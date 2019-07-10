The area of low pressure in Georgia is expected to travel into the Gulf of Mexico and begin some tropical development by Wednesday, predicts the National Hurricane Center .

“It’s very odd for something to come from the southeast U.S. that’s on land out into the Gulf and develop,” says FOX 13’s meteorologist Dave Osterberg. “That is indeed going to likely be the case.”

This means rain will be the theme for Tampa Bay. The amount of rain – with the heaviest being along the coast – will be determined by where the trough develops. However, it is projected to begin moving west and away from the Bay Area, says FOX 13’s meteorologist Dave Osterberg.