/18/GETTY_cheeseburgers_091818_1537261707488_6087511_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Alex&#x20;Edelman&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Recall issued for hot dog, hamburger buns sold at Publix, Walmart</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/boat-collisions-a-top-cause-of-death-of-north-atlantic-endangered-right-whales" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/10/right%20whale_1562767133356.jpg_7498599_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/10/right%20whale_1562767133356.jpg_7498599_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/10/right%20whale_1562767133356.jpg_7498599_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/10/right%20whale_1562767133356.jpg_7498599_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/10/right%20whale_1562767133356.jpg_7498599_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="An&#x20;FWC&#x20;biologist&#x20;is&#x20;seen&#x20;examining&#x20;propellor&#x20;cuts&#x20;on&#x20;the&#x20;head&#x20;of&#x20;a&#x20;deceased&#x20;2-year-old&#x20;North&#x20;Atlantic&#x20;right&#x20;whale&#x2c;&#x20;which&#x20;died&#x20;after&#x20;a&#x20;vessel&#x20;collision&#x2e;&#x20;Photo&#x20;was&#x20;taken&#x20;by&#x20;FWC&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;in&#x20;December&#x20;2006&#x2e;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>FWC: North Atlantic endangered right whales struggling to repopulate</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/pedestrian-dies-after-getting-struck-by-two-cars-in-lakeland" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/10/POLK%20PEDESTRIAN%20FATAL%20CRASH%20AERIALS.mpg.08_38_18_49.Still001_1562763208671.jpg_7498173_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/10/POLK%20PEDESTRIAN%20FATAL%20CRASH%20AERIALS.mpg.08_38_18_49.Still001_1562763208671.jpg_7498173_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/10/POLK%20PEDESTRIAN%20FATAL%20CRASH%20AERIALS.mpg.08_38_18_49.Still001_1562763208671.jpg_7498173_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/10/POLK%20PEDESTRIAN%20FATAL%20CRASH%20AERIALS.mpg.08_38_18_49.Still001_1562763208671.jpg_7498173_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/10/POLK%20PEDESTRIAN%20FATAL%20CRASH%20AERIALS.mpg.08_38_18_49.Still001_1562763208671.jpg_7498173_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Pedestrian dies after getting struck by two cars in Lakeland</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/-completely-terrifying-jet-engine-s-nose-cone-comes-loose-during-delta-flight" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/10/delta%20engine%20cone_1562762465946.jpg_7498128_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/10/delta%20engine%20cone_1562762465946.jpg_7498128_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/10/delta%20engine%20cone_1562762465946.jpg_7498128_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/10/delta%20engine%20cone_1562762465946.jpg_7498128_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/10/delta%20engine%20cone_1562762465946.jpg_7498128_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Credit&#x3a;&#x20;Logan&#x20;Webb&#x20;via&#x20;Storyful" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>'Completely Terrifying': Jet engine's nose cone comes loose during Delta flight</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a 