1 dead, 1 in custody after deputy-involved shooting

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deputy-involved shooting that left one man dead and another under arrest. It happened on 36th Street South in St. Petersburg.

Sheriff Bob Gualtieri says the deputy was doing surveillance on a home where a driver who had fled a traffic stop lived. The Sheriff says a man inside the house approached the deputy's unmarked vehicle and asked if he was a law enforcement officer.

When the deputy said yes, the man went back inside the house. The deputy told investigators the man came out of the house again a few minutes later; this time with a friend and both were holding weapons.

The deputy said the men pointed the guns at him, and that's when he opened fire. 29-year-old Marquis Golden died at the scene.

The Sheriff says the other suspect, 22-year-old Delvin Ford, ran to a nearby home after the shooting and was found on the roof.

Ford is currently under arrest.