3 dead, 1 hospitalized following crash at Westchase intersection

Hillsborough County deputies are investigating a crash that led to the deaths of the three people.

The crash occurred Tuesday morning at Linebaugh Avenue and Sheldon Road. Deputies have shut down the northbound lanes of Sheldon Road. The east and westbound lanes of Linebaugh are closed at the intersection.

The identities of the three people have not been released. One person was hospitalized.

The events leading up to the deadly crash remain under investigation.

