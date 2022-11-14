3 killed, 2 injured in University of Virginia shooting, former football player named as suspect

Police at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville are searching for a former football player who is accused of killing three and injuring two in a shooting on campus Sunday night.

The shooting was initially reported around 10:30 p.m. Sunday when shots were fired in the Culbreth parking garage. Shortly after, a campus-wide alert was issued announcing the suspect was at large and telling all people at UVA to shelter in place.

Christopher Darnell Jones (UVA Police Department)

University police said they are looking for Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. in connection with the shooting. Jones is reportedly a former UVA football player.

He was last seen wearing a burgundy jacket/hoodie, blue jeans and red shoes. Police said he could be driving a black SUV with Virginia tag TWX3580.

Jones is considered to be armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 immediately and not approach him.

As of 1 a.m., UVA police said to continue sheltering in place and to contact friends and family to let them know "your status."

Early Monday morning, UVA police said three people were killed and two others were injured in the shooting. Further details were not immediately available.

Fox News Digital reached out to University of Virginia police, but have not yet heard back.

This is a developing story.

