- The weekend forecast is entirely dependent on the track of a tropical wave, that is projected turn into the next named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season.

As of 5 a.m., the tropical wave is near the Bahamas. While it remains disorganized with 30 mph winds, it is still expected to turn into a tropical depression by the end of Friday – and eventually Tropical Storm Humberto, says FOX 13's meteorologist Brittany Rainey, within the next day.

"Unfortunately, this is going to be bringing more rain, and even potentially more tropical storm-force winds to the northwestern Bahamas, which just had Dorian to deal with," she said, "and they definitely don't need any more rain or any strong winds."

That portion of the Bahamas will experience rain and some gusty winds throughout Friday and into Saturday. Then, the disturbance will approach the eastern coast of Florida.

"This is not going to be a Dorian setup. It is going to be picking up speed, so it's not going to stall out and see that rapid intensification," Rainey explained.

The National Hurricane Center projects the disturbance won't move directly over Tampa Bay, but states that the "forecast uncertainty for these disturbances is generally larger than for tropical cyclones, especially beyond 48-72 hours."

A tropical storm watch has been issued from the Jupiter Inlet to the Flagler-Volusia County line. A tropical storm warning is in effect for northwestern Bahamas excluding Andros Island.

Tampa Bay will be breezy this weekend, but, on the current track, the heaviest rain will be on the east coast.

"So, what we're looking at is it's going to be windy over the weekend whether this comes over Florida or whether it stays a little further off the east coast," Rainey said. "If it moves over Florida, our rain chances are going to go up. If it stays off the east coast and further out into the Atlantic, then the rain chances are going to go down."

