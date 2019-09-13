< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Tropical wave near Bahamas expected to become Tropical Storm Humberto fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Tropical wave near Bahamas expected to become Tropical Storm Humberto&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/tropics/tropical-wave-near-bahamas-expected-to-become-tropical-storm-humberto" data-title="Tropical wave near Bahamas expected to become Tropical Storm Humberto" addthis:url="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/tropics/tropical-wave-near-bahamas-expected-to-become-tropical-storm-humberto" addthis:title="Tropical wave near Bahamas expected to become Tropical Storm Humberto"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-428623890.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header 13 2019 05:37AM By FOX 13 News staff
Posted Sep 13 2019 05:42AM EDT
Video Posted Sep 13 2019 05:37AM EDT
Updated Sep 13 2019 05:51AM EDT id="relatedHeadlines-428623890" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>TAMPA, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - The weekend forecast is entirely dependent on the track of a tropical wave, that is projected turn into the next named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season.</p><p>As of 5 a.m., the tropical wave is near the Bahamas. While it remains disorganized with 30 mph winds, it is still expected to turn into a tropical depression by the end of Friday – and eventually Tropical Storm Humberto, says FOX 13's meteorologist Brittany Rainey, within the next day.</p><p>"Unfortunately, this is going to be bringing more rain, and even potentially more tropical storm-force winds to the northwestern Bahamas, which just had Dorian to deal with," she said, "and they definitely don't need any more rain or any strong winds."</p><p>That portion of the Bahamas will experience rain and some gusty winds throughout Friday and into Saturday. Then, the disturbance will approach the eastern coast of Florida.</p><p>"This is not going to be a Dorian setup. It is going to be picking up speed, so it's not going to stall out and see that rapid intensification," Rainey explained.</p> <div id='continue-text-428623890' class='continue-text hidden'>Continue reading below</div><section id='mobile-inline-banner-428623890' class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-428623890' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-428623890', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/weather/tropics', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/weather/tropics', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/weather/tropics', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/weather/tropics', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/weather/tropics', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mobile-inline-banner').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '428623890'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <p>The National Hurricane Center projects the disturbance won't move directly over Tampa Bay, but states that the "forecast uncertainty for these disturbances is generally larger than for tropical cyclones, especially beyond 48-72 hours."</p><p>A tropical storm watch has been issued from the Jupiter Inlet to the Flagler-Volusia County line. A tropical storm warning is in effect for northwestern Bahamas excluding Andros Island. </p><p>Tampa Bay will be breezy this weekend, but, on the current track, the heaviest rain will be on the east coast.</p><p>"So, what we're looking at is it's going to be windy over the weekend whether this comes over Florida or whether it stays a little further off the east coast," Rainey said. "If it moves over Florida, our rain chances are going to go up. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WTVT_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Tropics" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"4453414" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Tropics Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/weather/tropics/tropical-depression-likely-to-form-as-system-nears-florida" title="Tropical depression likely to form as system nears Florida" data-articleId="428502053" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/12/Today_s_tropics_update_0_7653929_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/12/Today_s_tropics_update_0_7653929_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/12/Today_s_tropics_update_0_7653929_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/12/Today_s_tropics_update_0_7653929_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/12/Today_s_tropics_update_0_7653929_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Meteorologist Jim Weber" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Tropical depression likely to form as system nears Florida</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 12 2019 11:38AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 12 2019 06:19PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A tropical wave heading toward the Bahamas and Florida has a high chance of developing into Tropical Storm Humberto, according to the National Hurricane Center.</p><p>As of the 5 p.m. advisory, a tropical storm warning has been issued for portions of the Bahamas.</p><p>"The areas hit hard by Hurricane Dorian just a few weeks ago will unfortunately be impacted by tropical downpours and gusty winds over the next two to three days," FOX 13 Meteorologist Tyler Eliasen said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/weather/tropics/forecast-tropical-wave-likely-to-bring-rain" title="Forecast: Tropical wave likely to bring rain" data-articleId="428339025" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/11/Today_s_tropics_update_0_7651325_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/11/Today_s_tropics_update_0_7651325_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/11/Today_s_tropics_update_0_7651325_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/11/Today_s_tropics_update_0_7651325_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/11/Today_s_tropics_update_0_7651325_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Meteorologist Jim Weber" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Forecast: Tropical wave likely to bring rain</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 11 2019 12:29PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A tropical wave moving towards Florida will likely make for a rainy weekend, but it's unlikely to develop into anything more substantial until it enters the Gulf of Mexico.</p><p>Forecasters say the area of showers and storms, currently sitting near the Turks and Caicos Islands, will move over the state late this week, enhancing the chance of rain through the weekend. Anywhere from 1 to 3 inches of rain is possible by early next week.</p><p>"We could have a developing tropical depression work its way into the Gulf of Mexico as we get into next week," FOX 13 meteorologist Jim Weber explained. "All we're really talking about for us is an increase in our rain chances over Florida."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/hurricane-dorian-s-eye-makes-us-landfall-on-north-carolina-s-outer-banks" title="Hurricane Dorian's eye makes U.S. landfall on North Carolina's Outer Banks" data-articleId="427662478" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/06/Friday_morning_tropical_update_0_7642745_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/06/Friday_morning_tropical_update_0_7642745_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/06/Friday_morning_tropical_update_0_7642745_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/06/Friday_morning_tropical_update_0_7642745_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/06/Friday_morning_tropical_update_0_7642745_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Meteorologist Dave Osterberg" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Hurricane Dorian's eye makes U.S. landfall on North Carolina's Outer Banks</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">JEFFREY COLLINS, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 06 2019 09:23AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 06 2019 10:11AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Hurricane Dorian howled over North Carolina's Outer Banks on Friday - a much weaker but still dangerous version of the storm that wreaked havoc in the Bahamas - flooding homes in the low-lying ribbon of islands and throwing a scare into year-round residents who tried to tough it out.</p><p>Its winds down to 90 mph (145 kph), the Category 1 hurricane lashed communities with wind, rain and floodwaters as it hugged the islands. Around midmorning, it blew ashore at Cape Hatteras, making its first landfall on the U.S. mainland.</p><p>"It's bad," Ann Warner, who owns Howard's Pub on Ocracoke Island, said by telephone. "The water came up to the inside of our bottom floor, which has never had water." She said a skylight blew out and whitecaps coursed through her front yard and underneath her elevated house.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0923_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0923"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div 