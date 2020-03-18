3 Daughters Brewing makes hand sanitizer, instead of beer, to give to the public

The service industry has been dealt a possibly devastating blow from the COVID-19 outbreak. Since all bars in the state of Florida are closed, bartenders, DJs, and bouncers are out of a job for the foreseeable future.

Mike Harting, the owner of 3 Daughters Brewing in St. Petersburg, said he had to lay off half of his staff.

“Over the next 30 days we will lose 80%-95% of our current revenue,” Harting explained.

However, the biochemist who works at the brewery is still on the payroll.

Instead of making beer, they have switched to making hand sanitizer that the brewery will give away Thursday, March 19 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Empty bar stools and silent dance floors mean DJ Mike Sklarz is living off of savings.

“I’m calling my mortgage company, my loans, my credit cards to see if we can do deferred payments for the next 30 days,” Sklarz said.

Sklarz used to have about five gigs a week, but now he doesn’t have any. Governor Ron DeSantis announced Tuesday that all bars and nightclubs in the state would close to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“It’s day-to-day,” Sklarz explained. “I had a little bit in savings. You can’t prepare for something like this going from 100% pay down to nothing at all.”

