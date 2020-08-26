3-year-old critical after being hit along Port Richey neighborhood roadway

article

Officials in Pasco County say a 3-year-old suffered critical injuries after being hit in the 9000 block of Mark Twain Lane in Port Richey Wednesday.

The child was being taken by medical helicopter to a hospital, according to Pasco County Fire Rescue.

Several roads in the area had to be closed and troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol were investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.