4 people found dead inside Orlando home after woman runs to neighbor for help, deputies say

Four people were found dead inside a home in Orlando on Friday morning, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say around 4 a.m., the sheriff's office received a 911 call about a woman who had been shot on Myers Drive and went to a neighbor’s house for help. She was transported to the hospital.

"When deputies entered the home where the woman was shot, they found four people dead inside," the sheriff's office said.

Detectives believe everyone is accounted for and there is no danger to the community. Deputies do not know if the people in the home are related.

