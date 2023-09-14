LPD: Registered sex offender arrested in Largo after picking up 14-year-old victim from her home

article

An investigation began after a teenage girl ran away from home after her parents found out she was talking to an adult on Snapchat, according to Largo police.

Officers responded to a call about the 14-year-old running away in June 2023. Investigators later discovered the child was secretly talking to the 26-year-old registered sex offender.

READ: Citrus County man sentenced to 30 years for producing child sex abuse images and videos

Police learned that Austin Powers picked the girl up at least once and took her to his home. Several days later, Powers picked the girl up again while posing as the father of one of her friends, according to officials.

Police say Powers met the victims mother when he went to pick the 14-year-old up. When he met the mother, officers say, he pretended to be a parent that was taking the girl to his home to play with his daughter.

READ: St. Petersburg man charged with ten counts of possession of child pornography

Detectives say they were able to positively identify Austin Powers after using extensive investigative resources. Powers had been previously arrested by the Plant City Police Department for a similar incident in 2016, according to authorities.

Powers was arrested on Sept. 13, 2023 and charged with traveling to meet a minor and lewd and lascivious molestation.

Officers say the investigation is ongoing.