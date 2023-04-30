2-year-old daughter of Bucs linebacker Shaquil Barret drowns in swimming pool

article

The two-year-old daughter of Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Shaquil Barret, Arrayah, passed away on Sunday after drowning in the family swimming pool.

Following the tragic news, the Buccaneers issued a statement saying:

"Today's tragic news is heartbreaking for all members of the Buccaneers family. Our thoughts and prayers are with Shaq, Jordanna, and the entire Barrett family during this unimaginably difficult time. While no words can provide true comfort at a time such as this, we offer our support and love as they begin to process this very profound loss of their beloved Arrayah."

At around 9:30 this morning, officers responded to a home in the Beach Park area of Tampa regarding a child who had fallen into a pool.

Arrayah was then transported to the hospital, and while lifesaving measures were taken, she passed away at the hospital, according to a police report.

Authorities do believe that it was an accidental and tragic incident.