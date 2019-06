Heat index as of Friday afternoon. Heat index as of Friday afternoon.

- The first day of summer is living up to its name. As rain chances drop, the heat index is going up.

With air temperatures in the 90s, the feels-like temperatures around Florida easily topped 100 in many areas Friday afternoon. And the forecast is for more of the same this weekend.

The chance of a cooling afternoon rain shower will be less than 10 percent for the next few days, FOX 13 meteorologist Jim Weber explained.

"Across Central Florida, really, be surprised if you see a shower in the next several days. Lots of dry air in place," he offered. "Things are going to stay hot and they're going to stay dry through the weekend."

The typical summertime rain pattern won't return until midweek next week.

Forecasters urged Floridians to hydrate and take frequent breaks if they have to work or exercise outside.

