Recipe: cheesesteaks with a twist
It's cheesesteaks but with a twist - not beef, but 'Nashville Hot Chicken Philly Cheesesteaks'... plus potato salad, and strawberry shortcakes with a very special ingredient. Joe Dodd from King of the Coop shared this trio of tasty treats.
"Rotisserie" Nashville Hot Chicken Philly Cheesesteaks
Ingredients (makes 4 Phillys)
- 1 whole chicken
- 4 cups dill pickle juice
- yellow mustard
- Coop’s biddy seasoning (smoked paprika, paprika, salt, black pepper, brown sugar, garlic powder)
- extra virgin olive oil or butter for frying
- 2 lbs sliced mushrooms
- 2 yellow onions
- Montreal steak seasoning to taste
- salt and pepper to taste
- 16 slices white american cheese
- mayonnaise (optional)
- 4 long Philly rolls
Directions
Brine chicken overnight in dill pickle juice, ensuring chicken is fully submerged (place chicken in brine in refrigerator)
Remove chicken from brine and pat dry with paper towels
Cover chicken with yellow mustard and liberally add seasoning
Rub chicken to cover and get mustard and spice under skin where possible
Place chicken on roasting rack and cook in convection oven at 400 °F (for a regular oven, increase temperature to 425 °F) for 45 minutes or until temperature at thickest point in breast meat reaches 155 °F, then allow to rest for temperature to reach 165 °F before eating, saving any liquids in the roasting pan for later
Sauté mushrooms and onions in butter - hold off on seasoning until onions are caramelized to avoid pulling moisture out of vegetables
Tear meat from cooked chicken, removing bones and cartilage then add to sauté pan along with any liquid remaining from roasting the chicken
Season with Montreal steak seasoning to taste
Slice open Philly rolls, add mayonnaise (optional) and place 3 slices of American cheese per sandwich, then load with chicken, onion and mushroom from pan
Place sandwiches on oven tray and broil to finish
Warm Vinegar Potato Salad
Ingredients
- 2 lbs red skin potatoes
- 1 red onion, sliced thinly
- 1 bunch parsley, chopped (include stems)
- creole mustard
- red wine vinegar
- olive oil
- salt and pepper
Directions
Chop and boil potatoes, drain
In bowl, mix dressing: combine mustard with red wine vinegar and olive oil at ratio of 2 parts oil, 1 part vinegar
Add in red onion and chopped parsley
Add in cooked, drained potatoes and mix
Can be served cold but when hot the potatoes will soak in the flavor
Season to taste with salt and pepper
Drop Biscuit Strawberry Shortcakes
Ingredients
- 1 ½ cups all-purpose flour
- 2 tsp baking powder
- 1 tsp kosher salt
- 4 oz cold butter (diced or grated)
- ¾ cup whole milk
- 2 cups strawberries
- 1 cup sugar
- salt and pepper
- whipped cream to serve
- fresh mint leaves for garnish
Directions
Combine wet and dry ingredients and mix by hand or with stand mixer to form a soft dough ball
Using 2 oz scoop, portion out biscuits onto lined baking tray
Bake at 400 °F for 10–12 minutes
Cut strawberries into quarters, add sugar and a splash of water and some salt and pepper, stir to combine
Serve biscuits with strawberries and whipped cream, garnish with mint leaves torn into small pieces
To get more recipes from Dinner DeeAs, click here.