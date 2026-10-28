Southern Ribs Without A Smoker

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Get ready for big barbecue flavor right from your oven with Chef Kanecia Love-Davis from Tampa's Meat Market, who shows us how to make mouthwatering Southern Oven-Baked BBQ Beef Ribs. These fall-off-the-bone ribs are smothered in a jazzed-up, sweet and sticky store-bought barbecue sauce and paired perfectly with a refreshing creamy Southern coleslaw for the ultimate indoor cookout.

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Southern Oven-Baked BBQ Beef Ribs

Ingredients

4-5 lb beef ribs

2 oz yellow mustard

2 tbsp smoked paprika

2 tbsp kosher salt

1 tbsp black pepper

1 tbsp garlic powder

1 tbsp onion powder

1 tbsp cayenne pepper

1 medium diced yellow onion

4 garlic cloves

1 cup beef stock

4 oz apple cider vinegar

2 oz Worcestershire sauce

2 oz unsalted butter

Directions

Pat beef ribs dry with paper towels. Remove excess fat and tough silver skin, leaving membrane on bone side if needed to hold ribs together. Rub beef ribs evenly with yellow mustard. Combine brown sugar, smoked paprika, kosher salt, black pepper, garlic powder, onion powder, and cayenne pepper. Coat ribs thoroughly with seasoning. Refrigerate for 2-4 hours or overnight for maximum flavor. Preheat oven to 325° F. Place sliced onions and smashed garlic into deep roasting pan. Add beef stock, apple cider vinegar, Worcestershire sauce, and butter. Arrange seasoned ribs bone-side down, with meat mostly above braising liquid. Cover tightly with aluminum foil. Bake approximately 3-4 hours, checking meat after 3 hours. Thick plate ribs may take 4½ hours or more. Ribs are ready when skewer slides into meat with very little resistance. Internal temperatures will often be around 200-205° F. Remove ribs from oven and reserve a few tablespoons defatted pan juices for BBQ sauce.

Southern BBQ Sauce

Ingredients

16 oz sweet baby ray’s bbq sauce

2 oz brown sugar (optional)

2 oz honey

1 oz apple cider vinegar

2 tbsp worcestershire sauce

1 tbsp smoked paprika

pinch red chili flakes (optional)

Directions

In saucepan, combine sweet baby ray’s bbq sauce, brown sugar, honey, apple cider vinegar, worcestershire sauce, yellow mustard, smoked paprika, garlic powder, onion powder, and cayenne. Add bourbon if desired. Simmer over low heat for 15-20 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add 2-3 tablespoons fully cooked, defatted beef drippings. Simmer briefly to incorporate drippings. Remove from heat and whisk in butter until sauce becomes smooth and glossy. Taste and adjust sweetness, acidity, and heat. Increase oven temperature to 400° F. Remove foil from ribs and carefully transfer them to clean roasting pan or drain excess braising liquid. Brush generously with southern bbq sauce. Broil for 5 minutes or until sauce caramelizes and develops sticky glaze. Watch carefully because sugar can burn quickly. Remove and allow ribs to rest for 5-10 minutes. Brush with another layer of sauce.

Creamy Southern Coleslaw

Ingredients

½ medium green cabbage, finely shredded

¼ small red cabbage, finely shredded

2 carrots, julienned

¼ red onion, thinly shaved (optional)

2 tbsp fresh parsley, chopped

6 oz mayonnaise

2 tbsp apple cider vinegar

1 oz sugar

1 tbsp yellow mustard

black pepper to taste

salt to taste

Directions

Combine shredded green cabbage, red cabbage, carrots, red onion, and parsley in large mixing bowl. In separate bowl, whisk mayonnaise, apple cider vinegar, sugar, yellow mustard, black pepper, and salt. Whisk until smooth and fully incorporated. Toss cabbage mixture with just enough dressing to coat evenly. Refrigerate for 20-30 minutes before serving, if desired. Place 2-3 meaty beef ribs on plate, brush with additional warm southern bbq sauce, and serve with generous portion of chilled creamy coleslaw.

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