Recipe: Oven Smoked Ribs

Oven Smoked Ribs

Supplies

1 cup wood chips

2 charcoal briquettes

aluminum foil

7" cast iron plate

kitchen torch, butane can

3" deep full size aluminum tray, plus lid

full size rack

strainer

paper towels

1 slab ribs (fish or salmon can also be used)

preferred rub seasonings (Chef G recommends his Red Brick seasoning

Directions

Place wood chips in water, just enough to cover. Leave for 1 hour. This will help smolder more than flame. Remove silver skin from back of ribs with spoon or using finger. Generously rub ribs on both sides with seasoning. Take aluminum foil and crinkle around edges of cast iron plate. About 15 minutes before wood chips finish soaking, place plate into a preheated 475° F oven for 15 minutes. Drain wood chips well and blot with paper towels to remove excess. Place rack inside aluminum tray. After 15 minutes remove plate from oven and carefully place it in a corner on rack. This will be extremely hot so be very careful. Add wood chips to plate. You will hear the sizzle. Take kitchen torch attached to butane can and begin to torch the wood. Move wood around a little with a utensil as you torch it. This should take about 3 minutes to get smoke going. Place the 2 charcoals on top of smoldering wood and begin to light them. After about 3 minutes you should see white ashes form on charcoal and it should start smoking. Place ribs in pan on rack. Make three small holes in lid, roughly over smoker. Once wood is smoking well, cover tray with lid and place in preheated 275° F oven. Smoke for one hour, then remove lid to check wood. You may need to torch wood and coals again to get smoke going again if stopped. Continue to cook for about 2 hours. Cooking time will vary depending on size of ribs, chicken or fish. Once ribs are done, remove from oven, remove lid and let rest 10–15 minutes before serving.

This entire process takes practice before you perfect it, but the concept is proven.

Cabbage Kale Slaw

Ingredients

1 lb head of cabbage

2 cups kale, fresh, shredded

2 oz carrots

2 cups mayonnaise

1¾ oz apple cider vinegar

3 oz pineapple juice

2 oz Creole mustard

pinch of white pepper

pinch of salt

1½ oz sugar

Directions

Julienne cabbage, shred fresh kale, and julienne carrots. Toss vegetables together in large bowl. In separate mixing bowl, combine mayonnaise, apple cider vinegar, pineapple juice, Creole mustard, white pepper, salt, and sugar. Blend ingredients together until smooth. Chill dressing in the refrigerator until ready to use. When ready to serve, toss desired amount of chilled dressing with slaw mixture.

Grilled Cuban Bread

Ingredients

3-6" slice Cuban bread

2 oz salted butter, softened

1 tsp parsley, finely chopped

½ tsp preferred rub seasoning (Chef G recommends his Red Brick seasoning

Directions:

Slice bread in half to create two open faces. In small bowl, mix together butter, parsley, and seasoning until well combined. Spread butter mixture evenly over cut side of each bread half. Preheat grill and place bread, buttered side down, onto hot grill. Grill approximately 1 minute or until bread is nicely toasted with grill marks. Remove from grill and keep warm until ready to serve.

