- There is a chance a tropical system could develop off the coast of southeast Florida, but, even if it does, it will likely move into the Atlantic Ocean.

The weak area of low pressure is causing heavy rain in the Bahamas and will increase rain chances in southern Florida. Land interaction today is limiting organization, but it is expected to move into the Atlantic this weekend, and into an area more conducive for development.

The National Hurricane Center gives it a 70 percent chance of development over the next five days. Models keep the wave near southern Florida before turning northeast and moving out into the ocean.

At the moment, heavy rain looks to be the main impact, with the deepest moisture staying east of the Tampa Bay area, but depending on its development -- and exact track -- that could change.

Another tropical wave in the Atlantic Ocean has minimal chances of development into early next week. It is currently a disorganized area of showers and storms, sitting several hundred miles east-southeast of the Windward Islands. There are still several days before it could impact any land areas.

Continue reading below