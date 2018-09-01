Tropical Storm Florence forms; poses no current threat to land

Posted: Sep 01 2018 12:25PM EDT

Video Posted: Sep 01 2018 10:36AM EDT

MIAMI (AP) - The National Hurricane Center in Miami says a new tropical storm in the eastern Atlantic will strengthen throughout the weekend but does not currently threaten land.

The center said in its 11 a.m. EDT advisory that Tropical Storm Florence was located about 225 miles (365 kilometers) west of the southernmost Cabo Verde Islands off the west coast of Africa.

No coastal watches or warnings are in effect.

Florence is moving west-northwest at 14 mph (22 kph). The storm's maximum sustained winds of 45 mph (75 kph) were expected to strengthen in the next 48 hours.

LINK: Track Florence on MyFoxHurricane.com

Up Next:


Up Next

  • Tropical Storm Florence forms; poses no current threat to land
  • Tropical Storm Gordon brings wet Labor Day to Florida
  • Tropical depression no threat to Florida, but rain still in forecast
  • Near and far, tropics getting busier
  • Tropical storm or not, models suggest wet Labor Day week
  • Hurricane Lane dumps heavy rain, causes flooding in Hawaii
  • Big Island feels the effects of approaching Hurricane Lane
  • Hawaii braces as powerful Hurricane Lane approaches
  • Forecasters watching new Atlantic disturbance
  • 5th named storm forms in Atlantic, no threat to U.S.