63 shot, 9 fatally, so far this weekend in Chicago

Nine people have been killed, four of them minors, and 54 others have been wounded in shootings across Chicago so far this weekend.

A 13-year-old girl was killed and two other teens were wounded Saturday night in Austin on the West Side.

The girl was inside a home about 8:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of North LeClaire Avenue when the shots were fired, and she was struck in the neck, Chicago police said. She was taken to Stroger Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office identified her as Amaria J. Jones.

Two boys, 15 and 16, were sitting on a porch when one of them noticed a red laser pointing at him and heard gunfire, police said. The younger boy was struck in the back and the older boy was struck in the leg. They were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

A 3-year-old boy was fatally wounded about two hours earlier when someone opened fire at his father while they were driving in Austin.

The toddler, identified as Mekay James, was struck in the back about 6:25 p.m. when someone in a blue Honda pulled behind the black SUV the boy’s 27-year-old father was driving in the 600 block of North Central Avenue and fired several rounds, authorities said.

A police source said the father was believed to be the intended target of the shooting.

The father drove the boy to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park, police said, but the boy was pronounced dead shortly after arriving. The father was also treated for a graze wound to the abdomen.

Two teenage boys were killed just over an hour before that in South Chicago.

Jasean Francis, 17, and the 16-year-old were in an alley about 5:10 p.m. in the 7900 block of South Luella Avenue when a male suspect approached them and fired shots, authorities said. Francis was shot in the back, chest and hand while the 16-year-old was shot in the back and side. Both were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where they were pronounced dead.

The latest fatal shooting left a man dead and three others injured early Sunday in Humboldt Park.

The men were arguing with a group about 12:04 a.m. in the 2600 block of West Potomac Avenue when they were shot, authorities said. Alexis Perez, 41, was shot multiple times and was pronounced dead on the scene. Two other men, 23 and 21, both went to Stroger Hospital in good condition. The older man was shot in the knee and hip while the younger man was shot in both legs. A fourth man, 34, was shot in his legs and arms. He was treated and released from Mount Sinai Hospital.

Two men were shot, one of them fatally, in another attack Saturday evening in Austin.

Officers responding to reports of a person shot at 7:46 p.m. in the 200 block of North Central Avenue found the two men on the sidewalk, police said. A 27-year-old was shot in the torso and taken to West Suburban Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. The other man, 32, was hit in the left foot and taken to the same hospital in good condition.

Less than an hour before that, a man was fatally shot and another was injured in Logan Square on the Northwest Side.

The men, 23 and 24, were outside about 7 p.m. in the 1900 block of North Western Avenue when a group of males approached them yelling gang slogans, according to police. The group asked what gang the men were with, and a fight ensued. During the altercation, one of the males pulled out a gun and fired shots.

The 23-year-old man was struck in the neck and pronounced dead on the scene, police said. The 24-year-old was hit in the arm and was taken to Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center in good condition.

Another man was killed Friday night in Garfield Park on the West Side.

Almos Collum, 33, was driving about 10:25 p.m. in the 4100 block of West Congress Parkway when a black SUV approached and someone inside fired into his vehicle, authorities said. He was shot multiple times and taken to Stroger Hospital, where he died at 10:49 p.m. He lived in Austin.

The weekend’s earliest homicide happened less than an hour earlier blocks away in Austin.

Three men were outside about 9:52 p.m. in the 4800 block of West Gladys Avenue when someone in a passing vehicle unleashed gunfire, police said.

Johnny Teajue, 33, was shot in the neck and taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to police and the medical examiner’s office. He lived in Washington Park.

A 34-year-old man was shot in the foot and is in good condition at West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park, police said. A 43-year-old man who was shot in the lower back took himself to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was listed in fair condition.

In nonfatal shootings, a teenage boy was shot early Sunday in Humboldt Park on the West Side.

The 17-year-old was in a vehicle with three other people at 12:36 a.m. on West Hirsch Street when someone walked up and started shooting, according to police. The vehicle took off and hit several parked cars. The four occupants got out, at which point the suspect shot the teen in the abdomen. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.

Another teen boy was grazed by a bullet early Saturday in Little Italy.

The 17-year-old was driving about 12:45 a.m. on South Loomis Street when someone in a gold sedan fired shots, police said. He was grazed in the ribcage and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

A few minutes later, a 64-year-old woman was shot inside her home in Humboldt Park on the West Side.

She was inside at 12:49 a.m. in the 1000 block of North Lawndale Avenue when bullets came through her window, according to police. The woman was hit in the arm and taken to Norwegian American Hospital in fair condition. She did not appear to be the shooter’s intended target.

The weekend’s earliest instance of gun violence wounded a 35-year-old woman Friday evening in South Shore.

She was with a group of people about 6:30 p.m. in the 7400 block of South Phillips Avenue when a light-colored SUV pulled up and someone inside opened fire, police said. She was shot in the arm, and her condition was stabilized at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

At least 40 other people have been hurt in shootings in Chicago since 5 p.m. Friday.

Last weekend’s gun violence killed two people and wounded 31 others across the city.