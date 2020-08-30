90-year-old woman uninjured after large tree fell on home

article

A 90-year-old Orlando woman was forced out of her home on Sunday after a tree fell on it.

The Orlando Police Department tweeted out photos of the large tree and its destruction on the home, located on Bentley Street.

Police say the woman, fortunately, suffered no injuries because she was in a back room when the tree fell.

Police said the Orlando Fire Department was called in to help.

