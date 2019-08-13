< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Hurricane Charley: First of three hurricanes to hit Central Florida in 2004 style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/13/From_2004__Riding_out_Hurricane_Charley_0_7590511_ver1.0_320_180.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </figure> <h5>From 2004: Riding out Hurricane Charley</h5> <span class="time"></span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="javascript:void(0)" class="" data-playlist-idx="1" data-playlist-id="423609611" data-video-posted-date="Aug 13 2019 04:27PM EDT"> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/13/From_2004__Man_records_Hurricane_Charley_0_7590455_ver1.0_320_180.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </figure> <h5>From 2004: Man records Hurricane Charley's fury</h5> <span class="time"></span> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <script>$(function(){var By FOX 13 News staff
Posted Aug 13 2019 04:31PM EDT
Video Posted Aug 13 2019 04:26PM EDT
Updated Aug 13 2019 04:45PM EDT b=d.slot.getSlotElementId(),c=a("#"+b);if(c.length&&c.parents("#mobile-inline-banner-423610551").length&&!d.isEmpty){a("#continue-text-423610551").removeClass("hidden")}}})})})(jQuery);</script> <div id="photoCarousel-423610551" style="display: none;"> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-423610551-423610515"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/13/EB32Z9RXYAAydRR_1565728222412_7590466_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/13/EB32Z9RXYAAydRR_1565728222412_7590466_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/13/EB32Z9RXYAAydRR_1565728222412_7590466_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/13/EB32Z9RXYAAydRR_1565728222412_7590466_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/13/EB32Z9RXYAAydRR_1565728222412_7590466_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-423610551-423610515" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/13/EB32Z9RXYAAydRR_1565728222412_7590466_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/13/EB32Z9RXYAAydRR_1565728222412_7590466_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/13/EB32Z9RXYAAydRR_1565728222412_7590466_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/13/EB32Z9RXYAAydRR_1565728222412_7590466_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/13/EB32Z9RXYAAydRR_1565728222412_7590466_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-423610551" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>TAMPA, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - It was back on August 13, 2004 when Hurricane Charley slammed into Florida – the first of four storms to batter the state that year.</p><p>Before landfall, much of the discussion about Charley’s likely path focused on the Tampa Bay area, a potentially worst-case scenario for the region. Nearly 400,000 Bay Area residents were ordered to evacuate in what was, at the time, the largest evacuation order in Pinellas County history.</p><p>The storm rapidly gained strength, jumping from a Category 2 storm to a powerful Category 4 in just a few hours. But as the storm approached the coast, forecasters warned that Port Charlotte – not Tampa – was its likely destination, giving residents of Southwest Florida little time to prepare for a direct hit, even though they had been well inside the forecast cone.</p><p>Charley’s eye came ashore near the island of Cayo Costa with 150-mph winds, then hit the mainland an hour later, bringing 145-mph winds to Punta Gorda and Port Charlotte.</p><p>The storm continued to spin northeast across the state, pounding inland Polk County and the Orlando area, where many Bay Area evacuees had fled to escape the storm. Originally reported in the 10pm newscast on March 31, 1998 by FOX 13's Jennifer Jones." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>From the FOX 13 archives: Devil Rays' 1998 debut</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Mar 30 2018 04:32PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Tampa Bay Rays turn 20 years old on Saturday. The franchise – then known as the Devil Rays, of course – took the field for their first regular season game back on March 31, 1998.</p><p>Wilson Alvarez took the mound for the Devil Rays, cheered on by a sellout crowd of 45,369 – many of whom had waited years for the chance to see regular-season baseball in the Tampa Bay area.</p><p>“I made it! This is the greatest day of my life!” one fan exclaimed on his way through the gates.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/wtvt-archive/graco-car-seat-recall-july-2014" title="Graco car seat recall - July 2014" data-articleId="169992079" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2016/07/05/buckles_1467743607655_1514470_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2016/07/05/buckles_1467743607655_1514470_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2016/07/05/buckles_1467743607655_1514470_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2016/07/05/buckles_1467743607655_1514470_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2016/07/05/buckles_1467743607655_1514470_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Courtesy Graco" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Graco car seat recall - July 2014</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 05 2016 02:34PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Graco Children's Products is recalling 1.9 million infant car seats, bowing to demands from U.S. safety regulators, in what is now the largest seat recall in American history.</p><p>The recall, announced Tuesday, comes after a five-month spat between Graco and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Earlier this year the company recalled 4.2 million toddler seats because the harness buckles can get stuck. But it resisted the agency's demand to recall the infant seats.</p><p>Buckles can get gummed up by food and drinks, and that could make it hard to remove children. In some cases parents had to cut harnesses to get their kids out. The agency says that increases the risk of injuries in emergencies.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/wtvt-archive/slain-officers-sons-got-dads-police-car" title="Slain officer's sons got dad's police car" data-articleId="47049462" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/11/10/auction%20keys_1447213024004_467395_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/11/10/auction%20keys_1447213024004_467395_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/11/10/auction%20keys_1447213024004_467395_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/11/10/auction%20keys_1447213024004_467395_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/11/10/auction%20keys_1447213024004_467395_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Slain officer's sons got dad's police car</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Nov 10 2015 10:30PM EST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Nov 10 2015 10:37PM EST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The sons of a fallen Colorado officer now have the keys to keeping their father’s memory alive.</p><p>The Weld County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday auctioned off the patrol car of Deputy Sam Brownlee, who was killed in the line of duty five years ago.</p><p>Brownlee’s sons, Tanner and Chase Brownlee, raised money to buy their dad’s Dodge Charger, but they were outbid by a local rancher. 