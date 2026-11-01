Florida plane crash: 9 dead after Learjet crashes in Palm Beach County, officials say

The Brief A Learjet 60 plane crash in Cresthaven left nine people dead Sunday afternoon after plunging into a residential neighborhood. First responders evacuated 600 nearby residents to temporary shelters with Red Cross assistance while clearing widespread wreckage. Federal investigators took control of the probe to determine why the flight went down short of the Bahamas.



A private business jet traveling from Texas to the Bahamas crashed near a residential Florida area Sunday afternoon, killing nine people aboard and forcing hundreds of nearby residents to evacuate, according to officials.

Private jet crashed in Florida

What we know:

A Learjet 60 carrying nine people crashed around 12:50 p.m. Sunday in a residential area in Palm Springs, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. The FAA said the flight departed from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Texas and was headed toward North Eleuthera Airport in the Bahamas before it went down.

First responders from the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Department and county fire rescue rushed to the scene immediately. Officials reported that the plane left a massive crater on the side of the road and scattered debris across the area.

FAA, NTSB investigating jet crash in Florida

Dig deeper:

Federal officials have not yet released the identities or conditions of the nine victims who were aboard the aircraft. It also remains unknown what triggered the private business jet to fall short of its international destination.

Was anyone killed on the ground?

What we don't know:

Investigators have not confirmed whether anyone on the ground suffered injuries from the falling debris. Federal authorities confirmed that accident investigators are taking control of the probe to determine the official cause.

"Obviously, this was a cataclysmic plane crash. It looked like a missile going down."

What they're saying:

Gov. Ron DeSantis held a press conference near the scene to address the devastation:

"Obviously, this was a cataclysmic plane crash. It looked like a missile going down. It left a big crater on the side of the road. I want to commend Palm Beach County Sheriff's Department, as well as the fire rescue," said DeSantis. "They were here immediately. There was a lot of debris that was spew as a result of this crash. As of now, they don't have any reports of anyone who was on the ground, apart from the people in the plane, who were killed or injured as a result."

Palm Beach County Commissioner Sara Baxter:

"Thank you to fire and rescue, it is definitely a group and team effort to get everything to come together," said Baxter.

Florida Rep. Debra Tendrich:

"I just want to say that showing up to this terrible incident. I want to say that this is one of those moments when you can really see how everyone comes together," said Tendrich.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy posted on X about the crash:

Today's plane crash in Palm Beach County, Florida is a horrific tragedy Here's what we know: - At 12:50 PM ET, a Learjet 60 crashed in a neighborhood near Cresthaven, FL - All 9 people on board were killed - The aircraft departed from Austin, Texas, and was headed to the Bahamas - The FAA is sending a team to the scene to support the @NTSB's investigation Please join me in praying for the families and loved ones of those we lost — @FAANews & @USDOT are closely monitoring this crash and will share updates as we learn more — Secretary Sean Duffy (@SecDuffy) November 1, 2026

NTSB Newsroom posted on X about the crash:

NTSB is launching a go-team to investigate Sunday’s crash of a Learjet 60 airplane in Lake Worth Beach, Florida. Investigators are arriving at the accident site today and tomorrow morning. Media briefing will be held in West Palm Beach on Monday. Time and location to be announced here Monday morning. — NTSB Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) November 1, 2026

Timeline:

12:50 p.m. A Learjet 60 carrying nine people crashed around 12:50 p.m. Sunday in a residential area in Palm Springs

4:37 p.m . DeSantis holds press conference to discuss crash.

3:52 p.m. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy posts on X, confirms 9 people dead.

5:24 p.m. NTSB updates on X that investigators will be on site Sunday night and Saturday morning.

Impact on local residents

What's next:

Emergency teams immediately focused on safeguarding families living near the crash.

Palm Beach County Commissioner Joel Flores said crews are helping hundreds of displaced neighbors find emergency shelter and food.

"Our priority is evacuating the adjacent community right behind. We have about 600 people that we have to make sure that they have a shelter tonight, food. We have the Red Cross standing by to make sure that we provide those initial services," said Flores.