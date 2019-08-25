< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="425528079" data-article-version="1.0">Tropical Storm Dorian likely to strengthen as it moves west</h1> Posted Aug 25 2019 02:48PM EDT
Video Posted Aug 25 2019 09:20AM EDT
Updated Aug 25 2019 03:49PM EDT 25 2019 09:20AM Posted Aug 25 2019 02:48PM EDT
Video Posted Aug 25 2019 09:20AM EDT
Updated Aug 25 2019 03:49PM EDT MIAMI (AP/FOX 13) - Weather forecasters say the fourth tropical storm of this year's Atlantic hurricane season will strengthen as it moves through the Lesser Antilles.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Sunday that Tropical Storm Dorian could intensify to near hurricane strength over the eastern Caribbean Sea by Tuesday.

"It has a couple of things working in its favor," FOX 13 Meteorologist Brittany Rainey said. "This will be over some warm water, the wind shear is dropping off, but it is going to have to continue to battle some mid-level dry air, so we'll see if it can continue to hold together from that."</p><p>As of 2 p.m. EDT Sunday, the storm's center was located around 430 miles east-southeast of Barbados and was moving west at 14 mph. Maximum sustained winds remained near 40 mph.</p><p>A tropical storm warning was in effect for Barbados. Tropical storm watches were issued for St. Lucia and St. Vincent and the Grenadines. Additional watches and warnings could be issued later Sunday.</p> <div id='continue-text-425528079' class='continue-text hidden'>Continue reading below</div><section id='mobile-inline-banner-425528079' class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-425528079' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-425528079', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/weather/tropics', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/weather/tropics', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/weather/tropics', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/weather/tropics', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/weather/tropics', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mobile-inline-banner').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '425528079'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <p>The advisory says Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, and Haiti should monitor the storm's progress.</p><p><a href="http://www.myfoxhurricane.com/" target="_blank"><strong>TROPICAL UPDATES: MyFoxHurricane.com</strong></a></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-partner="tweetdeck"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Tropical Storm Watches & Warnings now in place for parts of the Windward Islands. More Tropics Stories

Tropical Storm Dorian forms in the Atlantic
By FOX 13 News staff
Posted Aug 24 2019 02:40PM EDT
Updated Aug 24 2019 09:35PM EDT

The National Hurricane Center says Tropical Storm Dorian has formed in the Atlantic.

The storm began as Tropical Depression 5 Saturday morning. data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/24/Saturday_evening_tropical_forecast_0_7614851_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/24/Saturday_evening_tropical_forecast_0_7614851_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/24/Saturday_evening_tropical_forecast_0_7614851_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/24/Saturday_evening_tropical_forecast_0_7614851_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/24/Saturday_evening_tropical_forecast_0_7614851_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Meteorologist Tyler Eliasen says the tropics are heating up as we near the peak of the season, with Tropical Storm Dorian forming in the Atlantic." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Tropical Storm Dorian forms in the Atlantic</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 24 2019 02:40PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 24 2019 09:35PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The National Hurricane Center says Tropical Storm Dorian has formed in the Atlantic.</p><p>The storm began as Tropical Depression 5 Saturday morning. The center of the storm is moving toward the west at about 12 mph. It's expected to move west-northwest on Sunday and last throughout Tuesday, where it is forecast to be near the central Lesser Antilles. </p><p>The system is predicted to grow to near-hurricane strength by Tuesday, NHC said in its 5 p.m. update.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/weather/tropics/wave-off-southeast-florida-likely-to-become-a-tropical-depression" title="Wave off southeast Florida likely to become a tropical depression" data-articleId="425269492" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/23/Today_s_tropics_update_0_7611788_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/23/Today_s_tropics_update_0_7611788_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/23/Today_s_tropics_update_0_7611788_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/23/Today_s_tropics_update_0_7611788_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/23/Today_s_tropics_update_0_7611788_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Meteorologist Jim Weber" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Wave off southeast Florida likely to become a tropical depression</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Brittany Rainey, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 23 2019 12:10PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>There is a chance a tropical system could develop off the coast of southeast Florida, but, even if it does, it will likely move into the Atlantic Ocean.</p><p>The weak area of low pressure is causing heavy rain in the Bahamas and will increase rain chances in southern Florida. Land interaction today is limiting organization, but it is expected to move into the Atlantic this weekend, and into an area more conducive for development.</p><p>The National Hurricane Center gives it a 70 percent chance of development over the next five days. Models keep the wave near southern Florida before turning northeast and moving out into the ocean.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/weather/tropics/tropical-storm-chantal-poses-no-threat-to-the-us-forecasters-say" title="Tropical Storm Chantal poses no threat to the U.S., forecasters say" data-articleId="424843564" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/21/Today_s_tropics_update_0_7607017_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/21/Today_s_tropics_update_0_7607017_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/21/Today_s_tropics_update_0_7607017_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/21/Today_s_tropics_update_0_7607017_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/21/Today_s_tropics_update_0_7607017_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Meteorologist Jim Weber" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Tropical Storm Chantal poses no threat to the U.S., forecasters say</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 21 2019 05:24AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 21 2019 12:12PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The third named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season has formed, and it does not pose any threat to the U.S., according to meteorologists.</p><p>Tropical Storm Chantal formed late Tuesday night, and is projected to spin around the north Atlantic Ocean as the weekend approaches. On Tuesday morning, there was a 10 percent chance that the cluster of clouds in the north Atlantic will become a tropical system, says FOX 13’s meteorologist Dave Osterberg. </p><p>“It’s moving away from the lower 48,” he explained. “This is going to pose no threat to the United States, whatsoever. Featured Videos

Tropical Storm Dorian likely to strengthen as it moves west
Bradenton museum offers something for everyone
Facility for migrant children could be coming to Tampa Bay area
Tropical Storm Dorian forms in the Atlantic class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/tropics/tropical-storm-dorian-likely-to-strengthen-as-it-continues-west"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/25/EC0zJanWsAAFxPK_1566758738009_7615521_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="EC0zJanWsAAFxPK_1566758738009.png"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Tropical Storm Dorian likely to strengthen as it moves west</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/bradenton-museum-offers-something-for-everyone"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/24/See_meteorites_and_ancient_fossils_at_Br_0_7615202_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="See_meteorites_and_ancient_fossils_at_Br_0_20190825031505"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Bradenton museum offers something for everyone</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/facility-for-migrant-children-could-be-coming-to-tampa-bay-area"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/24/Feds_eye_central_Florida_for_facility_to_0_7614889_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Feds_eye_central_Florida_for_facility_to_0_20190825013039"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Facility for migrant children could be coming to Tampa Bay area</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/tropics/tropical-depression-5-forms-in-the-atlantic-expected-to-become-tropical-storm"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/24/TD-5-640x360_1566672183981_7614493_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="TD-5-640x360_1566672183981.png"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Tropical Storm Dorian forms in the Atlantic</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_8687_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_8687"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" Most Recent

Santander has 5 of Orioles' 16 hits in 8-3 win over Rays
Trump revives suggestion he'd end birthright citizenship
Florida high school quarterback suffers brain bleeding after touchdown
D23 Expo: Disney unveils fifth cruise ship in fleet, plus second island in the Bahamas
Widow, 93, dies of 'broken heart' brought on by home burglary, police say data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Santander has 5 of Orioles' 16 hits in 8-3 win over Rays</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/politics/trump-revives-suggestion-he-would-end-birthright-citizenship" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/25/president_trump_generic_99_tia_dufour_1566768221852_7615594_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/25/president_trump_generic_99_tia_dufour_1566768221852_7615594_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/25/president_trump_generic_99_tia_dufour_1566768221852_7615594_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/25/president_trump_generic_99_tia_dufour_1566768221852_7615594_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/25/president_trump_generic_99_tia_dufour_1566768221852_7615594_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="President&#x20;Donald&#x20;Trump&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Official&#x20;White&#x20;House&#x20;photo&#x20;by&#x20;Tia&#x20;Dufour&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Trump revives suggestion he'd end birthright citizenship</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/florida-high-school-quarterback-suffers-brain-bleeding-after-touchdown" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/25/football_1566767313659_7615686_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/25/football_1566767313659_7615686_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/25/football_1566767313659_7615686_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/25/football_1566767313659_7615686_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/25/football_1566767313659_7615686_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Florida high school quarterback suffers brain bleeding after touchdown</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/entertainment/d23-expo-disney-unveils-fifth-cruise-ship-in-fleet-plus-second-island-in-the-bahamas" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/25/DISNEY%20WISH%20RAPUNZEL%20STERN%20DECORATION%20RENDERING_1566766243438.jpg_7615717_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/25/DISNEY%20WISH%20RAPUNZEL%20STERN%20DECORATION%20RENDERING_1566766243438.jpg_7615717_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/25/DISNEY%20WISH%20RAPUNZEL%20STERN%20DECORATION%20RENDERING_1566766243438.jpg_7615717_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/25/DISNEY%20WISH%20RAPUNZEL%20STERN%20DECORATION%20RENDERING_1566766243438.jpg_7615717_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/25/DISNEY%20WISH%20RAPUNZEL%20STERN%20DECORATION%20RENDERING_1566766243438.jpg_7615717_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;beloved&#x20;hallmark&#x20;of&#x20;Disney&#x20;Cruise&#x20;Line&#x2c;&#x20;it&#x20;has&#x20;been&#x20;a&#x20;tradition&#x20;to&#x20;adorn&#x20;the&#x20;back&#x20;of&#x20;Disney&#x20;ships&#x20;with&#x20;an&#x20;iconic&#x20;character&#x20;that&#x20;reflects&#x20;the&#x20;theme&#x20;of&#x20;each&#x20;vessel&#x2e;&#x20;The&#x20;Disney&#x20;Wish&#x26;rsquo&#x3b;s&#x20;stern&#x20;will&#x20;feature&#x20;Rapunzel&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Disney&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>D23 Expo: Disney unveils fifth cruise ship in fleet, plus second island in the Bahamas</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/widow-93-dies-of-broken-heart-brought-on-by-home-burglary-police-say" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/25/NORTHAMPTONSHIRE%20POLICE_betty%20munroe%202_082519_1566766598667.jpg_7615677_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/25/NORTHAMPTONSHIRE%20POLICE_betty%20munroe%202_082519_1566766598667.jpg_7615677_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/25/NORTHAMPTONSHIRE%20POLICE_betty%20munroe%202_082519_1566766598667.jpg_7615677_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/25/NORTHAMPTONSHIRE%20POLICE_betty%20munroe%202_082519_1566766598667.jpg_7615677_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/25/NORTHAMPTONSHIRE%20POLICE_betty%20munroe%202_082519_1566766598667.jpg_7615677_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Northamptonshire&#x20;Police&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Widow, 93, dies of 'broken heart' brought on by home burglary, police say</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1177_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1177"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" 