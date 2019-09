- The tenth storm in the Atlantic hurricane season has formed: Tropical Storm Jerry.

The National Hurricane Center gave it its name Wednesday morning. Forecasters expect it to strengthen into a Category 1 hurricane by Friday as it moves closer to the northern Leeward Islands.

They said it is too soon to determine whether there are any direct impacts in the islands. As of 5 a.m. Wednesday, Jerry remains 960 miles away from those islands. It has maximum sustained winds of 45 mph and is moving west-northwest at 13 mph.

It is too soon to determine how Jerry may or may not impact the U.S., but current computer models show it turning out to sea, and keeping it away from Florida.

As for Hurricane Humberto, it remains a Category 3 storm as it swirls east-northeast -- and away from the U.S. It is not anticipated to make landfall on the island of Bermuda, but residents could feel some hurricane-force wind gusts.

On Tuesday, Tropical Storm Imela quickly formed and quickly came onshore in Texas. It has since downgraded to a tropical depression.

"This is a problem because of all the rain coming down, all the way up to Galveston and Houston," said FOX 13's meteorologist Dave Osterberg. "Soaking, soaking, flooding rains for those folks over the next couple of days."

But as for the southeast coast of the U.S., there is nothing "imminent" coming from the tropics, he added.