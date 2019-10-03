< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Local News</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/consumer">Consumer</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/health">Health</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/fox13-investigates">FOX 13 Investigates</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/politics">Politics</a></li> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wtvt/news/florida-news/fhp-trooper-honored-after-fatal-crash">FHP trooper killed in crash to be laid to rest Thursday</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wtvt/news/local-news/young-girl-s-patriotic-mission-is-to-make-sure-no-armed-forces-members-are-left-behind"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/03/operation%20military%20matters_1570115496028.jpg_7685944_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Young girl's patriotic mission is to make sure no Armed Forces members are left behind"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wtvt/news/local-news/young-girl-s-patriotic-mission-is-to-make-sure-no-armed-forces-members-are-left-behind">Young girl's patriotic mission is to make sure no Armed Forces members are left behind</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wtvt/wtvt-archive/decades-after-his-b-17-was-shot-down-veteran-enjoys-nostalgic-flight"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/03/still-2019-10-03-09h52m32s143_1570115365377_7685770_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Decades after his B-17 was shot down, veteran enjoys nostalgic flight"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wtvt/wtvt-archive/decades-after-his-b-17-was-shot-down-veteran-enjoys-nostalgic-flight">Decades after his B-17 was shot down, veteran enjoys nostalgic flight</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wtvt/news/costco-homegoods-and-lowes-among-major-retailers-closed-on-thanksgiving-2019"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/03/Major_retails_chains_to_be_closed_on_Tha_0_7685740_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Costco, HomeGoods and Lowe's among major retailers closed on Thanksgiving 2019"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wtvt/news/costco-homegoods-and-lowes-among-major-retailers-closed-on-thanksgiving-2019">Costco, HomeGoods and Lowe's among major retailers closed on Thanksgiving 2019</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/wtvt/news/florida-news/fhp-trooper-honored-after-fatal-crash">FHP trooper killed in crash to be laid to rest Thursday</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wtvt/news/local-news/young-girl-s-patriotic-mission-is-to-make-sure-no-armed-forces-members-are-left-behind">Young girl's patriotic mission is to make sure no Armed Forces members are left behind</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wtvt/wtvt-archive/decades-after-his-b-17-was-shot-down-veteran-enjoys-nostalgic-flight">Decades after his B-17 was shot down, veteran enjoys nostalgic flight</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wtvt/news/costco-homegoods-and-lowes-among-major-retailers-closed-on-thanksgiving-2019">Costco, HomeGoods and Lowe's among major retailers closed on Thanksgiving 2019</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wtvt/good-day/recipes/recipe-hollywood-salmon">Recipe: Hollywood salmon</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wtvt/news/thousands-of-monarch-butterflies-migrate-from-colorado-to-mexico-in-3-000-mile-journey">Thousands of monarch butterflies migrate from Colorado to Mexico in 3,000 mile journey</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-live" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox13news.com/live" data-dropdown="drop-nav-live" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Live</a> <ul id="drop-nav-live" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/live">FOX 13 Broadcasts</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/radar-stream">SkyTower Radar Feed</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-weather" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather" data-dropdown="drop-nav-weather" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Weather</a> <ul id="drop-nav-weather" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/skytower-radar">SkyTower Radar Views</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/radar-stream">Live Radar Feed</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/interactive-radar">Interactive Radar</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/marine-conditions">Marine Weather</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/webcams">Live Webcams</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather">Video Forecast</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/tropics">Tropics</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/tropics/hurricane-prep">Hurricane Prep</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.myfoxhurricane.com">MyFoxHurricane</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-goodday" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox13news.com/good-day" data-dropdown="drop-nav-goodday" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Good Day</a> <ul id="drop-nav-goodday" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/good-day/charleys-world">Charley's World</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/good-day/recipes">Recipes</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/good-day/hometown-heroes">Hometown Heroes</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/good-day/babies-first-birthday-photos-on-good-day-tampa-bay">First Birthdays</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-sports" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox13news.com/sports" data-dropdown="drop-nav-sports" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Sports</a> <ul id="drop-nav-sports" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/sports/buccaneers">Buccaneers</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/sports/lightning">Lightning</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/sports/rays">Rays</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/sports/prep">High School</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-welivehere" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox13news.com/we-live-here" data-dropdown="drop-nav-welivehere" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">We Live Here</a> <ul id="drop-nav-welivehere" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/community">Care Force</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/whats-right">What's Right</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/good-day/one-tank-trips">One Tank Trips</a></li> </ul> </li> <li><a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox13news.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li class="nav-more"> <a class="top-nav-item nav-more-link" href="javascript:void(0)" data-dropdown="drop-nav-more" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000"> More <span class="more-special-circles"></span> </a> <ul id="drop-nav-more" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/seen-on-tv">Seen on TV</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/about">About Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/about/tv-listings">TV Listings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/community">Care Force</a></li> </ul> </li> </ul> </nav> <!-- END: navigation-v2 --> </div> </div> <script type="text/javascript">var Decades after his B-17 was shot down, veteran enjoys nostalgic flight</h1> fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox13news.com/wtvt-archive/decades-after-his-b-17-was-shot-down-veteran-enjoys-nostalgic-flight" data-title="Decades after his B-17 was shot down, veteran enjoys nostalgic flight" addthis:url="http://www.fox13news.com/wtvt-archive/decades-after-his-b-17-was-shot-down-veteran-enjoys-nostalgic-flight" addthis:title="Decades after his B-17 was shot down, veteran enjoys nostalgic flight"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-431155679.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-431155679");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_431155679_431151769_187049"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WTVT"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_431155679_431151769_187049";this.videosJson='[{"id":"431151769","video":"611418","title":"From%202011%3A%20Veteran%20returns%20to%20the%20skies%20aboard%20the%20B-17%20%27Nine%20O%20Nine%27","caption":"The%20%27Nine%20O%20Nine%27%20carries%2090-year-old%20Norbert%20Swierz%20on%20his%20first%20B-17%20flight%20since%20he%20was%20shot%20down%20over%20Germany%20during%20WWII.%20There%20were%20no%20Nazis%20this%20time%3B%20instead%2C%20his%20family%20proudly%20cheered%20him%20on.%20Story%20by%20Jeremy%20Campbell%20originally%20aired%20Februa","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox13news.com%2Fmedia.fox13news.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F10%2F03%2FFrom_2011__Veteran_returns_to_the_skies__9_7685906_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wtvt.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F10%2F03%2FFrom_2011__Veteran_returns_to_the_skies_aboard_t_611418_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1664719515%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3Dn--UeMNByeaRrV9RtFijAduqHUo","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wtvt/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox13news.com%2Fwtvt-archive%2Fdecades-after-his-b-17-was-shot-down-veteran-enjoys-nostalgic-flight"}},"createDate":"Oct 03 2019 10:05AM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WTVT"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_431155679_431151769_187049",video:"611418",poster:"https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/03/From_2011__Veteran_returns_to_the_skies__9_7685906_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"The%2520%2527Nine%2520O%2520Nine%2527%2520carries%252090-year-old%2520Norbert%2520Swierz%2520on%2520his%2520first%2520B-17%2520flight%2520since%2520he%2520was%2520shot%2520down%2520over%2520Germany%2520during%2520WWII.%2520There%2520were%2520no%2520Nazis%2520this%2520time%253B%2520instead%252C%2520his%2520family%2520proudly%2520cheered%2520him%2520on.%2520Story%2520by%2520Jeremy%2520Campbell%2520originally%2520aired%2520Februa",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wtvt.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/10/03/From_2011__Veteran_returns_to_the_skies_aboard_t_611418_1800.mp4?Expires=1664719515&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=n--UeMNByeaRrV9RtFijAduqHUo",eventLabel:"From%202011%3A%20Veteran%20returns%20to%20the%20skies%20aboard%20the%20B-17%20%27Nine%20O%20Nine%27-431151769",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wtvt/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox13news.com%2Fwtvt-archive%2Fdecades-after-his-b-17-was-shot-down-veteran-enjoys-nostalgic-flight"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new By Jeremy Campbell, FOX 13 News
Posted Oct 03 2019 11:09AM EDT
Video Posted Oct 03 2019 10:05AM EDT b=d.slot.getSlotElementId(),c=a("#"+b);if(c.length&&c.parents("#mobile-inline-banner-431155679").length&&!d.isEmpty){a("#continue-text-431155679").removeClass("hidden")}}})})})(jQuery);</script> <div id="photoCarousel-431155679" style="display: none;"> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-431155679-431155654"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/03/still-2019-10-03-09h52m32s143_1570115365377_7685770_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/03/still-2019-10-03-09h52m32s143_1570115365377_7685770_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/03/still-2019-10-03-09h52m32s143_1570115365377_7685770_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/03/still-2019-10-03-09h52m32s143_1570115365377_7685770_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/03/still-2019-10-03-09h52m32s143_1570115365377_7685770_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-431155679-431155654" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/03/still-2019-10-03-09h52m32s143_1570115365377_7685770_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/03/still-2019-10-03-09h52m32s143_1570115365377_7685770_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/03/still-2019-10-03-09h52m32s143_1570115365377_7685770_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/03/still-2019-10-03-09h52m32s143_1570115365377_7685770_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/03/still-2019-10-03-09h52m32s143_1570115365377_7685770_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-431155679" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><em>EDITOR'S NOTE: This story was originally published on February 11, 2011.</em></p><p>A Florida veteran returned to the skies today for the first time since World War II. But this time, there was no sign of Nazis; just his family, proudly cheering him on.</p><p>The flight from St. Pete-Clearwater Airport was the 15th mission for Norbert Swierz aboard a B-17 Flying Fortress. During his last flight some six decades ago, he was shot down, then held captive by the Germans. </p><p>"The only time he was on a B-17, it was either in combat or it was shot out from underneath him," his son Jeffery explained as he waited for the plane to land.</p><p>Today's mission was aboard the B-17 ‘Nine O Nine' the plane itself was built too late to serve in World War II, but it's been restored to wartime condition. </p> <div id='continue-text-431155679' class='continue-text hidden'>Continue reading below</div><section id='mobile-inline-banner-431155679' class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-431155679' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-431155679', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/wtvt_archive', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/wtvt_archive', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/wtvt_archive', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/wtvt_archive', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/wtvt_archive', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mobile-inline-banner').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '431155679'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <p>Norbert served as flight engineer on a very similar B-17 -- with one noticeable exception.</p><p>"I looked for the bombs," he said after the flight. "We didn't have any bombs today, which is alright."</p><p>The flight was relatively short but it brought back a lot of memories from a long time ago.</p><p>"I was thinking about my buddies, the times we had on leave," he recalled.</p><p>He remembers meeting Clark Gable and the day the queen of England waved at him.</p><p>"We made eye to eye contact and this is one of my nicest memories," he smiled.</p><p>Of course, most memories of war are not happy ones. Sweirz doesn't say much about the horror he survived, or brothers in arms lost in battle.</p><p>"We made a pact that I would help them get out of that thing."</p><p>But he did write about some of his war stories in a book, just released. Profits help the Wings of Freedom program. It sponsors flights like this one as a living history lesson of sorts, honoring the greatest generation while educating the next.</p><p>Swierz doesn't feel like he deserves accolades. But says he will never forget the ride.</p><p>"When you can enjoy the ride without some yahoo shooting at you, you have to enjoy it," he added. } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_ZoiBMkS3UI6q_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_ZoiBMkS3UI6q"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-TABOOLA-STORY-BOTTOM-MOBILE_1.0"> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container=0;var b;window.taboolaFn.showTaboola_mobile_story_bottom_container=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container++;if(window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container===1){b=c("#common_mobile_story_bottom_container")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var h=j.getAttribute("id");if(h&&h!=null&&h!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container>=1){j.setAttribute("id",h+"_"+window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container)}}else{j.setAttribute("id","mobile_story_bottom_container_"+g+"_"+scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container);g++}});f.attr("id","common_mobile_story_bottom_container"+window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container);c("#mobile_story_bottom_container").append(f.html());if(window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container>=1){}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn.showTaboola_mobile_story_bottom_container.apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: Mobile Bottom Taboola --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-infinite-grid hide-for-large-up"> <header class="mod-header"><h3>Sponsored Stories:</h3></header> <div class="mod-content" id="mobile_story_bottom_container"></div></section> <!-- end: Mobile Bottom Taboola --> <div style="display:none;"id="common_mobile_story_bottom_container"><script type="text/javascript">window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"thumbnails-b2",container:"mobile_story_bottom_container",placement:"Sponsored Thumbnails 3x2",target_type:"mix"});</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_mobile_story_bottom_container">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_mobile_story_bottom_container">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_mobile_story_bottom_container">false</div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_9065_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_9065"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WTVT_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"WTVT archive" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"401505" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More WTVT archive Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/wtvt-archive/hurricane-charley-first-of-three-hurricanes-to-hit-central-florida" title="Hurricane Charley: First of three hurricanes to hit Central Florida in 2004" data-articleId="423610551" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/13/From_2004__Riding_out_Hurricane_Charley_0_7590511_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/13/From_2004__Riding_out_Hurricane_Charley_0_7590511_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/13/From_2004__Riding_out_Hurricane_Charley_0_7590511_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/13/From_2004__Riding_out_Hurricane_Charley_0_7590511_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/13/From_2004__Riding_out_Hurricane_Charley_0_7590511_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 13's Glenn Selig reports from Punta Gorda after Hurricane Charley veered into the Southwest Florida community. Originally aired August 13, 2004." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Hurricane Charley: First of three hurricanes to hit Central Florida in 2004</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 13 2019 04:31PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 13 2019 04:45PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>It was back on August 13, 2004 when Hurricane Charley slammed into Florida – the first of four storms to batter the state that year.</p><p>Before landfall, much of the discussion about Charley’s likely path focused on the Tampa Bay area, a potentially worst-case scenario for the region. Nearly 400,000 Bay Area residents were ordered to evacuate in what was, at the time, the largest evacuation order in Pinellas County history.</p><p>The storm rapidly gained strength, jumping from a Category 2 storm to a powerful Category 4 in just a few hours. But as the storm approached the coast, forecasters warned that Port Charlotte – not Tampa – was its likely destination, giving residents of Southwest Florida little time to prepare for a direct hit, even though they had been well inside the forecast cone.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/rays/from-the-fox-13-archives-devil-rays-1998-debut" title="From the FOX 13 archives: Devil Rays' 1998 debut" data-articleId="323788113" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/03/30/Devil_Rays__1998_debut__Full_wrapup_0_5242413_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/03/30/Devil_Rays__1998_debut__Full_wrapup_0_5242413_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/03/30/Devil_Rays__1998_debut__Full_wrapup_0_5242413_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/03/30/Devil_Rays__1998_debut__Full_wrapup_0_5242413_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/03/30/Devil_Rays__1998_debut__Full_wrapup_0_5242413_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A look back at the first Opening Day in the history of the Tampa Bay Devil Rays. Originally reported in the 10pm newscast on March 31, 1998 by FOX 13's Jennifer Jones." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>From the FOX 13 archives: Devil Rays' 1998 debut</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Mar 30 2018 04:32PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Tampa Bay Rays turn 20 years old on Saturday. The franchise – then known as the Devil Rays, of course – took the field for their first regular season game back on March 31, 1998.</p><p>Wilson Alvarez took the mound for the Devil Rays, cheered on by a sellout crowd of 45,369 – many of whom had waited years for the chance to see regular-season baseball in the Tampa Bay area.</p><p>“I made it! This is the greatest day of my life!” one fan exclaimed on his way through the gates.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/wtvt-archive/graco-car-seat-recall-july-2014" title="Graco car seat recall - July 2014" data-articleId="169992079" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2016/07/05/buckles_1467743607655_1514470_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2016/07/05/buckles_1467743607655_1514470_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2016/07/05/buckles_1467743607655_1514470_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2016/07/05/buckles_1467743607655_1514470_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2016/07/05/buckles_1467743607655_1514470_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Courtesy Graco" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Graco car seat recall - July 2014</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 05 2016 02:34PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Graco Children's Products is recalling 1.9 million infant car seats, bowing to demands from U.S. safety regulators, in what is now the largest seat recall in American history.</p><p>The recall, announced Tuesday, comes after a five-month spat between Graco and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Earlier this year the company recalled 4.2 million toddler seats because the harness buckles can get stuck. But it resisted the agency's demand to recall the infant seats.</p><p>Buckles can get gummed up by food and drinks, and that could make it hard to remove children. In some cases parents had to cut harnesses to get their kids out. The agency says that increases the risk of injuries in emergencies.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0923_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0923"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/florida-news/fhp-trooper-honored-after-fatal-crash"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/27/trooper%20killed_1569592916769.png_7678233_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="trooper killed_1569592916769.png-402429.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>FHP trooper killed in crash to be laid to rest Thursday</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/young-girl-s-patriotic-mission-is-to-make-sure-no-armed-forces-members-are-left-behind"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/03/operation%20military%20matters_1570115496028.jpg_7685944_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="operation military matters_1570115496028.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Young girl's patriotic mission is to make sure no Armed Forces members are left behind</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/wtvt-archive/decades-after-his-b-17-was-shot-down-veteran-enjoys-nostalgic-flight"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/03/still-2019-10-03-09h52m32s143_1570115365377_7685770_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="still-2019-10-03-09h52m32s143_1570115365377.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Decades after his B-17 was shot down, veteran enjoys nostalgic flight</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/costco-homegoods-and-lowes-among-major-retailers-closed-on-thanksgiving-2019"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/03/Major_retails_chains_to_be_closed_on_Tha_0_7685740_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Major_retails_chains_to_be_closed_on_Tha_0_20191003133731-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Costco, HomeGoods and Lowe's among major retailers closed on Thanksgiving 2019</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_8687_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_8687"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div id="article_10155_401385_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/florida-news/-the-devil-can-t-hurt-you-mom-tries-to-kill-kids-by-driving-into-tree-ocala-police-say" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/10/03/OCALA%20FIRE_crash_100319_1570120313589.png_7686028_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/10/03/OCALA%20FIRE_crash_100319_1570120313589.png_7686028_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/10/03/OCALA%20FIRE_crash_100319_1570120313589.png_7686028_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/10/03/OCALA%20FIRE_crash_100319_1570120313589.png_7686028_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/10/03/OCALA%20FIRE_crash_100319_1570120313589.png_7686028_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Ocala&#x20;Fire&#x20;Rescue" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>'The devil can't hurt you': Mom tries to kill kids by driving into tree, Ocala police say</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/florida-news/fhp-trooper-honored-after-fatal-crash" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/27/trooper%20killed_1569592916769.png_7678233_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/27/trooper%20killed_1569592916769.png_7678233_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/27/trooper%20killed_1569592916769.png_7678233_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/27/trooper%20killed_1569592916769.png_7678233_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/27/trooper%20killed_1569592916769.png_7678233_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>FHP trooper killed in crash to be laid to rest Thursday</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/young-girl-s-patriotic-mission-is-to-make-sure-no-armed-forces-members-are-left-behind" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/03/operation%20military%20matters_1570115496028.jpg_7685944_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/03/operation%20military%20matters_1570115496028.jpg_7685944_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/03/operation%20military%20matters_1570115496028.jpg_7685944_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/03/operation%20military%20matters_1570115496028.jpg_7685944_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/03/operation%20military%20matters_1570115496028.jpg_7685944_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Young girl's patriotic mission is to make sure no Armed Forces members are left behind</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/wtvt-archive/decades-after-his-b-17-was-shot-down-veteran-enjoys-nostalgic-flight" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/03/still-2019-10-03-09h52m32s143_1570115365377_7685770_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/03/still-2019-10-03-09h52m32s143_1570115365377_7685770_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/03/still-2019-10-03-09h52m32s143_1570115365377_7685770_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/03/still-2019-10-03-09h52m32s143_1570115365377_7685770_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/03/still-2019-10-03-09h52m32s143_1570115365377_7685770_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Decades after his B-17 was shot down, veteran enjoys nostalgic flight</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/florida-news/florida-deputy-delivers-baby-girl-after-pulling-over-speeding-car" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/03/baby%20deliver_1570024092823.png_7684106_ver1.0_1280_720_1570111746586.jpg_7685759_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/03/baby%20deliver_1570024092823.png_7684106_ver1.0_1280_720_1570111746586.jpg_7685759_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/03/baby%20deliver_1570024092823.png_7684106_ver1.0_1280_720_1570111746586.jpg_7685759_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/03/baby%20deliver_1570024092823.png_7684106_ver1.0_1280_720_1570111746586.jpg_7685759_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/03/baby%20deliver_1570024092823.png_7684106_ver1.0_1280_720_1570111746586.jpg_7685759_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Collier&#x20;County&#x20;Sheriff&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;Office&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Florida deputy delivers baby girl after pulling over speeding car</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" 