Recipe: cheesesteaks with a twist

It's cheesesteaks but with a twist - not beef, but 'Nashville Hot Chicken Philly Cheesesteaks'... plus potato salad, and strawberry shortcakes with a very special ingredient. Joe Dodd from King of the Coop shared this trio of tasty treats.

Click here for a printer-friendly version of this recipe. If you make any of these, let us know how they turned out. Email us at DinnerDeeAs@fox.com.

Rewatch the recipe any time by clicking the video at the top of the page, and watch Dinner DeeAs every weekday at 1p ET on FOX13.

"Rotisserie" Nashville Hot Chicken Philly Cheesesteaks

Ingredients (makes 4 Phillys)

1 whole chicken

4 cups dill pickle juice

yellow mustard

Coop’s biddy seasoning (smoked paprika, paprika, salt, black pepper, brown sugar, garlic powder)

extra virgin olive oil or butter for frying

2 lbs sliced mushrooms

2 yellow onions

Montreal steak seasoning to taste

salt and pepper to taste

16 slices white american cheese

mayonnaise (optional)

4 long Philly rolls

Directions

Brine chicken overnight in dill pickle juice, ensuring chicken is fully submerged (place chicken in brine in refrigerator)

Remove chicken from brine and pat dry with paper towels

Cover chicken with yellow mustard and liberally add seasoning

Rub chicken to cover and get mustard and spice under skin where possible

Place chicken on roasting rack and cook in convection oven at 400 °F (for a regular oven, increase temperature to 425 °F) for 45 minutes or until temperature at thickest point in breast meat reaches 155 °F, then allow to rest for temperature to reach 165 °F before eating, saving any liquids in the roasting pan for later

Sauté mushrooms and onions in butter - hold off on seasoning until onions are caramelized to avoid pulling moisture out of vegetables

Tear meat from cooked chicken, removing bones and cartilage then add to sauté pan along with any liquid remaining from roasting the chicken

Season with Montreal steak seasoning to taste

Slice open Philly rolls, add mayonnaise (optional) and place 3 slices of American cheese per sandwich, then load with chicken, onion and mushroom from pan

Place sandwiches on oven tray and broil to finish

Warm Vinegar Potato Salad

Ingredients

2 lbs red skin potatoes

1 red onion, sliced thinly

1 bunch parsley, chopped (include stems)

creole mustard

red wine vinegar

olive oil

salt and pepper

Directions

Chop and boil potatoes, drain

In bowl, mix dressing: combine mustard with red wine vinegar and olive oil at ratio of 2 parts oil, 1 part vinegar

Add in red onion and chopped parsley

Add in cooked, drained potatoes and mix

Can be served cold but when hot the potatoes will soak in the flavor

Season to taste with salt and pepper

Drop Biscuit Strawberry Shortcakes

Ingredients

1 ½ cups all-purpose flour

2 tsp baking powder

1 tsp kosher salt

4 oz cold butter (diced or grated)

¾ cup whole milk

2 cups strawberries

1 cup sugar

salt and pepper

whipped cream to serve

fresh mint leaves for garnish

Directions

Combine wet and dry ingredients and mix by hand or with stand mixer to form a soft dough ball

Using 2 oz scoop, portion out biscuits onto lined baking tray

Bake at 400 °F for 10–12 minutes

Cut strawberries into quarters, add sugar and a splash of water and some salt and pepper, stir to combine

Serve biscuits with strawberries and whipped cream, garnish with mint leaves torn into small pieces

To get more recipes from Dinner DeeAs, click here.