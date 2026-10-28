Southern Ribs Without A Smoker
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Get ready for big barbecue flavor right from your oven with Chef Kanecia Love-Davis from Tampa's Meat Market, who shows us how to make mouthwatering Southern Oven-Baked BBQ Beef Ribs. These fall-off-the-bone ribs are smothered in a jazzed-up, sweet and sticky store-bought barbecue sauce and paired perfectly with a refreshing creamy Southern coleslaw for the ultimate indoor cookout.
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Southern Oven-Baked BBQ Beef Ribs
Ingredients
- 4-5 lb beef ribs
- 2 oz yellow mustard
- 2 tbsp smoked paprika
- 2 tbsp kosher salt
- 1 tbsp black pepper
- 1 tbsp garlic powder
- 1 tbsp onion powder
- 1 tbsp cayenne pepper
- 1 medium diced yellow onion
- 4 garlic cloves
- 1 cup beef stock
- 4 oz apple cider vinegar
- 2 oz Worcestershire sauce
- 2 oz unsalted butter
Directions
- Pat beef ribs dry with paper towels.
- Remove excess fat and tough silver skin, leaving membrane on bone side if needed to hold ribs together.
- Rub beef ribs evenly with yellow mustard.
- Combine brown sugar, smoked paprika, kosher salt, black pepper, garlic powder, onion powder, and cayenne pepper.
- Coat ribs thoroughly with seasoning.
- Refrigerate for 2-4 hours or overnight for maximum flavor.
- Preheat oven to 325° F.
- Place sliced onions and smashed garlic into deep roasting pan.
- Add beef stock, apple cider vinegar, Worcestershire sauce, and butter.
- Arrange seasoned ribs bone-side down, with meat mostly above braising liquid.
- Cover tightly with aluminum foil.
- Bake approximately 3-4 hours, checking meat after 3 hours. Thick plate ribs may take 4½ hours or more.
- Ribs are ready when skewer slides into meat with very little resistance. Internal temperatures will often be around 200-205° F.
- Remove ribs from oven and reserve a few tablespoons defatted pan juices for BBQ sauce.
Southern BBQ Sauce
Ingredients
- 16 oz sweet baby ray’s bbq sauce
- 2 oz brown sugar (optional)
- 2 oz honey
- 1 oz apple cider vinegar
- 2 tbsp worcestershire sauce
- 1 tbsp smoked paprika
- pinch red chili flakes (optional)
Directions
- In saucepan, combine sweet baby ray’s bbq sauce, brown sugar, honey, apple cider vinegar, worcestershire sauce, yellow mustard, smoked paprika, garlic powder, onion powder, and cayenne.
- Add bourbon if desired.
- Simmer over low heat for 15-20 minutes, stirring occasionally.
- Add 2-3 tablespoons fully cooked, defatted beef drippings.
- Simmer briefly to incorporate drippings.
- Remove from heat and whisk in butter until sauce becomes smooth and glossy.
- Taste and adjust sweetness, acidity, and heat.
- Increase oven temperature to 400° F.
- Remove foil from ribs and carefully transfer them to clean roasting pan or drain excess braising liquid.
- Brush generously with southern bbq sauce.
- Broil for 5 minutes or until sauce caramelizes and develops sticky glaze. Watch carefully because sugar can burn quickly.
- Remove and allow ribs to rest for 5-10 minutes.
- Brush with another layer of sauce.
Creamy Southern Coleslaw
Ingredients
- ½ medium green cabbage, finely shredded
- ¼ small red cabbage, finely shredded
- 2 carrots, julienned
- ¼ red onion, thinly shaved (optional)
- 2 tbsp fresh parsley, chopped
- 6 oz mayonnaise
- 2 tbsp apple cider vinegar
- 1 oz sugar
- 1 tbsp yellow mustard
- black pepper to taste
- salt to taste
Directions
- Combine shredded green cabbage, red cabbage, carrots, red onion, and parsley in large mixing bowl.
- In separate bowl, whisk mayonnaise, apple cider vinegar, sugar, yellow mustard, black pepper, and salt.
- Whisk until smooth and fully incorporated.
- Toss cabbage mixture with just enough dressing to coat evenly.
- Refrigerate for 20-30 minutes before serving, if desired.
- Place 2-3 meaty beef ribs on plate, brush with additional warm southern bbq sauce, and serve with generous portion of chilled creamy coleslaw.
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