1 injured after car crashes into Sun City Center home

One person had to be rescued from a car after crashing into a home in Sun City Center, according to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue.

The driver slammed into the side of the house shortly after 1 p.m. on Thursday.

Firefighters say no one in the home was injured.

Rescuers pulled the driver from the vehicle. The driver was then transported to the hospital; their injuries are unknown.

Authorities have not identified the driver or the homeowners.