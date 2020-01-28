24 burglaries in Hillsborough, Pasco blamed on 6 suspects

article

Six people, who allegedly burglarized 24 homes over three months last year, are now behind bars after three different law enforcement agencies teamed up to solve the crimes.

According to Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister, the investigation began last fall when detectives noticed similarities between burglaries in the Odessa, Keystone and Lutz areas.

The burglars would arrive in a white van, dressed as construction or utility workers. They would break in through the backs of victims' homes, either through windows or sliding-glass doors.

Detectives with Tampa police and the Pasco County Sheriff's Office soon realized they had similar crimes in their areas, and they teamed up to investigate.

Tuesday, Chronister joined Sheriff Chris Nocco and Tampa Deputy Chief Lee Bercaw to announce the arrest of six suspects.

Investigators believe the five men and one woman are responsible for 24 burglaries, stealing more than $1 million worth of property and money combined.

"These people actually just had jewelry everywhere. They had rings within planters -- you would open up drawers where you'd think that knives and forks would be, and there was just jewelry laying in them," Sheriff Nocco explained. "The nice thing was, because of out partnership with Hillsborough deputies and Tampa cops, were able to start identifying everything, saying, 'That belongs to this case, that belong to that case.'"