Wave off southeast Florida likely to become a tropical depression fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Wave off southeast Florida likely to become a tropical depression&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/tropics/wave-off-southeast-florida-likely-to-become-a-tropical-depression" data-title="Wave off southeast Florida likely to become a tropical depression" addthis:url="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/tropics/wave-off-southeast-florida-likely-to-become-a-tropical-depression" addthis:title="Wave off southeast Florida likely to become a tropical depression"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-425269492.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-425269492");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_425269492_425266582_128979"></div> <script>$(function(){var By Brittany Rainey, FOX 13 News
Posted Aug 23 2019 12:10PM EDT
Video Posted Aug 23 2019 11:54AM EDT id="relatedHeadlines-425269492" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>TAMPA, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - There is a chance a tropical system could develop off the coast of southeast Florida, but, even if it does, it will likely move into the Atlantic Ocean.</p><p>The weak area of low pressure is causing heavy rain in the Bahamas and will increase rain chances in southern Florida. Land interaction today is limiting organization, but it is expected to move into the Atlantic this weekend, and into an area more conducive for development.</p><p>The National Hurricane Center gives it a 70 percent chance of development over the next five days. Models keep the wave near southern Florida before turning northeast and moving out into the ocean.</p><p>At the moment, heavy rain looks to be the main impact, with the deepest moisture staying east of the Tampa Bay area, but depending on its development -- and exact track -- that could change.</p><p>Another tropical wave in the Atlantic Ocean has minimal chances of development into early next week. It is currently a disorganized area of showers and storms, sitting several hundred miles east-southeast of the Windward Islands. More Tropics Stories

Tropical Storm Chantal poses no threat to the U.S., forecasters say
By FOX 13 News staff
Posted Aug 21 2019 05:24AM EDT
Updated Aug 21 2019 12:12PM EDT data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/21/Today_s_tropics_update_0_7607017_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/21/Today_s_tropics_update_0_7607017_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/21/Today_s_tropics_update_0_7607017_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/21/Today_s_tropics_update_0_7607017_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/21/Today_s_tropics_update_0_7607017_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Meteorologist Jim Weber" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Tropical Storm Chantal poses no threat to the U.S., forecasters say</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 21 2019 05:24AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 21 2019 12:12PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The third named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season has formed, and it does not pose any threat to the U.S., according to meteorologists.</p><p>Tropical Storm Chantal formed late Tuesday night, and is projected to spin around the north Atlantic Ocean as the weekend approaches. On Tuesday morning, there was a 10 percent chance that the cluster of clouds in the north Atlantic will become a tropical system, says FOX 13’s meteorologist Dave Osterberg. </p><p>“It’s moving away from the lower 48,” he explained. “This is going to pose no threat to the United States, whatsoever. Distant tropical depression "likely" this weekend
By FOX 13 News staff
Posted Aug 01 2019 01:16PM EDT
Updated Aug 01 2019 01:28PM EDT The National Hurricane Center says it has about a 70-percent chance of strengthening into a tropical depression in the next five days, possibly sooner.</p><p>"Environmental conditions could become more supportive by Saturday and a tropical depression is likely to form over the weekend, several hundred miles east of the Lesser Antilles," the NHC's latest update explained.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/weather/tropics/distant-tropical-wave-may-become-season-s-next-storm" title="Distant tropical wave may become season's next storm" data-articleId="421301677" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/31/Today_s_tropical_weather_update_0_7562659_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/31/Today_s_tropical_weather_update_0_7562659_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/31/Today_s_tropical_weather_update_0_7562659_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/31/Today_s_tropical_weather_update_0_7562659_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/31/Today_s_tropical_weather_update_0_7562659_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Meteorologist Brittany Rainey" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Distant tropical wave may become season's next storm</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 31 2019 10:40AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 31 2019 03:05PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Forecasters are still watching two areas of potential tropical development in the Atlantic Ocean, but only one of them has a decent chance of becoming the season's next storm.</p><p>The National Hurricane Center says the tropical wave way out in the Atlantic will continue moving west. Distant tropical wave may become season's next storm
By FOX 13 News staff
Posted Jul 31 2019 10:40AM EDT
Updated Jul 31 2019 03:05PM EDT (Courtesy of Barrhead News)" title="LucieFirstDayOfSchool_Banner_Courtesy of Barrhead News_1566607301600.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Frazzled girl's adorable back-to-school photo goes viral</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/north-carolina-golf-club-congratulates-god-and-lightning-bolt-for-almighty-hole-in-1"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/23/LightningGolf_Banner_EagleCreekGolfCourse_1566604210556_7613365_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="The result of a lightning strike that hit the flagstick on the 7th hole at Eagle Creek Golf Club in Moyock, N.C. (Photo courtesy of Eagle Creek Golf Club)" title="LightningGolf_Banner_EagleCreekGolfCourse_1566604210556-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>North Carolina golf club congratulates God — and lightning bolt — for 'almighty hole in 1'</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_8687_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_8687"></span> <div id="article_10155_401385_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/meadows-slam-richards-gem-carries-rays-past-orioles-7-1" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Meadows slam, Richards' gem carries Rays past Orioles 7-1</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/coach-brings-life-lessons-to-the-field-after-serving-sentence-for-deadly-dui" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/24/Coach_brings_life_lessons_to_the_field_1_7613989_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/24/Coach_brings_life_lessons_to_the_field_1_7613989_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/24/Coach_brings_life_lessons_to_the_field_1_7613989_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/24/Coach_brings_life_lessons_to_the_field_1_7613989_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/24/Coach_brings_life_lessons_to_the_field_1_7613989_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Coach brings life lessons to the field after serving sentence for deadly DUI</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/driver-passenger-killed-in-wrong-way-crash-in-tampa" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84087_HILLSBOROUGH_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591366766_53057_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84087_HILLSBOROUGH_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591366766_53057_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84087_HILLSBOROUGH_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591366766_53057_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84087_HILLSBOROUGH_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591366766_53057_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84087_HILLSBOROUGH_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591366766_53057_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Driver, passenger killed in wrong-way crash in Tampa</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/frazzled-girls-adorable-back-to-school-photo-goes-viral" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/23/LucieFirstDayOfSchool_Banner_Courtesy%20of%20Barrhead%20News_1566607301600.jpg_7613574_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/23/LucieFirstDayOfSchool_Banner_Courtesy%20of%20Barrhead%20News_1566607301600.jpg_7613574_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/23/LucieFirstDayOfSchool_Banner_Courtesy%20of%20Barrhead%20News_1566607301600.jpg_7613574_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/23/LucieFirstDayOfSchool_Banner_Courtesy%20of%20Barrhead%20News_1566607301600.jpg_7613574_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/23/LucieFirstDayOfSchool_Banner_Courtesy%20of%20Barrhead%20News_1566607301600.jpg_7613574_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="One&#x20;adorably&#x20;frazzled&#x20;picture&#x20;taken&#x20;after&#x20;a&#x20;five-year-old&#x20;girl&#x26;rsquo&#x3b;s&#x20;first&#x20;day&#x20;back&#x20;at&#x20;school&#x20;has&#x20;gone&#x20;massively&#x20;viral&#x20;on&#x20;Facebook&#x2c;&#x20;though&#x20;her&#x20;mother&#x20;is&#x20;still&#x20;mystified&#x20;as&#x20;to&#x20;how&#x20;the&#x20;youngster&#x20;got&#x20;so&#x20;messy&#x20;in&#x20;the&#x20;first&#x20;place&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Courtesy&#x20;of&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Barrhead&#x20;News&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Frazzled girl's adorable back-to-school photo goes viral</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/north-carolina-golf-club-congratulates-god-and-lightning-bolt-for-almighty-hole-in-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/23/LightningGolf_Banner_EagleCreekGolfCourse_1566604210556_7613365_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/23/LightningGolf_Banner_EagleCreekGolfCourse_1566604210556_7613365_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/23/LightningGolf_Banner_EagleCreekGolfCourse_1566604210556_7613365_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/23/LightningGolf_Banner_EagleCreekGolfCourse_1566604210556_7613365_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/23/LightningGolf_Banner_EagleCreekGolfCourse_1566604210556_7613365_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The&#x20;result&#x20;of&#x20;a&#x20;lightning&#x20;strike&#x20;that&#x20;hit&#x20;the&#x20;flagstick&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;on&#x20;the&#x20;7th&#x20;hole&#x20;at&#x20;Eagle&#x20;Creek&#x20;Golf&#x20;Club&#x20;in&#x20;Moyock&#x2c;&#x20;N&#x2e;C&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;courtesy&#x20;of&#x20;Eagle&#x20;Creek&#x20;Golf&#x20;Club&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>North Carolina golf club congratulates God — and lightning bolt — for 'almighty hole in 1'</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static 