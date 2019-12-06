1 injured after car crashes into Sun City Center home
SUN CITY, Fla. - One person had to be rescued from a car after crashing into a home in Sun City Center, according to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue.
The driver slammed into the side of the house shortly after 1 p.m. on Thursday.
Firefighters say no one in the home was injured.
Rescuers pulled the driver from the vehicle. The driver was then transported to the hospital; their injuries are unknown.
Authorities have not identified the driver or the homeowners.