16-year-old girl shot, killed in Pasco County remembered at community vigil

The Brief Family and friends gathered in Port Richey Tuesday evening to remember 16-year-old Victoria Perez, who investigators say was murdered by her boyfriend. Detectives say 19-year-old Robert Timmons shot Perez in the head during an argument early Sunday morning, then left her body behind an apartment complex. Timmons is being held without bond and is scheduled to return to court Friday.



Family and friends of Victoria Perez are remembering the 16-year-old as a young woman who touched countless lives before her life was cut short.

Pasco County homicide arrest

The backstory:

Pasco County detectives say Victoria Perez, 16, was murdered by her boyfriend, Robert Timmons, 19, over the weekend.

Investigators say Timmons picked Perez up from her apartment around 1:15 a.m. Sunday. The two got into an argument inside the car that turned violent, according to the sheriff. Timmons allegedly shot Perez in the head before dumping her body behind the apartment complex.

Victoria was reported missing around 7 a.m. Sunday. About four hours later, she was found shot to death approximately 15 feet from the side of Crela Drive.

According to the sheriff, Timmons admitted to the killing.

Pasco County Sheriff Jeff Harrington described the relationship between Timmons and Perez as "toxic" and "tumultuous." However, the sheriff said investigators had no known reports of violence between the two before the killing. He added that the absence of reported incidents does not necessarily mean violent behavior never occurred.

Mourning Victoria Perez

What they're saying:

Loved ones gathered at Lake Lisa Park in Port Richey Tuesday evening for a vigil honoring Perez. Victoria’s loved ones described her as someone who brought happiness to those around her.

"Victoria, she means everything to us. She was curious, always wanted to have fun, and we just always wanted to see her happy, so anything we could do to make her happy, that's what we do," said Randy Williams, Perez's stepfather.

Court proceedings move forward

What's next:

Timmons made his first court appearance Tuesday and is being held without bond. He is scheduled to return to court Friday as the investigation and criminal proceedings continue.