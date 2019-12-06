1 woman dead, 1 injured in St. Pete stabbing

article

One woman has died and another was hospitalized after a stabbing in St. Petersburg, police said.

St. Pete police said the stabbing occurred near 22nd Avenue North and 53rd Street. Police did not have the condition for the second woman who was taken to the hospital.

Officers said they arrested the suspect who was leaving the scene on a bicycle.

Police have shut down 22nd Avenue North between 52nd Street and 55th Street for the investigation.

The events leading up to the incident remain under investigation. Both female victims have not been identified. Police have not named the suspect.

