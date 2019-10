EDITOR'S NOTE: This story was originally published on February 11, 2011.

A Florida veteran returned to the skies today for the first time since World War II. But this time, there was no sign of Nazis; just his family, proudly cheering him on.

The flight from St. Pete-Clearwater Airport was the 15th mission for Norbert Swierz aboard a B-17 Flying Fortress. During his last flight some six decades ago, he was shot down, then held captive by the Germans.

"The only time he was on a B-17, it was either in combat or it was shot out from underneath him," his son Jeffery explained as he waited for the plane to land.

Today's mission was aboard the B-17 ‘Nine O Nine' the plane itself was built too late to serve in World War II, but it's been restored to wartime condition.

Norbert served as flight engineer on a very similar B-17 -- with one noticeable exception.

"I looked for the bombs," he said after the flight. "We didn't have any bombs today, which is alright."

The flight was relatively short but it brought back a lot of memories from a long time ago.

"I was thinking about my buddies, the times we had on leave," he recalled.

He remembers meeting Clark Gable and the day the queen of England waved at him.

"We made eye to eye contact and this is one of my nicest memories," he smiled.

Of course, most memories of war are not happy ones. Sweirz doesn't say much about the horror he survived, or brothers in arms lost in battle.

"We made a pact that I would help them get out of that thing."

But he did write about some of his war stories in a book, just released. Profits help the Wings of Freedom program. It sponsors flights like this one as a living history lesson of sorts, honoring the greatest generation while educating the next.

Swierz doesn't feel like he deserves accolades. But says he will never forget the ride.

"When you can enjoy the ride without some yahoo shooting at you, you have to enjoy it," he added. "So I did."