There is a high probability of a tropical depression forming in the Gulf of Mexico. It is forecasted to move west -- away from Tampa Bay -- but not before dumping rain along the coast.
There is a trough, or a weak piece of energy, near Atlanta that will drift south and into the northeastern portion of the Gulf of Mexico between Tuesday and Wednesday, the National Hurricane Center predicts , where it will encounter warmer waters. There is a 80 percent chance it will develop into a tropical system in the next five days.
“It’s going to start to create a little spin,” said FOX 13’s meteorologist Dave Osterberg. “It’s going to start to create, perhaps, a tropical system.”