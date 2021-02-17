Police: 7 people shot near Olney Transportation Center, 1 person in custody

Philadelphia police say seven people have been shot near the Olney Transportation Center.

It happened at Olney Avenue and Broad Street Wednesday around 3 p.m.

According to police, the gunshot victims range in age from 17 to 71 years old. They were taken to area hospitals where six are listed in stable condition and one in critical.

SKYFOX flew over the scene Wednesday afternoon.

No SEPTA employees were hurt. All busses from the Olney Transportation Center are being diverted at this time.

Two firearms were recovered and a person has been taken into custody. It’s unclear if they were involved at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

