- Spotty storms along Florida's West Coast made for quite the show Tuesday morning.

Michael McCarthy with See Through Canoe recorded a spinning storm cloud over Indian Rocks Beach around 9:30 a.m.

The timelapse video shows water being pulled from the Gulf of Mexico up into the spinning system.

A small rainbow seems to pop down from the dark clouds, landing in the intercostal waterway.

The storm swirled as FOX 13's Jennifer Epstein participated in a beach crossfit workout.

Storms continued to pop up in the area throughout the day, moving from the west to the east, with stronger storms in the center of the state. Check the latest forecast before you head to the beach at fox13news.com/weather.